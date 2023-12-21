364
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    With this Pau Torres injury ...

    Is he expected to be back soon enough?

    1. ThatOneBeerGuy
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Emery said it's a "small injury" so maybe back after 1-2 gws

    2. Tripleh123
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Good to go? Can't decide if Palmer on bench is good idea, if not who to drop for?

      Areola
      Trippier Porro TAA Pau
      Son(vc) Salah Gordon* Saka
      Watkins(c) Solanke

      Dubravka Palmer Semenyo Gabriel

      1. ThatOneBeerGuy
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Pau is not playing so Palmer might start being next in line for your team

      2. OneTeamInBristol
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Good Afternoon all. I would really appreciate some advice on the below.

          Areola
          Trippier Lascelles Colwill
          Son Salah Palmer Gordon Saka
          Watkins Semenyo

          Subs: Strakosha, Gabriel, Taylor, Haaland

          I have 0itb and 1ft. Shall i take Haaland out and do Areola to Raya/Martinez or Lascelles to Porro? Or the other option is to roll?

          Please help!

          1. rdpx
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            I wouldn't do Lascelles to PORRO

            Lots of fixtures, don't transfer out anyone who is playing.

            1. OneTeamInBristol
                4 hours, 57 mins ago

                Thanks for the reply. Do you think I should keep Haaland now? I am so confused as to what to do!

                1. rdpx
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Hmmm. I mean if he comes back next game then you might regret it it's very hard to say. You'll lose 0.1 and if he rises quickly might be a problem?

                  I'd say Strakosha is a bigger issue than Areola, and you might be better advised to lose Trippier after this GW unless he starts firing up again.

            2. rdpx
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Who not just Dubravka?

              1. OneTeamInBristol
                  4 hours, 57 mins ago

                  I've got triple Newcastle unfortunately.

              2. GC123
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 53 mins ago

                Just do the keeper transfer. If you were going to sell Haaland, last week was the week

                1. OneTeamInBristol
                    4 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Thanks for that. I compltely agree, however I would need to downgrade someone to get the funds as I have nothing in the bank! Shot myself in the foot by having triple Newcastle.

                    1. rdpx
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 49 mins ago

                      Gordon to IWOBI, Strak to Dubravka?

                      1. rdpx
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 48 mins ago

                        Gives you some cash wiggle room

                        1. OneTeamInBristol
                            4 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Thanks very much for your suggestions. I hadn't thought of that! Really appreciate your advice.

                            1. rdpx
                              • 12 Years
                              4 hours, 39 mins ago

                              You're welcome. I know how disheartening it can be to get no replies!

                2. Feed tha Sheep
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Any obvious moves or save Haaland money?

                  Areola Turner
                  Trippier Livramento Porro (Saliba Kabore)
                  Salah Son Palmer Gordon Saka
                  Watkins Nunez (Archer)

                  A. Areola > Martinez
                  B. Gordon > Richarlison/Bailey
                  C. Nunez > Solanke
                  D. Save

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 40 mins ago

                    I'd say spending the Haaland funds was the obvious move

                3. rdpx
                  • 12 Years
                  5 hours, 1 min ago

                  Do we prefer Kulu or Richarlison ?

                  Thinking of moving Gordon out with view to wanting one of the two when Son goes on holiday

                  1. AARON-1
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 59 mins ago

                    I've done Mbeumo to Richarlison for this week. Decent enough fixtures coming up

                    1. rdpx
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 57 mins ago

                      Thanks
                      You don't like Kulu, or is it a money thing?

                      1. AARON-1
                        • 1 Year
                        4 hours, 50 mins ago

                        Heat maps show Richarlison very central, very involved and on the end of things. Kulu's data not great

                  2. OneTeamInBristol
                      4 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Richarlison

                    • Feed tha Sheep
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Rich

                    • rdpx
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 48 mins ago

                      So Gordon to Rich or hold it?

                  3. Yoyoyoman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Sell Darwin or Alvarez for Watkins?

                    1. rdpx
                      • 12 Years
                      4 hours, 56 mins ago

                      Yes. d

                      1. Yoyoyoman
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 25 mins ago

                        But which one haha

                        1. rdpx
                          • 12 Years
                          4 hours, 16 mins ago

                          D

                  4. _Gunner
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 58 mins ago

                    Areola + Gabriel > Leno + Konsa for -4

                    Worth it?

                    1. OneTeamInBristol
                        4 hours, 54 mins ago

                        I wouldn't be getting rid of Ars defenders.

                      • Eze Really?
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 50 mins ago

                        I am thinking of getting Gabriel in next week.

                    2. Eze Really?
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 38 mins ago

                      If I was the Newcastle manager I would drop Trippier and play Livra. Livra the best performing back for Newcastle lately. Thoughts?

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Trippier offers too much going forward, just needs to sort his head out and being dropped won’t help

                    3. Scholes Out For Summer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      Turner
                      Gabriel Tsimi Porro
                      Salah Saka Son Palmer Garnacho
                      Watkins Solanke

                      Areola Kabore Mitchell Alvarez

                      7.2M ITB 1FT

                      Not sure who to prioritize on fixing here, the goalies, defence or Garnacho? Not sure who I would even go for as a goalie, and not sure anyone is worth a hit as a defender

                      1. Scholes Out For Summer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        Possible transfers thinking of:

                        Mitchell --> TAA/Trippier/Konsa
                        Garnacho --> Bailey/Richarlison

