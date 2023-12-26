1249
  1. brixtonBob
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Slightly regretting buying TAA instead of Trippier this week.

    
    1. ljuta zena
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wait for regrets

      
      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        This

        
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Chris Wood will probably punish his old team(Dubravka owner).

      
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Have both

      
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      You won't be next week

      
    5. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Not sure whatever's going on with Trippier recently will be fixed by Howe continuing to flog him.

      
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hard to flog anyone in January

        
    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Missed the boat with TAA I think. With Tsimikas out it makes the defence weaker but also means his role will be slightly less advanced

      
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        If anything I think its a more solid back 3 with Gomez with more attacking license for Trent. Robbo back soon too

        
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Demba with some awful takes lately

          
  2. beric
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Let's see some Wildcards then

    
  3. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Refreshing to see Robbie Keane has had a lie in so Betway missed the deadline 🙂

    
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Updated

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Swift

      
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Taylor?

        
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          😀

          
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I was just on it when it rolled over...

        Bring on the Boxing Day battle of the captain punts!

        
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      FPL Towers got new servers for Christmas.

      
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    when do salah and son leave their clubs to go away to play for their countries? Will they be available for the next game?

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes

      They'll play the new year game in all probability

      So gone from gw21-24.

      
  6. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Bench Porro, Sensei or Walker hmmmm

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I had the same dilemma this week

      Next round easy bench for Senesi.

      
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Probably Senesi

      
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Bus team looks alright

    Areola
    TAA Saliba Gabriel Porro
    Salah Saka Palmer Son
    Solanke Watkins Archer
    (Dubravka Gordon Taylor Archer)

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Oops Archer *2

      
  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Decided to be arrogant, stuck to my own gameplan so I'll die on my sword no doubt.

    Everyone has captained Salah in my ML, I've transferred him out for Odegaard.

    However everyone is locked out of Haaland without hits, so need him to be back Vs SHU.

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Everyone? I have 2 FTs; can do Salah & Jimenez - Bowen & Haaland for free

      
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I'll be using 2FTs too... Alvarez is gonna become Haaland and Salah will probably become some form of possibly playable bench fodder

        
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I'm talking about my ML.

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Ah I got you. Stop messing about with cash leagues & focus on the Hall of Shame!

          
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Haha, it is THE league tbh!

            
    2. mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Don't hate it, you'll be a week ahead. Odegaard has a good fixture, and while I don't think Haaland'll start against Everton (up the Toffees!), it'd be silly not to have him for GW20 while Salah plays Newcastle; despite minor injury doubts; Haaland at even 50% could trample Sheffield. My GW20 is a fairly obvious Salah out, Haaland in with two transfers, so at least you're doing something interesting.

      
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Captained Son, while my entire ML has captained Salah. Lets see how it goes.

      
  9. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Urgh. Livra is a p.i.t.a

    Got a lot of players that need sorting out (Livra, Beyer, Andersen, Kelleher) and need Haaland back. Son and Salah need to go too.

    It's probably gonna be a wildcard

    
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      -4 every week and you will be fine

      
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I prefer -8

        
  10. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/allaboutfpl/status/1739616244566024287

    Haaland's friend Martin Hognestad has transferred out Alvarez and has bought in Erling Haaland✅

    Norah Haaland has captained Haaland✅

    Alfie Haaland, Astor Haaland, Thie Vigre(Haaland girlfriend) still don't have Haaland❌

    Via http://fpl.page

    #FPL

    
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Now that REALLY is insider trading! 🙂

      
  11. wh05nxt
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    I've got Wood

    I've got Wood

