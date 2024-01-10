147
147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. T C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which one to bench?
    Foden, Saka, Richarlison, Jota, Palmer, Watkins, Joao Pedro, Toney?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like a WC team; why would you WC into this dilemma?

      Toney.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney

    3. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      just now

      After the debacle of benching Palmer over Solanke last week I'm trying to avoid having a front 8 like this.

      Toney or Pedro for me.

  2. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    What a great article and no one is commenting on it. That's a shame. Thanks for this article. It backs up what I already felt was happening.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agree with you 100%

    2. You S-Núñez Y…
        7 mins ago

        Agreement here

      • Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It's a good article, but it's no gambling promotion

    3. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      For the next few weeks:

      A) Douglas Luiz
      B) Gross -4

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        My exact dilemma and went B

      2. d1g2w3
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Douglas if you save 4 points. He's on pens

    4. You S-Núñez Y…
        27 mins ago

        Still mulling. Sell TAA or Bowen?

        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          It really depends on your team.

          1. You S-Núñez Y…
              just now

              TAA* Cash Gab Mengi, Van Hecke
              Salah* Bowen* Palmer Gordon Saka
              Jesus* Watkins Usula

              Waiting for Haaland - ideally TAA/Bowen out to fund. Not enough £ to keep both

          2. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            TAA as Bowen is the better long term hold.

        2. Modest Bob
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Managed 22 clean sheets this season already with all my goal keepers. One was with a bench boost obviously.

          Bob, your friend for life.

        3. MGMT
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Is it worth selling TAA or Son for a hit? Currently counting on Taylor to have a starting XI... Thinking maybe Son to Diaz as a differential

        4. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Sure the extra added time is a factor in there being less clean sheets, but VAR, injuries, the increasing number of fixtures with more sides in Europe and teams now making more errors when playing out from the back all contributing too.

          1. HashAttack
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            and 5 subs

          2. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Even VVD is making errors leading to goals this season.

        5. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Anyone have Salah, Son, Bowen, Trent and Taylor?

        6. Old Bull
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hate it when my players score in other competitions

        7. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Willian nutmegs VVD

        8. Kodap
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Anything anyone would change with this WC? Haaland in for when he's back, currently have £5.1m in the bank..

          Areola
          Saliba - Porro - Estup
          Saka - Gross - Jota - Foden - Palmer
          Joao Pedro - Watkins

          Dubravka - Emerson - Botman - Haaland

