  1. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Gordon to Foden?
    Yes or no?

    Dubravka
    Trent - Saliba - Porro
    Salah - Palmer - Son - Saka
    Watkins - Darwin - Solanke

    Areola - Gordon - Livramento - Taylor

    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Gordon to Foden is good but I’d hate the sight of Darwin in my squad

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Maybe also do Darwin to Alvarez?

      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Didn’t hate it too much against Burnley the other day 🙂

  2. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    BOU in form doesn’t look as good especially with Kulu suspended now. Another playmaker short

  3. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Playing Free hit in 20 and wildcard 21 cos I’m bored of terrible gameweeks. Just lost a H2H by 2 points to a guy who hasn’t looked at his team in months. Outside the top 2M and I spend a fair bit of time on this game, so need to try something.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Chuck up your team, I’m sure it doesn’t need you throwing away two chips to course correct.

      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        You’d be surprised, I just scored 25pts!
        Martinez, Flekken
        Porro, Trippier, Senesi, Udogie, Trusty
        Salah, Saka, Gordon, Adingra, Palmer
        Haaland, Watkins, Foster

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          It’s ok.

          Have suffered by holding Haaland and losing the gamble with the injury being longer term

          I think using a FH and WC now might provide short term gratification but come the later blanks and doubles you’ll regret it.

          1. Tic Tacs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep I know ideally I would’ve wanted to wait but losing so much ground every week and I think it’s either do that or just not play for the rest of the season.

  4. Udogie-style
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Is Haaland back for SHU?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Could be out until end of January

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Pep isn’t a doctor you know. They just tell him day to day, when Haaland is ready there will be a white smoke signal emanate from Maine Rd

        1. Udogie-style
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Please can you send me an update via messenger pigeon when you hear? Thanks in advance.

      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Righteo. 2 FTs. Not sure what to do!

        Areola
        Porro Gabriel Gusto
        Salah Son Gross Bailey Palmer
        Watkins Solanke
        Leno // Trippier Taylor Haaland*

        - Can bench Trippier (LIV) for Gusto (LUT), or sell Trippier.

        - Could just hold Haaland on the bench again, or could sell (Alvarez?) - but then who to bench?

        - Can get TAA with a combo, but then have only 1 FT to deal with Salah & Son the following week.

        What'd be your suggestion? Thanks in advance 🙂

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Note: Can't do Trippier > Trent with 1 FT. Not enough ITB.

        2. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I’m doing Trippier to Moreno

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Wouldn’t you want to know how bad Dignes injury is first. Minor hamstring strain he could be back by GW21

            1. FantasyClub
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I’m happy to take the risk tbh. Had a couple bad GW and Moreno could go big this game. Need something different

        3. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Haaland to Alvarez and bench Gross.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            I suppose benching Gross not the worst idea with West Ham's newfound defensive solidarity, lol!

            That's at least given me food for thought.

        4. Nanook
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Trippier to TAA and Haaland to Alvarez. You can delay the Son or Salah out until just before 21 commences and may well be able to hold onto one depending on Haaland fitness.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks. I've considered this - the value loss will be annoying though! At least it would only be 0.2m max on one player.

      4. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Turner
        Trent Porro PauTorres
        Palmer Saka Son Bowen Kudus
        Alvarez (c) Watkins

        Dubravka Solanke Trippier Gomez

        0FT, 5.8 ITB
        -------------

        Good to go?
        Any changes to the lineup needed, as well as captaincy?

        1. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          You gonna bench an in form Solanke playing for an in form BOU vs that Spurs that just shipped 4?

          1. nerd_is_the_werd
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            It's a totally logical move.
            Bournemouth will not score anything more than 2 goals against Spurs away.

            I am unlikely to bench any of the 7 listed attackers, unless you can suggest one of course.

            1. FantasyClub
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              I’d rather bench Palmer or Saka. Spurs without Romero are even more leaky. Solanke could have another Hattrick

              1. nerd_is_the_werd
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Hmm, it's going to be very close either way.

                Bookmakers are giving odds of scoring / assisting anytime:
                Palmer: 60%, Saka: 53.3%, Solanke: 47.6%

                I will probably stick with Saka since Arsenal are too good to not score at least 1 goal v Fulham, and Saka is generally involved in at least one of them.

