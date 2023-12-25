There’s a very quick turnaround between Gameweeks as we get set for Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

And Scout Picks are already upon us, with the caveat that an injury or two could emerge, given the lack of press conferences and team news.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

With a favourable home fixture, Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Gameweek 19.

Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than Crystal Palace this season, with Roy Hodgson’s side finding the net just six times in their last six fixtures. They are also bottom-half material for shots and expected goals (xG).

As well as the opposition, Petrovic is also in on his own merit.

The 24-year-old has been given an opportunity after Robert Sanchez’s (£4.6m) injury, making an instant impact. He made his first Chelsea start in Gameweek 17, earning a clean sheet, before making his mark in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United, when he superbly saved Matt Ritchie’s (£4.4m) penalty to secure progression.

DEFENDERS

Premium defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.9m) both get the nod in our Scout Picks XI.

The pair are first and second for FPL points in their position and key creators for their clubs, which could be crucial with defensively suspect sides Burnley and Nottingham Forest up next. It offers the potential for points at both ends of the pitch, cementing their places in our Gameweek 19 selection.

Gabriel (£4.9m) takes the final spot in our backline, meanwhile.

From a defensive point of view, Arsenal are one of the bookies’ favourites for a clean sheet in Gameweek 19, which isn’t a huge surprise given that they can’t be beaten for shut-outs, goals conceded or expected goals conceded (xGC) across the season.

The pick is also made with one eye on West Ham United being in the bottom two for headed chances allowed and efforts from set plays conceded, with Gabriel one of Arsenal’s main aerial threats.

MIDFIELDERS

