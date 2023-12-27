Gameweek 20 will see the round-of-16 for both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Also worth noting is that these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

FFS OPEN CUP

Our highest-ranked manager, dankoottatep, used his Richarlison (£6.8m) purchase to squeeze past iCon in a 49-48 win. It meant the latter was this round’s unluckiest loser, with a score that would’ve beaten four of the 16 victors.

Up next is GaribaldiT, whilst Zavod will follow up achieving the cup’s highest Gameweek score (65) by facing Ze_Austin.

All round five results can be viewed here.

With the sixth-round draw available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, all former champions had already been eliminated here.

KISEKLUND is highest-ranked and made it through but next-best The Dinkum Donuts lost 55-51 to Otterveurdt. Yet it was even unluckier for Berries (54), Jon13597493 (53) and iamtanmay (53) because they all lost at the same time that two teams progressed with 47 points.

Additionally, Mendip Muppets is part of the final 16 despite being ranked outside of the top 1.3 million overall.

All round four results can be viewed here.

With the fifth-round draw available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

For instance, entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for each competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher