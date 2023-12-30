…and breathe.

The seventh and final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of the month has now passed, setting the scene for four days of Premier League football across the New Year.

Gameweek 20 gets underway at Kenilworth Road, where Luton Town have gone toe to toe with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The Hatters’ last home match was, indeed, the 1-0 victory over the Magpies last Saturday.

Chelsea have lost their last four away fixtures, meanwhile, the latest being a 2-1 reverse at Molineux in Gameweek 18.

The Blues welcome back Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling after suspension but only Palmer starts, with Sterling having to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Mauricio Pochettino also recalls Thiago Silva, Noni Madueke and Armando Broja, with Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku and Ian Maatsen making way.

Badiashile isn’t in the squad – his manager said before kick-off that he is “a little bit tired and felt something which is not a big issue” – but Mudryk recovers from a slight knock and is on the bench.

So too is Enzo Fernandez, who is back after a hernia issue.

There’s just one change for Luton following their win over Sheffield United: the fit-again Issa Kabore comes in for Ryan Giles.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kaboré, Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Doughty, Brown, Townsend, Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Andersen, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Ruddock Mpanzu, Clark, Giles.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson, Broja.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergström, Sterling, Fernández, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos.