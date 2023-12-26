There have been no stand-alone pre-match press conferences – so far at least – ahead of Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with the turnaround so quick between deadlines.

Instead, many Premier League managers were interviewed in the aftermath of their sides’ Gameweek 18 fixtures, with the quotes gradually being released from embargo.

These are the clubs we’ve had updates from as of Christmas Day: Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Fulham, Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

It’s no coincidence that these are teams who are in action on Boxing Day, so there will very likely still be more to come beyond Tuesday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

Here’s a round-up of what we know on the fitness front.

For all your other Gameweek 19 needs, head over to our complete guide.

FPL GAMEWEEK 19 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

We’re going into Gameweek 19 blind with regards to Erling Haaland (foot), Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and Jeremy Doku (hamstring), none of whom played a part in the FIFA World Club Cup.

Haaland had been pictured in some form of training in Saudi Arabia last Wednesday but Pep Guardiola’s pre- and post-match pressers in the Middle East were short on helpful team news.

“We are one day before to play one competition, one final, to be here once in a lifetime. I have time to think about that.” – Pep Guardiola when asked last Thursday if Erling Haaland or Jeremy Doku would be fit to face Everton

Neither Haaland nor Doku were part of the final team training session before that victory over Fluminense last Friday.

De Bruyne was also spotted back on the grass with his teammates a few days earlier but it may be too soon for the Belgian to feature, given the length of his absence.

Rodri is a possible concern with the injury picked up in the World Club Cup final but the player himself said he would be fit.

‘I didn’t speak, it looks from his face it’s good, it was a scare, the action was really tough, we’ll see in the next days how he reacts.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

LIVERPOOL

Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) has joined Ben Doak (knee), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Joel Matip (knee) on the sidelines.

“Can Joe [Gomez] play all the games coming up now until – I don’t know when Robbo will be back? Kosti is now definitely out for a while, so I don’t know, we have to see. I didn’t have time now to think it through, but somebody will play the position I am pretty sure. “It is for us obviously really tough, it’s really tough. You have injuries sometimes and we accept all of them, but a broken collarbone is really bad because it just takes long. Same what Robbo had: a different injury but that takes long as well, how we all know. We all know we need luck in these moments to get through and now we will have Joey there and just have to make sure we put him in cotton wool and we have to make sure he is always ready for the games.” – Jurgen Klopp

Alexis Mac Allister (knee) and Diogo Jota (muscle) aren’t thought to be too far away, with the former described as “pain-free” last week and the latter back on the grass.

“I don’t want to rule out anybody now. We will see. [Jota] didn’t train with the team yet and we have only one proper session, so it would be a surprise – but maybe I will be surprised and all fine. I don’t know. I saw him [on Friday]; he didn’t train with the team but the session I saw was really intense, but I didn’t ask yet who will be available. The medical department will tell me and then I will know more.” – Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota

Luis Diaz complained of pain in his knee when being substituted in Gameweek 18 but Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that he had avoided serious injury.

ASTON VILLA

Matty Cash has joined Boubacar Kamara on the suspension list, having picked up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 18.

Youri Tielemans (calf), Bertrand Traore (unspecified), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are out injured.

But there is a possibility that Pau Torres (ankle) makes an appearance at Old Trafford, however “difficult” Unai Emery thinks that scenario is.

“I think Pau Torres is difficult, but he’s getting better. It’s not a big injury but I think it’s difficult, we’re going to wait, there’s still four days until we play in Manchester. “I think the players we had here, we are going to have more or less the same players on Tuesday without Cash. And maybe we can add in the squad Pau Torres. “But if not, I’m happy with the players we have now available to play and we have to try to get a high performance with the players we have in the squad, and get out of them the qualities and skills and they have to be ready.” – Unai Emery

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (hamstring) could potentially make a return in Gameweek 19, with Eddie Howe saying on Saturday night that the Brazilian was “not far away”.

“Not 100% sure. We’ll wait and see. He’s not far away. We’ll want to try and make the right decision, as we wanted to with Sven [Botman on Saturday]. We wanted to protect Sven and ease him back in, gently. Again, good minutes for him, I thought he did well when he came on.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton’s possible availability in Gameweek 19

Howe had previously said after full-time at Kenilworth Road that he was “not sure” how bad Jamaal Lascelles‘ injury was.

Sandro Tonali (ban), Javier Manquillo (groin), Harvey Barnes (toe), Joe Willock (Achilles), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out.

CHELSEA

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling, both of whom collected their fifth bookings of the season in Gameweek 18, will sit out the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Blues have problems in midfield, with Moises Caicedo missing out on the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers through illness and Enzo Fernandez absent with a hernia.

