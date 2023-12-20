54
54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oz lotto
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Morning everyone… what are Gordon owners doing?
    If he is as sore as howe made it sound I am worried…

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Waiting till last minute as I really need him to play,

      If he doesn’t I’ll have to play both Kabore and Gabriel so likely taking a -4 to get gross.

      Can’t get Richarlison as own 3 spurs

      Think it will pay off long term. With Mitoma and Adingra gone Gross will have to step up

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      I don’t want to take hits, so my only choice is to start him and hope for the good outcome.

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Already on a -4. Starting Gordon in the hope he plays. Saliba 1st sub.

      Open Controls
    4. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Just gonna play and pray. Taylor off the bench for hopefully 2 points

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Hi All,

    Is there any reason to wait to pull the trigger on Haaland > Solanke as he looks like rising in an hour?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      No reason

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Lots of reason imo.

      If you already have Watkins I don't think it's worth the move.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes I have Watkins but also have J.Alvarez and Haaland on the bench

        Open Controls
    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      As long as you have enough spare ITB to get Haaland back after his price goes back up, then Solanke is definitely worth getting for the next 2 game weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Easy to get Haaland back with Salah and Son off to AFCON and Asian Cup

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Should be able to get him back when he is fit mate - cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Do it

        Open Controls
  3. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Gordon to Bowen/Richy
    B) Guehi to Konsa
    C) Guehi to Trippier/Trent

    Pretty happy with the rest of my squad, got 9.4m rolling in the bank so contemplating whether to go big on defence or not

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      A bowen

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      C and start Gordon.

      Open Controls
  4. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Play Archer and bank FT or transfer out for Solanke? Using the funds would mean I'd need to use 2 moves to bring back Haaland, but that might be okay since I need to get rid of Salah and/or Son soon anyway?

    Open Controls
  5. stevehaigh84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is it worth taking Haaland out for Watkins for a 4 point hit in the sort term. Both him and Alvarez are Sat on the bench with Beyer (not great). I own both Pau and Gordon so I could be short of players.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I would do that one, yes.

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Not having Watkins for Villa's home game against Sheff Utd is a significant risk.

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    No more lies from Cooper. Rejoice!

    Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best option here?

    a. start guehi
    b. start tsimikas
    c. guehi > Konsa -4

    dubravka
    porro gabriel guehi
    salah son saka bowen palmer
    watkins solanke

    areola tsimikas baldock archer

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Personally, I'd be inclined to start Tsimi over Gabriel! I think c is worth it as a long term move

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Currently…

    Dubravka (Areola)
    TAA-Gabriel-Lascelles (Myko*-Kabore)
    Salah-Saka-Son-Bowen-Adingra
    Darwin-Watkins (Archer)

    1 FT 3.4 itb

    A. Mykolenko>Konsa bench Lascelles/Adingra
    B. Adingra > Palmer (he’ll be off soon anyway to Asian Cup
    C. Darwin > ?

    Thoughts appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      African Cup for Adingra 🙂
      Leaning A because I think Luton can get a goal at home, wouldnt want double Newcastle defense

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      C - for Solanke.

      Open Controls
  9. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Does Isak to Solanke make sense on FT?

    Also, do you guys think Areola will start? Thanks everyone.

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Unsure on Areola - was he injured and thats why he lost spot in first place? Thought I saw somewhere on twitter over the past week that Moyes was in no rush to change GK again (dont quote me). For Isak to Solanke, seems reasonable if rest of team looks good

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think injury was the reason he lost his place, and today he played in the cup match against Liverpool (and conceded 5).

        With tough fixtures coming up, feels like a good time to change although will cost -4.
        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yes.
      No.

      Open Controls
  10. Lav
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Evening all. Any ideas on what to do here?
    1FT 5.6M itb

    Raya Areola
    Trips Udogie* Colwill Tark Lamptey*
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Hwang
    Watkins Solanke Archer

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Replace Udogie with Porro and start him.

      Open Controls
  11. rakkhi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    GW18 captain using Opta stats, fixture rankings and betting odds for #FPL.
    1. Watkins
    2. Wilson
    3. Salah
    4. Son
    5. Solanke
    6. Saka
    7. Palmer

    Qualitative analysis:
    Watkins gets a higher score than anyone else this week (and is likely everyone’s gut pick):
    • SHU have the worst xGC for the season and 6th worst for the last 6 matches played
    • Best odds of a brace+ of the seven contenders this week
    • Home game
    Loses score for (but not enough to lose top spot):
    • 6th Highest xGI for the season rank
    • Rank 70th for xGI for last 4 matches played
    • AVL 5th for non pen xG for the season, 14th for last 6 matches played.

