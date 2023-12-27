228
  1. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    20k OR rank and this wildcard is going to be more stressful than I can ever remember.

    1. Supernintendo Chalmers
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      are you shipping salah for haaland in your WC or what are your plans?

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        That's what I am battling with. I think I am shipping both Son and Salah. I will have a more clear view tonight. Not many moves need to be made. New keeper, Haaland back, and really thats it. I think it would be more prepping for bringing them back than anything else.

    2. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      So don't WC at all

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Need to rearrange a few pieces. Bring in a few city players for the next 4-5, new keeper, trim some fat.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Do that then.

          1. Threat Level Midnight
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            I plan to as that's why I just said it. Thank you for the passive aggresiveness though 🙂

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Belated congrats & all the best for YR2024 hoping current form continues

    4. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      2 mn OR and good luck with your WC..

  2. HelmutCool
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    This weeks prize drops screwed me outta getting Bowen. Could it be a blessing in disguise as leaning towards Haaland + Gross now fot gw21? (Salah +Nketiah out).
    Can then address other midfielder issues (Diaby) from gw22 forward (pending injuries)

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      My exact two transfers, Haaland + Gross in

  3. Supernintendo Chalmers
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    kinda pissed off that I've left my WC till now since a total overhaul isn't really needed right now..
    Probably could have done salah + alvarez to Haaland and bowen and been happy with that...

    Dubravka, turner
    saliba, gabriel, trent, colwill, tripp
    son, saka, salah, palmer, fodder
    alvarez, watkins, solanke

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I'd get rid off Trippier as well tbh, in awful form atm. Maybe even Saka.

  4. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Are Salah and Son expected to be out for the same amount of time?

    As shite as United look, Garnacho at 4.7 seems a bargain downgrade, despite him looking like a klingon.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      It's based on how they progress in their respective international competition

      1. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yep, hence the expected part. I don't follow Egypt/Korea internationally so wasn't sure how far they are expected to get. I assume Egypt have a good enough squad to go pretty far?!

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Both of them could go far.

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Egypt got to the final last time, and Korea will be one of the favourites to win too as except for Japan all the rest of the teams are pretty terrible

  5. cigan
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    1st WC draft, what are we saying?
    No Arsenal/Spurs attack worrying but prefer Bowen & Solanke at the moment. 3 subs to cover for Salah while away

    Couple of dilemmas:
    A) Raya & Coufal or Areola & Saliba?
    B) Kluivert or Garnacho?
    C) Gross or Richarlison (downgrade Coufal to Taylor)?

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Trent Porro Konsa (Branthwaite Coufal)
    Salah Bowen Gross Palmer (Kluivert)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I've got a sneaky feeling that after the Arsenal v West Ham game that Saka will be back in most wildcard teams by Friday!

      1. cigan
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        I've had him since the start but can't really afford him if I want to keep Salah - unless I drop either Watkins or Solanke and Bowen

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    How many players do you have left today and tomorrow in this game week?

    5 here with my captain to go.

    Saka Son Porro Gross and Alvarez.

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Saliba
      Son, Saka, Hee Chan
      Nkunku

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Nice...

        Couple of decent differentials there too.

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Shame I bottled the captain differential and went with Salah over Trent

    2. cigan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Porro, Son, Saka, Bowen
      Saliba if Porro misses out

    3. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Porro Son Saliba Martinelli Richarlison left

    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Gabriel, Porro
      Saka, Son(c)
      Alvarez, Haaland/Garnacho

    5. lugs
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gabriel,
      Son, Saka(c), Hwang,
      Jesus, Haaland ? or Castagne 1pt first sub

    6. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Cunha, Colwill, Saliba, Saka, Porro, Son(c)

  7. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    I have exact funds to do Son and Watkins to Garnacho and Haaland. But I don't think that's a good idea unless Haaland plays at least 30 minutes against Everton and looks great.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wait Haaland is a monitor.

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sanchez still out, for how long?

    Who’s the keeper of choice?

    Neto
    Alisson
    Onana

  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    What are you fellow Trippier owners doing? Move to TAA or what? Juicy fixtures soon and money tight up

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sold

    2. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sold

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Selling for an Arsenal defender.

    4. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Selling for Porro

  10. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    A fit and firing Richarlison really does help with getting Haaland back - swap for Son and there is around 3 million right there without necessarily missing out on a great fixture in 20. Maybe even Brennan as a punt...

    1. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Excactly it's the best move and you keep good spurs coverage

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Richa or BJ both red hot

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Still hopeful of seeing the East Midlands derby next season?

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Should be good if we keep playing like we did yesterday.

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      The problem is the funds, once you've bought in Haaland, will you have enough left to switch Son to Richarlison?

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yeah personally I have 4.3itb and 2 frees. Can finally lose Darwin just as he is about to start scoring lol

  11. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

  12. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best starting 11 for new week? Any obvious moves 1 free transfer

    Areola/Dubravka
    Taa porro Konsa cash Saliba
    Martinelli Son Richarlison Gordon Bowen
    Darwin Watkins Solanke

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Haaland if he's declared fit

