You can find all of the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking returns and projected bonus points in this article.
As well as those aforementioned numbers from LiveFPL, there’s also a selection of the Opta data – from chances created to expected goals (xG) – that you can find in our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 18: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Liverpool
|1 – 1
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 – 1
|Everton
|Nottingham Forest
|2 – 3
|Bournemouth
|Luton Town
|1 – 0
|Newcastle United
|Fulham
|0 – 2
|Burnley
|West Ham United
|2 – 0
|Manchester United
18 mins ago
I have taken a hit every week for the last 3 weeks and got 3 green arrows lol