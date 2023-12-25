384
  1. The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    A) Sanchez > any GK, bench Turner

    B) Tsimikas > any def other than TAA

    C) Trippier/Darwin > TAA/Nkunku -4 play Turner

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Cali
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Roll FT here? No bench but it might be good to have 2FTs next week when we have more information.

    Dubravka
    TAA, Saliba, Porro
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon
    Watkins, Solanke, Archer

    Bench: Cash*, Palmer*, Lamptey*

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah get to 2Fts

  3. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone not going for Salah captain?

    1. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m really tempted by son

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Considering selling, who would you cap?

    3. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Tempted by TAA but probably stick to Salah

    4. TochanMama
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm leaning for Solanke as of now, Richarlison as differential is making me nervous and itchy.

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I was thinking something mental along the lines of Salah > Richarlison/Odegaard

  4. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which one to bench?

    A) Bowen (ars)
    B) Semenyo (FUL)
    C) Saliba (WHU)
    D) Colwill (CRY)

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Semenyo

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  5. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got 2FT, not sure what to do though....

    Dubravka
    TAA - Porro - Saliba
    Salah - Son - Saka - Gordon
    Watkins - Alvarez - Solanke

    Neto - Pau - Palmer - Taylor

    Considering:
    - Downgrading Son/Salah
    - Downgrading Neto
    - Losing a FT

    1. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Probably a little early to downgrade Salah or Son given this weeks fixtures…

      Probably downgrade Neto if it will help with funding Haaland

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        Could do Neto to Areola to cover for Dubravkas bad fixtures I guess. Bit boring though.

        1. VardysParty
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Boring but better than wasting a transfer - great team as it is

        2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Your whole team looks boring as almost the perfect form template.

          Sorry.

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I mean, I'm not offended, it's done me well till now.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pau > Konsa

    3. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not much to do there. Too early for the Salah/Son move. Maybe Neto down to save some cash, rather than burn the transfer. But when Bournemouth have their double Neto will be handy.

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah that could be whenever though I guess.

  6. cutch
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sorry for repeating, bottomed

    Areola
    TAA, Trippier, Saliba
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Hee Chan
    Solanke, Watkins, Darwin
    Subs: Turner, Bell, Lascelles*, Palmer**
    1 FT

    A) Turner -> Petrovic
    B) Darwin -> Alvarez
    C) Darwin -> Gabriel Jesús
    D) GTG, roll transfer

    Thanks in advance!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, if not, D

    2. TochanMama
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd roll, also could be helpful to wait and see if Turner gets some gametime considering the new management.

  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which is the best option here, guys?

    A) Tsimikas to Trent (and start Archer at home to Luton).

    B) Archer to Solanke (and start Ait Nouri away to Brentford).

    C) Do A and B for a hit.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think C you know. Strong upside.

      Would you cap TAA?

    2. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Both

  8. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Please advise
    1. Palmer to Richarlison
    2. Start Archer and save FT

  9. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Play Colwill or Porro?

    Thanks and good luck this week.

    1. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Porro for me for attacking potential

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah prob makes sense.

    2. zensum
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play both together with a Premium def like TAA / Trippier

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Already playing Tripp, Trent and Gabriel. Because of Palmer suspension I have to also play an extra defender.

  10. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Captain Trent over Salah on the grounds he's younger and should be able to bounce back a bit better for two games in three days?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Might as well captain Gordon then.

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I don't have Gordon

  11. Atters
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Foden or Richarlison for a one week punt?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rich

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Foden for me. I was going to get him in for Hee Chan if he had got suspended

  12. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    current team; 2 FTs and 5.9 ITB

    Martinez
    Porro, Lascelles, Baldock
    Salah (c), Son (v), Saka, Hee Chan
    Watkins, Solanke, Darwin

    bench: Turner; C. Taylor, Palmer, Tsimikas

    possible moves--what do you recommend?

    Tsimikas --> TAA
    Tsimikas --> Gabriel
    Darwin --> Alvarez
    more than one of these
    something else

    thanks and Happy and Merry Christmas!