    Some interesting and sometimes surprise stats to me while I was compiling this:
    1. Newcastle go top of non pen xG for the season and for the last 6 matches. New > Liv > MCI for the season, NEW > ARS > BOU for the last 6 matches played. Hopefully Gordon plays, wonder if Trippier will be dropped for more rest after mid week pen miss. Wonder if Livermento plays after midweek start.
    2. Calvert Lewin 2nd for xGI in the last 4 matches (Haaland > DCL > Solanke). If he can stay fit, wonder if he can be a contender for 3rd striker if we switch back to 343.
    3. Watkins rank 70th for xGI for the last 4 matches played. Doesn’t change anything as the 2nd best forward I think but something to watch. AVL also ranks 14th for non pen xG for the last 6 matches
    4. Chelsea now upto to 4th for non pen xG for the season. Palmer obvious but maybe Jackson, Nkuku and even Sterling punts? Still some easy fixtures left.
    5. Arsenal 2nd for non pen xG in last 6 matches. Nice rise. Saka yes. Oderguard firmly in my GW 20 plans.
    6. Everton have the 3rd best xGC for the last 6 matches. Braithwaite is great, Pickford consideration for GK. Son captain mudded.
    7. Worst 3 for xGC for last 6 matches: LUT > NEW > MUN. Interesting for Trippier and avoid MUN defenders. SHU has improved to only 6th worst.

    Reflections
    Last week (GW17) captained Salah who was also the gut. Haaland didn’t play. Watkins was the highest scorer. Rated by the model as the 3rd best captain (Salah > Saka > Watkins). Kick in the nuts randomness to lose 9 Solanke points last week. We accept and move on.
    Maybe the model sucks. Feel free to ignore it.
    Social
    Follow me on twitter/x for more: https://twitter.com/rakkhis. Been doing quite a few eye test tweet threads on the 25 min mini match replays we get here in Aus. Youtube vids here, want to do one for the afcon and aisacup, will see about time https://youtube.com/@fplrants

    Open Controls
  12. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench Darwin or Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. bunglebungle
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      i think Gordon will play, i benched Darwin (worst transfer i've made this season by far)
      I would rather have Susan Boyle as a striker over Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I even thinking about doing Darwin to Solanke for a hit

        Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Darwin.

      Open Controls
  13. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Of all players this GW, aside from Watkins/usual premiums, who are the upside picks?

    - Bailly vs SHU (also has bur in GW 20)
    - Wilson vs lut ?
    - Richarlison vs EVE
    ?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yeah they can all do some damage, also don't overlook defenders, i can't afford a Villa fb for who i'm prepared to sell so i'm being strongly drawn to a Fulham one

      Open Controls
  14. yanky
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Konsa or Pedro Porro this wk?
    need to bring one in for a hit this week and the other will be brought in 2 wks… who to go early one? konsa because easier fixture this gw?

    Open Controls
  15. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Darwin to Solanke for a hit, yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I did last week so I’d have to say yay

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Watkins to Darwin has to be the worst transfer for me this season. Leaning towards a yay!

        Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm considering this too. Can't decide if it's worth it or not. And then can't decide if Wilson is a better punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ah that's a good option too. But I am going for Solanke because he has more rest.

        Open Controls
    3. PastaFasul
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I did it for free

      Open Controls
  16. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Morning/afternoon/evening!

    Squad is shaky… anything worse taking a -4 for? 0FT 0.9ITB

    Dub
    Pau* Tsimi Porro
    Salah Saka Palmer Gordon Son
    Semenyo Watkins

    Areola Saliba Baldock Haaland

    Cheers !

    Open Controls
  17. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Cash or Andersen to Porro
    B) Darwin to Solanke
    C) Another suggestion?

    1 FT, 7.4 itb

    Dubravka
    Branthwaite Tsimikas Cash
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Watkins Darwin

    Turner Archer Taylor Andersen

    Open Controls
  18. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Have the league tables been updated?

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  19. DavidSilva
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Might call it a day for this season. That decision by fpl is wrong in so many ways.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.