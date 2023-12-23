354
354 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    I have taken a hit every week for the last 3 weeks and got 3 green arrows lol

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I might just start taking -8s every week, I know it can work sometimes lol.

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I am ranked 97K with palmer to go and I have taken 8 hits -32 this season, I had a lot of injuries.

        Open Controls
  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Good to have decent bench. I also benched 2 first ones. Would you really rather own bad players?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail to last page, sorry.

      Open Controls
  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    As a non-Solanke owner, I’d just like to say that all those that bought him last week deserve this weeks points! You’d have bitten a hand off to get 17 off two games. Well played and maybe some justice.

    Just a shame about those who put 9 points above a postponement that was 100% the right call.

    Anyways- maybe some would reconsider their posts after today.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      solanke did dish revenge cold lol

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agreed! Swings and roundabouts

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          i was thinking, i wonder if anyone raged solanke out after last week. Now that would be brutal.

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Unfortunately everyone of note who didnt have him last week bought him this week. As they do.

      Open Controls
  4. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    The scout on the official FPL site is recommending people roll FT thiscweek & to sell Salah in GW20 to get haaland back (if fit)

    As in their words compared to Son & haaland
    'Salah, on the other hand, has a tougher fixture against Newcastle United at Anfield'

    Is anyone wanting to keep Salah for GW20. Newcastle not that good away from home & don't seem to dealing well with have midweek matches. I think they'll get better back to playing once a week

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Liverpool guaranteed to score, Salah highly likely to get something, Salah and Son outscoring Haaland, tough

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Im never not capping Salah or Haaland again this season.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Prefer to sell Salah if it gets me Haaland (C) in 20

      Open Controls
    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm on WC20 so really I should be getting rid of Salah and Son but I'm not sure, think I'll keep one. I think Son v Bournemouth obviously looks better on paper but all of your points are spot on. One thing to note is that Newcastle are slowly getting players back, and they have a bigger rest period between GW19, GW20 and their next game (FA CupL than they've had between any three games for a long while so that might be important for them picking up again

      Open Controls
  5. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    I think best replacement for Tsimi is Walker

    Open Controls
    1. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      But what if you already have Walker

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      over TAA?

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I still think I'll get Walker on WC in GW20 but City have 1 clean sheet in their last 10 in the league, not that confident about it

      Open Controls
  6. stevehaigh84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm debating transferring Alvarez out for Solanke FT. I've got the funds in the bank to bring Haaland back in for Watkins. But I don't think he'll be fit in time for the next fixture. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Difficult to say now as we need more info on Haaland.

      If out, I would be inclined to keep Alvarez

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    How many players you all got left in the GW?

    I'm down to one, Palmer.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hwand Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cunha

      Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Should be rolling FT this week...

    Leno
    Trippier Porro Gabriel
    Salah Son Gross Bailey Palmer
    Watkins Solanke
    Areola // Haaland Gusto Taylor

    - Assuming Haaland fit, bench who?
    - Play Gabriel (WHU) over Gusto (CRY)?
    - Leno vs. Areola? 😀

    Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not sure how much more of Saka I can muster. So many more tempting alternatives around. Two more blanks and he’s out?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would like to sell Saka but not a priority for my team with Salah/Son away in 21 and need to get Haaland back

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.