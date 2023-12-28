Gameweek 19 concludes with two Thursday night matches. Here is the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (19:30 GMT) and Arsenal v West Ham United (20:15 GMT).

Injuries to Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m) have forced two of Brighton’s four changes – the pair will miss out on the upcoming Asian Cup and AFCON tournaments. Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) and Carlos Baleba (£4.5m) also make way, with Jason Steele (£4.2m) in goal and Danny Welbeck (£5.7m) up front.

Such is the versatility of James Milner (£4.8m), Pascal Gross (£6.4m), Facundo Buonanotte (£4.7m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£4.5m), it’s hard to confidently state which position they’ve initially been assigned to.

Perhaps the most interesting development for FPL managers is the return of Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m). Despite playing just five-and-a-half matches due to muscle problems, he’s still the Seagulls’ top-scoring defender and joins Evan Ferguson (£5.9m) on tonight’s bench. Joao Pedro (£5.4m) gets the nod.

As for Spurs, Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) is back from suspension but Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) is still serving his own. Udogie replaces the injured Cristian Romero (£5.0m), meaning Emerson Royal (£4.4m) moves from left-back to centre-back. The second change from Saturday’s win over Everton brings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.2m) in for Oliver Skipp (£4.6m).

Popular FPL names Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and Richarlison (£6.8m) all start.

Meanwhile, their north London rivals Arsenal have one enforced change – Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) for the suspended Kai Havertz (£7.1m). Apart from that, Mikel Arteta has selected his expected full-strength XI.

West Ham’s sole alteration is Angelo Ogbonna (£4.3m) in place of Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) at centre-back, who has a knock. It’s a chance for them to reclaim sixth spot, with Arsenal potentially going back on top.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, van Hecke, Igor Julio; Gilmour, Milner; Gross, Joao Pedro, Buonanotte; Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Baleba, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Barrington, Baker-Boaitey, Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Dier, Phillips, Dorrington, Lo Celso, Santiago, Gil, Donley, Veliz

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Nwaneri, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah

West Ham United XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Kehrer, Fornals, Benrahma, Ings, Cornet, Mubama