      5. pstokes2010
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        49 here after selling Hwang. Up to 109k, wildcard time which is very confusing.

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          It’s not that confusing. You push the button on the website and it gives you unlimited transfers for free for the gameweek.

      6. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Which one would you sell after GW20?

        Salah - CP-SP = 4 points and
        Son - CP-SP = 2 points.

      7. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Gordon to:

        Bowen or Foden?

        1. Trovsmash
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Wrestling with the same decision

        2. Assisting the assister
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Foden I’m thinking

      8. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Guys I was set on doing Trippier, Tsimikas & Gordon ➡️ Moreno, Estu & Foden but 0.1 short.
        Should I remove Richarlison instead?
        Then I can have Foden or Bowen (anyone up to 8.2)

        Petrovic/Areola
        Trippier/Porro/Colwill/Lascelles
        Salah/Saka/Palmer/Richarlison/Gordon
        Haaland/Watkins/Solanke

        2FT 0.1itb

        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          I would just make a sideways move with 1FT this GW, then use up 2 to improve the squad offloading Salah in the process.

          Gordon to Bernardo if you can't afford Foden.

          1. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            I’ve only got 0.1 itb. Gordon SP is 6.0.
            Bernardo is 6.4

            1. nerd_is_the_werd
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Trippier + Gordon --> Bowen + 5.0 DEF.

              Probably a Man City defender, Stones and Ruben Dias are injured which might help.
              Man City defence looks shaky this season, but they should get at least 1 CS in the next 3.
              Bench is less exposed which contains Haaland and Lascelles.

              1. FantasyClub
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                No ones keeping a clean sheet. I’d prefer a proven attacking defender. There’s a few cheaper than the city defence

          2. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            I’m thinking Spurs without Kulu would hinder their attack so maybe Richarlison

        2. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          I think these are not good moves. Using a -4 to bring in a defender who may only get 1 start and another than will be eased back from injury. Foden is good if it’s got Gordon but Richo is playing in the most attacking team in the EPL and could easily outscore him. Just too maverick for my blood

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            I would find a saving by swapping out 1 of Moreno or Estu with a safer defender then still sell Gordon for Foden

            1. FantasyClub
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              45 mins for Estupinan isn’t exactly easing him back. I think he starts next game. And even 45 is plenty for such an attacking defender

            2. FantasyClub
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              I get your point tho. Thanks

          2. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Also Rich has lost service in Kulu now after being suspended

      9. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Just got back and seen the scores. That Areola fella has been quite the scamp since I swapped him for Leno.

      10. Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        1 ft, 0.1 itb. Current team:

        Areola (Dubs)
        Trip - Porro - Gabriel
        Saka - Salah - Son - Gordon - Palmer
        Haaland- Watkins

        Subs - branthwaite, archer, beyer

        Would you do Haaland and Gordon to solanke and foden?

        Ta !

      11. Udogie-style
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Benching dilemma:
          Solanke, Saka, Richarlison, Alvarez, Watkins.current thinking is Solanke but maybe better to hedge my bets and take out one Spurs (have Son).

        • Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Who has more potential to score more pts,Thx

          1 ttarnold NEW
          2 bernwrdo SHU
          ...

        • Trovsmash
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          Ideas welcome, already done Darwin to Alvarez, 1ft

          Areola
          TAA, Porro, Saliba
          Salah, Son, Gordon, Saka, Palmer
          Alvarez, Watkins

          Dubravka, Archer, Kabore, Lascelles

          A. Gordon to Bowen
          B. Gordon to Foden
          C. Roll
          D. Something else

          1. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            A or B for sure. Bowen feels the safer bet and less eggs in the City basket but depends if you want that extra 0.3m for later

        • Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          Whew...thats the richarlison i know...
          .out at 65th min
          .1 yellow card

        • More Cowbell
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Have 2 FT’s

          A) Archer > Alvarez save 1FT & play Solanke

          Or

          B) Archer > Alvarez & Gordon > Foden/Bowen & bench Solanke

          1. More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Or option C I guess is just the Palmer move and have Archer 1st sub but no Alvarez

            1. More Cowbell
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              *Gordon, not Palmer

        • Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          alvarez's price likely to go up & isak to go down tonight so would you do isak to alvarez now?thanks

          1. Nickyboy
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Cheers will do

