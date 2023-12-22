36
36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Merry Christmas Doug Luiz!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lump of coal Martinez & Watkins©. Archer no longer on the naughty list.

      Open Controls
  2. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Watkins is a fanny.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Oscar Slater, Remonstrator!

      Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      ...take away his jam 23 pointer in GW7 and he's no more than an over priced Solanke.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oscar Slater, Reiterator!

        Open Controls
      2. Manic M
          8 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
      3. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        I've always fancied a stat that removed the top and worst GW from a player to remove some variance.

        Open Controls
      4. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Different officials and Watkins could have been on two assists - one for the potential penalty and one for the (wrongly) disallowed goal.

        Open Controls
      5. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doing alright for a converted winger.

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      After brining Martinez Bailey and Watkins this week, the game was a final nail to my coffin this season, it wasn’t fun playing FPL at all this time

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        If tis fun you’re after, head this way!

        B84jwh

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Flol

          Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Operation "Target Sheffield" has been abandoned now Wilder in charge.

        Open Controls
    4. Jafalad
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Naturally I am expecting most to have learnt their lesson with Watkins and cap’d Son.

      Open Controls
    5. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      This article should have been called VAR shiteshow ruins yet another PL game

      Open Controls
    6. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      after 18 gwks vs sheff utd i have
      palmer 1g and 1a
      foden 1a
      areola 1 c/s
      this is in 12 attempts against them, also 2 non playing cleanies,tsimi and gabriel
      3 (c) fails haaland3.salah15,watkins,18

      think its time to avoid them ,i imagine luton is a similar story

      Open Controls
    7. mrtapio
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      What would you do with this team and 2ft and 0.5m ITB?

      Dubravka l Areola
      Trippier l Porro l Colwill l Tsimikas l Kaboré
      Salah l Saka l Gordon l Palmer l Soucek
      Salah l Watkins l Jesus

      Could go Colwill to Zinchenko if I could find 0.2m somewhere. Colwill should rise before Zinchenko, and I could do Kaboré (going to AFCON) to a 3.9m defender.

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        remove areola and jesus,plenty of affordable choices then

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          presuming 2nd salah is haaland

          Open Controls
          1. mrtapio
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Ah, yeah that is Haaland!

            Open Controls
        2. mrtapio
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Jesus been good to me the 3 GWs I had him. 22pts

          Open Controls
    8. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      So the wc need to be activated on gw20 if not it will be forfeited?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Activated and used before the GW20 deadline

        Open Controls
    9. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Before the GW20 deadline, yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        From the rules: "The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 30 Dec 11:00. The second wildcard will be available after Sat 30 Dec 11:00".

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          My rules read differently:
          "The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sun 31 Dec 00:00. The second wildcard will be available after Sun 31 Dec 00:00 in readiness for the January transfer window opening and remain available until the end of the season. The Wildcard chip is played when confirming transfers that cost points and can't be cancelled once played." So Saturday 30 Dec midnight is the cutoff.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Time differences is due to time zones

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I had wrongly assumed the times listed in the rules were GMT - instead wherever you are in the world you should consult the rules for your cutoff time.

              Open Controls
    10. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      How are all the Watkins captain’ers feeling?

      Open Controls
      1. mrtapio
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        good! I'm sure I'll get a good GW

        Open Controls
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        About the same as every week since GW12

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pretty content with the decision.

        Open Controls
    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Archer has returned in 3GWs this season. I had him 1st sub for all 3 GWs and currently no bench jam... maybe 3rd time lucky this GW

      Open Controls
    12. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      that Watkins blank is so lame 🙁

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.