    1. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      TAA

  13. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    What do I do here lads? Maybe Gordon to Foden or save or smth else? 2.7itb, Cheers

    Dubravka,Turner
    Walker,Gabriel,Porro,Senesi,Mengi
    Salah,Son,Saka,Gordon,Palmer
    Alvarez,Solanke,Watkins

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save

    2. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Save

  14. zensum
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Appreciate your help:

    I need to play 2 out of these three players:

    A) Colwill
    B) Porro
    C) Zinchenko

    Any reasons why? Thks

    Currently dropping C bec he might not start but….

    1. Udogie-style
        just now

        C

    2. Udogie-style
        19 mins ago

        Happy Christmas all!

        My current defence is a bit of a mess. Have Cash and Lascelles. Current playing three would have to be Porro, Lascelles and Taylor.

        Worth using FT to replace one non playing defender (Cash?), or better roll FT and use to bring Haaland back for free next week?

        Cheers!

        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Lacelles will probably not start, bring in defender.

        2. zensum
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I would roll given Taylor might be involved in an odd goal or clean sheet.

      • Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Evening all, with son and salah off in 21 I’m thinking of doing trip to taa and son to Bowen to give me this with 0.5 itb. Thoughts? Benching salah as too much value tied up.

        Dubravka/Areola
        TAA - Gabriel - Porro (Branthwaite, Beyer)
        Saka - Bowen - Palmer - Gordon (Salah)
        Haaland- Watkins- Archer

        Ta

      • Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Darwin to Solanke
        or
        Guehi to TAA

        For free
        First makes Haaland ez
        Second makes me take a hit in GW20

        1. Sprinterdude
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd get Taa keep Darwin for this week

      • boc610
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        trippier in the scout picks AGAIN= definition of insanity.

        1. Rhys85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          It's insane that I still have him in my team. Feels like there are more important fires to fight each week though.

        2. Shteve
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Not picking him at home to Forest would be insanity

        3. HVT
          • 13 Years
          just now

          A stopped clock is right twice a day

      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Would ideally like 2 FT's GW20, but don't see the below team getting many points this week. 2 Villa defenders and Braintwaite if Pau is not fit.

        Braintwaite > Burn?

        Dubravka
        Gabriel | Porro | Pau | Konsa
        Saka | Salah | Son | Gordon
        Watkins | Solanke

        Areola / Branthwaite / Mubama / Palmer

        Thanks

      • Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Tsimikas -->

        A. Colwill.
        B. Senesi.
        C. Tarkowski.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

        2. Shteve
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gusto?

          1. Jimjam
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Yes could do this

      • Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        A) trent or b) solanke? Thanks

        1. Sprinterdude
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks sounds trent essential

      • putana
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        anyone else worried by richarlison's minutes? Never plays more than 75 and ainge said he is carrying an injury

        1. Rhys85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe once Son goes to the Asian Cup his minutes will be more secure, but it is a concern, you're right.

        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          just now

          As long as he keeps scoring he can play 60 mins for all I care

      • Rhys85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Happy Christmas guys!

        Bench Bowen (ars) or Porro (bha)?

        Cheers

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          P

      • Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        TAA or Solanke?
        1-week gamble before WC

      • HVT
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Darwin > Solanke worth a -4?

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          No

          1. HVT
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Any major reason why?

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Darwin has burnley

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Last GW it was. Darwin should start this one.

      • OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        If you have Haaland would u play him or bench ?

        1. HVT
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Play

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Are you expecting a 5 minute sub?

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I don't know 🙁 what do I think ?

      • Bird24
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Play in place of palmer ?
        A: Branthwaite (MCI)
        B: Andersen (CHE)
        C: Archer (LUT)
        TIA

        1. Rhys85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Archer

        2. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          C

        3. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          just now

          C

      • Vincenzo
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Pls help with this ! Need to replace Tsimiskas

        Turner
        Porro-Trippier-Lancelles
        Saka-Salah-Son-Gordon
        Alvarez-Watkins-Solanke
        Areola-Taylor-Palmer-Tsimiskas
        A-Tsimiskas =Gabriel
        B-Tsimiskas=Aston Villa def
        C-Tsimiskas= other options!!!
        4.9 in bank

      • Sanoj
          2 mins ago

          Hwang or Archer

        • The Yorkshire Pirlo
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          G2G? Probs move for a better keeper next gwk

          Turner
          TAA/Trippier/Gabriel
          Salah/Son/Saka/Gordon
          Watkins/Alvarez/Solanke

          Sanchez*/Konsa/Lascelles*/Palmer*