The engine room was then further weakened when Lesley Ugochukwu limped out of the loss at Molineux.

Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee), Robert Sanchez (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) are out, while the game will likely come too soon for Ben Chilwell (hamstring) despite his part-return to training.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou was up and out of his chair after his post-Everton press conference, meaning that he might be one of the few managers doing a bona fide presser for Gameweek 19 – but it’ll be after the Boxing Day deadline, due to Spurs playing on Thursday.

He did, at least, give us an update on Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Richarlison (back).

“He felt tightness in his hamstring just before half-time so we had to take him off.” – Ange Postecoglou on Cristian Romero

“Yeah he’s okay. He’s kind of had a sore back yesterday in training. He wasn’t 100 per cent, but he was keen to start today. He got through the game. Pleasing for him that he took his goal well and worked hard for us, but I kind of knew that at some point we’d have to take him off, but I don’t think it’s anything serious.” – Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison

James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) all look set to remain unavailable until 2024.

Destiny Udogie is back from a one-match ban but Yves Bissouma remains out for another three league and cup matches.

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz will have to serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 19, having been booked for the fifth time this season in the draw at Anfield.

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Jorginho (foot) were back on the bench for that clash, leaving just Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Fabio Vieira (groin), Thomas Partey (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (knee) on the sidelines.

Arsenal play on Thursday, so Mikel Arteta looks set to face the media on Tuesday or Wednesday – after the FPL deadline has passed.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton are another team in action on Thursday night, so more may be to come from Roberto De Zerbi.

The Albion boss did give quite a significant update on Pervis Estupinan (muscle) to BBC Radio Sussex, while confirming that Kaoru Mitoma picked up an ankle injury in the A23 derby.

“I think maybe Pervis Estupinan but not for the first XI. We have to see on Mitoma, we have to analyse the Mitoma situation because he has an injury. I don’t know the importance of the injury. Yes, I think it’s his ankle. “[Mitoma] can’t support this, playing three games in a row.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Mitoma himself then posted a fairly downbeat update on social media.

“It’s frustrating to be out injured but I will come back stronger.” – Kaoru Mitoma

Joel Veltman (knee), Adam Webster (unspecified), Tariq Lamptey (muscle), Solly March (knee), Ansu Fati (muscle) and Julio Enciso (knee) remain out.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Diogo Dalot will return from suspension in Gameweek 19, while Raphael Varane (illness) and Amad Diallo (knee/match fitness) could also be available.

“I think hopefully Raphael Varane will return. And for the rest, maybe Amad Diallo, we’ll see how far he is. He has trained now for two weeks. They are probably the ones who can maybe return.” – Erik ten Hag

Anthony Martial (illness) looks set to miss out, however.

“He’s still unwell.” – Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

Harry Maguire (groin), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Casemiro (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Mason Mount (calf) and Victor Lindelof (groin) are also on the unavailable list.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Pedro Neto (hamstring) wasn’t risked for the win over Chelsea on Christmas Eve but should soon be involved in the Wolves squad, having trained in the last week or so.

Craig Dawson only exited the Gameweek 18 success with a cut to the knee, meanwhile, so is also expected to feature.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Boubacar Traore and Fabio Silva missed the game through illness, while Joe Hodge (shoulder) wasn’t involved after a very recent return to training.

EVERTON

There was an embargoed section of Sean Dyche’s press conference following the Spurs match – but it remains embargoed as of Christmas Day.

Dele Alli (hip) is definitely out and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) is presumably still a major doubt, having been categorically ruled out of Gameweek 18.

Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman also missed the trip to north London with niggly injuries, although the latter may well be back in contention given that he was “touch and go” for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

CRYSTAL PALACE

We’ve not yet heard from Roy Hodgson ahead of Gameweek 19 but Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and Joel Ward (hamstring) are thought to remain on the injury list.

Sam Johnstone (calf) had been targeting a Gameweek 19 return but The Athletic report that he may not feature before 2024.

BOURNEMOUTH

Milos Kerkez (foot) and Lloyd Kelly (hamstring) look unlikely to return until February, so remain out alongside Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf).

Hamed Traore (illness) and Max Aarons (hamstring) are also major doubts for Boxing Day.

“I think, especially in the cases of Milos and Lloyd Kelly, it is very difficult for them to help us before the break. “I would say a small, small hope with Max Aarons. I don’t know, because we also don’t want to force him. We will have to talk and see if he can be available or not.” – Andoni Iraola

Elsewhere, Emi Marcondes has been building fitness with run-outs for the development squad after recovering from foot surgery.

