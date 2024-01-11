45
  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Price Changes 11 January

    Rises: De Bruyne (10.3), Ødegaard (8.5), Pedro Porro (5.8), Estupiñan (5.0)

    Fall: Tsimikas (4.6)

    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      I find it interesting that FFH claims their accuracy for predicting price rises is 99%. This 99% claim has to be a joke. They have been far from 99% accuracy for a while.

      Today they had indicated that there would be 13 players with price changes.

      FFH Predicted Risers:
      Estupinan - Y
      De Bruyne - Y
      Porro - Y
      Pedro - Y
      Gross - N
      Areola - N
      Saka - N

      FFH Predicted Fallers:
      Salah - N
      Son - N
      Kudus - N
      Szoboszlai - N
      Tsimikas - Y

      5/13.

      This 99% is surely a fabrication as these prediction discrepancies have been happening all season and yet it remains listed at "99%" accurate.

      1. rainy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        So a bit better than 1/3 of claimed accuracy today? Not bad 😉

      2. Mazy
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Thats a fair point to be honest, although I wouldn't expect them to be able to get 99% when FPL are messing about with prices. They have clearly stopped Haaland price from falling further, and are now going to do the same with Salah and Son most likely.

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah, tricky with the blatant manual fixing by FPL

      3. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Draaaaaaama

      4. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        All the ones between 100 and -100 they predicted not to change price would get them up to 99% accuracy

        1. Norco
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          If you look at the coding on their website it is purely a static number they have input. There's no script or calculation providing the result.

          I also find that as a flawed intent, they are predicting drops and risers and providing when they predict it will happen. So the accuracy should be based on those predictions happening when they say they happen; not include all the fluff in the middle.

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I agree but I would guess that is the rationale behind 99%.

            Personally I've always found them pretty good on the rises, and less good on the falls as they predict drops for flagged players way earlier than it happens. Which aligns to the results today IMO

            I think there is something systemic in their prediction model that doesn't pick up something in the FPL algorithm with falls. I don't think it's flagrant price manipulation like others, just a lack of transparency

      5. d1g2w3
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Think of the numbers, they predicted every other player wouldn't rise and were correct. They got a few wrong.

        That probably how the claim is made

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      cheers Rainey

      was hoping Estu survived one more day.

  2. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    RP from old article.

    Thoughts on this ?

    Plan A:
    Son to Gross/Rich
    Lascelles to Estu

    and bench Trent and Salah for this GW.

    Next deadline is 3 weeks away and we'll get proper updates on how Trent's injury is and How Mo and Egypt are looking can delay the decision on them till then.

    Plan B:
    Son to Gross/Rich
    Save FT
    Sell Salah or Trent to Fund Halaand in for free next week.

    Only works if Taylor is fit.

    Plan C
    Son to Gross
    Trent to Estu

    Salah Lascelles Taylor bench

    Leaves enough funds for Darwin to Haaland for free and can keep Salah on the bench

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      B or C - best to be in a good position to get Haaland for GW22 if fit.

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Jota, KDB, Saka or Odergaard?

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Without any context I’d go Saka, Jota, Ode, KdB. The latter will move up once he plays more than 30 mins

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I own odegaard so not him ;). Probs Saka

  4. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    RP... Gtg and Save FT??

    Pickford
    Branthw Moreno Gusto Estupinan
    Odegaard Palmer Garnacho
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins
    (Turner, Salah, TAA, Bowen)

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      GTG - It looks like a nice combination of template and differential picks to me.

  5. deluca
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best option here?

    a) Play Archer
    b) Play Pau Torres
    c) -4 for TAA or Bowen. Likely Estu or Foden
    d) -4 Archer to Haaland (if fit)

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      c) - Bowen to Foden would be my choice but getting Estu instead could easily pay off.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

  6. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Saka or Palmer C

    ...never thought I'd ask that question.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I'm going Saka

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Take price, early kick off etc out of it … they’re both worth a quid each … what does your gut say?

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Palmer.

  7. TK7 FC
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Will Jota start

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        He’s Jota surely?

      2. d1g2w3
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It worried me. 90 minutes today, 90 minutes next week in the league cup? Will he start against Bournemouth?

        I went with Bernardo as a big differential as he was rested and I think he lines up on the right or center for 90 minutes

    • lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      with Salah, Son, Bowen, Jesus, Senesi all flagged i was seriously considering a WC, but have since decided against it, did Bowen to Garnacho with my FT (which leaves plenty itb for me to get Haaland in for Alvarez when the time is right), and i also have Senesi coming back next week too to ease the pressure a little bit, i'm unsure about the Jesus situation so might do him to Toney this week and captain him, i just feel it is written in the stars that he'll haul on his first game back 🙂

    • Camino Aleatorio
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Love all the wildcards. Totally suboptimal time for a WC. I hope my mini league is 95% wildcard

      1. d1g2w3
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, going to score bigger this week but over 4 weeks a waste because they will have a team that's pants

    • Kane Train
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Put in order of best option to bring in.

      A) Foden
      B) Richarlison
      C) Gross
      D) Jota

      1. dparran
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        ACBD

      2. lugs
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        at first glance for me its A, D, B, C, but rotation could easily have that order reversed

      3. Camino Aleatorio
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Crappy answer...

        Depends on the rest of your situation. Al these dudes are Punt-ish

        But I would ADBC

        But this weekend anyone of these guys could yield 13 points

    • Hktrader88
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit here? I think I can survive this week, but confused if there is a longer term move worthwhile. I would like to do Hwang to Palmer but that could give me trouble in GW26 blank. Any other ideas?

      Areola
      Porro - Udogie - Saliba - Taylor
      Foden (C) - Rich - Bowen
      Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

      Subs: Gordon - Lascelles - Hwang
      Gordon probably comes on for Bowen.

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        sell Bowen, bench Taylor

    • waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Which do you prefer for additional funds for Haaland?
      A) TAA to Doughty
      B) Bowen to Garnacho
      C) Salah to Odegaard/Richarlison/Jota

      1. Overated Mou
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        i did salah to richa

    • Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Jota starting in the cup doesn't bode well for a back to back start next in the league 🙁 ... or does it 🙂

      1. Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't know. However, after today I am not transferring him in.

    • Trovsmash
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ok, this is wild.

      What do I do here.. flag city, with 1 FT - HELP haha

      Areola

      Porro TAA* Saliba

      Son* Saka Bowen* Palmer

      Archer Alvarez Watkins

      Salah* Kabore* Lascelles Dubravka

      1. Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looks like -8

        1. Trovsmash
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          To free up funds for halaand, thoughts on Son to Garnacho, Kabore to Gusto -4.

          Kind of want to hold TAA and Salah TBH