Adam Smith took a blow to the head in Gameweek 18 but stayed on the pitch, while Lewis Cook departed with adductor discomfort.

“We didn’t know what to do [with Smith] because we had the option to make a sub if it was a concussion. I asked the doctor and he said no – he was better than I thought at first. “I hope it is nothing serious and he can play, also because he is our only full-back right now, so we really need him. “I hope Lew doesn’t have a proper injury. He was weak in the adductor, he was not very comfortable. “I think, smartly, he decided to ask for the change. I hope he can help us in these next two games that we have this week.” – Andoni Iraola

WEST HAM UNITED

Like Ange Postecoglou above, David Moyes didn’t partake in an embargoed section of his post-Gameweek 18 press conference. That again implies that he’ll face the media on either Tuesday or Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s clash with Arsenal.

Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet sat out the win over Manchester United through illness, so it remains to be seen if they have recovered in time for the trip to the Emirates.

Michail Antonio (hamstring) was the only West Ham player on the injury list in Gameweek 18 but he has at least resumed running of late.

FULHAM

There was no team news in the embargoed broadcast section of Marco Silva’s pre-match presser.

Raul Jimenez will definitely be out as he completes a three-match ban following his sending off against Newcastle United.

Tim Ream (calf) and Adama Traore (hamstring) remained sidelined for the defeat to Burnley last weekend.

Willian also missed that game after complaining of hamstring discomfort in training.

BRENTFORD

The Bees have a trio of players suspended for this match after Ben Mee and Frank Onyeka fell foul of the law in Gameweek 17 and joined Ivan Toney on the sidelines.

It’s been a while since we last heard from Thomas Frank but Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle), Rico Henry (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) remain out.

The game may also come too soon for Kristoffer Ajer (foot) but Mathias Jensen (adductor) had been earmarked for a return against Wolves and may feature.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly serves a one-match ban this weekend, following his dismissal in Gameweek 18.

Serge Aurier (calf) and Felipe (muscle) remain doubts in the absence of any fresh updates, while Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) is ahead of schedule but still 2-3 weeks away.

Nuno Espirito Santo sounded positive on Ibrahima Sangare (groin), however.

“He was ill and lost weight but he is recovering now and is definitely an option for us.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Ibrahima Sangare

The new Forest boss also issued some cautionary words to Matt Turner.

“I would prefer to tell you that Turner will be the goalkeeper, but at this moment it is about performance. It is about performance, so any decision we are going to make is going to be based on the performance we want for our team. Every player has to improve, starting with our goalkeepers.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BURNLEY

Vincent Kompany will monitor Lyle Foster‘s minutes following his recent return to action.

“I kept checking. We flipped it last week. He came on and played 45 minutes, this week he started and made 55 or 60 minutes. “I think it was the right thing to do to take him off but he gave us something. He gave us that threat that was very valuable to the team.” – Vincent Kompany

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knock) could be back for the visit of Liverpool, while Hjalmar Ekdal (unspecified) isn’t too far away from a return.

“I don’t think we had any issues against Fulham. Hopefully we’ll have a few players like Gudmundsson make the squad. “With Ekdal it’s not too long, but right now I can’t say which players will be available. We’ll see.” – Vincent Kompany

The Burnley Express say that Aaron Ramsey (knee) and Jack Cork (calf) are unlikely to return, while Luca Koleosho (knee) is a long-term absentee.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Jayden Bogle misses out through suspension, while Chris Wilder will assess Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) ahead of the six-pointer against Luton Town.

Ahmedhodzic sat out the draw with Aston Villa last Friday.

“We’ll just basically look and see how he is. Leave it until the last minute but if he’s not right then he’s not right and we’ll go with what we’ve got. But it’s a big blow, that, because Anel’s been good for us.” – Chris Wilder on Anel Ahmedhodzic

Longer-term absentees Chris Basham (leg), Tom Davies (thigh), John Egan (leg) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) remain out but Rhian Brewster (knee) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) have been back in training recently, with the latter playing 45 minutes for the under-21s last week.

“We have little time to work on the training ground and have a look at the injuries as well. Oli Mac was struggling and put his hand up to go on the bench, and two or three others.” – Chris Wilder, speaking after the draw at Aston Villa

LUTON TOWN

Marvelous Nakamba returns from a one-match ban this weekend, while Daniel Potts (hamstring) and Reece Burke (hamstring) are not thought to be too far away from a return from injury.

Tom Lockyer remains out following his on-field medical episode in the abandoned Gameweek 17 match against Bournemouth.

Rob Edwards will give Issa Kabore and Amari’i Bell late fitness checks after they came off against Newcastle Unitd on Saturday.