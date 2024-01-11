232
232 Comments Post a Comment
  1. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Slim team this week.

    Should I take a -8, or gamble on ZINCHENKO starting and just -4....?

    Areola
    Mykolenko. Estupñ. Zinchenko*. Lascelles.
    Palmer. Richarlison. Foden.
    Alvarez. Watkins. Solanke.

    Raya, SENESI, SON, BOWEN

    A. MINUS EIGHT... Doughty & Bernardo\Groß\Jota in for Lascelles&Son

    B. MINUS FOUR ... Doughty in for Lascelles

    Any other comments welcome
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Is Zinch out?

      I have almost the same team and probably doing A or Wcing

      Open Controls
      1. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        He's on a 75% flag

        Basically as it is if he and Lascelles don't play I've only got 9 out.

        Seems Lascelles is a bad choice so...

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      WC. You're already on hits and the team is a bit all over the place imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I disagree here. Son out imo.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      He was in contention for last game, but didn't make it to squad. I expect him to start, two weeks is time long enough. I trust him to start. I believe Arteta doesn't lie.

      Open Controls
  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Branthwaite Estupian
    Saka Gross Palmer Foden(C) Bowen
    Watkins Darwin

    Dubravka Tripps Konsa Semenyo

    Unfortunately on a -8, WC not worth it, do I just ride the wave?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      G2g

      Open Controls
    2. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ride the wave for sure. Not enough upside to WC

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      All good

      Open Controls
  3. d1g2w3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Semenyo -> Archer for free

    This allows Alvarez to haaland and then Saka to Salah.

    Means benching Son, TAA and CTaylor.

    I have money locked into Son and I was a late Salah adopter so I transfered him out first (if he drops one more time I can buy back at the same price)

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      As long as you aren’t expecting to start him as some doubt now over his minutes with signing of Ben Brerton Diaz on loan from Villarreal

      Open Controls
  4. Orion
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Play Trippier or Baldock instead of TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Trip

      Open Controls
  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Good to go here:

    Areola
    Porro Estupinan Gabriel
    Saka Foden Palmer Gross
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Dubravka Taylor Cash Salah*

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Captain Saka

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        G2G.

        Don't expect a dramatic rank change either way.

        Open Controls
  6. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    In FPL Draft, would you bring in Werner over any of these?

    A. João Pedro
    B. Nkunku
    C. Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Perhaps over Alvarez in a week's time

      Open Controls
    2. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      not without seeing him play first tbh

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nope. Wait to watch him play.

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    starting to think Haaland starts vs Newcastle, hes in full training and doesnt look like he is taking it easy. huge game for City, they cant afford more dropped points

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bench cameo

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't think so. He will be eased in and not risked. They can't afford to do that.

      Open Controls
  8. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT - need help!

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Son**, Bowen**, Saka, Richarlison
    Watkins, Solanke, Nkunku
    (subs - dubravka, colwill, konsa, adingra)

    A) Son --- Foden

    B) Son + Bowen (-4) --- Foden + Gross/Jota

    C) Son + Nkunku (-4) --- Foden + Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any moves you would make here? I kind of want to hold Salah and TAA this week to wait for more info on doubles and likely return dates but my defence is a bit ropey

    Areola,
    Trippier, Pau, Gabriel
    Gross, Saka, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez, Archer

    Dubravka, TAA, Salah, Lamptey

    1 FT, 4m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I actually think it's OK. Literally by the skin-of-your-teeth OK - but OK.

      What a great position to be in next GW with 2FT and 4m ITB

      Roll.

      Open Controls
  10. simong1
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who would you bring in first? Joao Pedro (would likely captain) or Estupinan?

    Open Controls
    1. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think if you feel strongly enough about Joao Pedro to captain him this week, then you've answered your own question.

      Chase point gains rather than covering potential points of other players, much more fun!!

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
  11. Fantasynerdz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    What to do with my situation?

    Areola
    Zinchenko*, Pedro, Arnold **
    Saka, Foden, Bowen**, Jota, Palmer
    Solanke, Watkins

    Petrovic Semenyo*** Senesi(1 match ban) Basham***

    Potentially only 8 players bringing in points (9 if zinchenko plays)

    Already took a -4 bringing in Jota.
    A) Do I take another -4 replacing Arnold for EST?
    B) Wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Take another -4. Hold TAA and move on Basham for Etsu if you have the funds (which it looks like you do).

      You COULD even take another -4 to do Semenyo to Joao Pedro.

      When it's "-4 vs. guaranteed 0", the risk is always reduced and reward always increased.

      I think you're the only person here calling Porro Pedro by the way 🙂 - had to look up who you meant!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Semenyo is the easy sell imo. -4 becomes only -2 and upside is left.

        Open Controls
  12. Barnaby Wilde
      19 mins ago

      Who’ll be back first, Nkunku or TAA?

      Open Controls
    • Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is there a reason no one in mentioning Leon Bailey? Been looking good lately and about to sign a new contract

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        How nailed is he?

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Started the last 3. Can't say for sure but a few on the forums think he's been their best player

          Open Controls
      2. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not really sure, I was considering him at one point but got other fires to put out now. I reckon he's a pretty good differential punt.

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he's a good shout tbh.

        Open Controls
    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Which press conferences if any are tomorrow ?

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Chelsea
        Fulham
        Newcastle
        Man City
        Everton
        Aston Villa
        Man Utd
        Spurs

        Open Controls
    • boombaba
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Areola Dubravka
      Udogie Porro Gabriel Trent Lascelles
      Garnacho Salah Son Bowen Palmer
      Watkins Alvarez Solanke

      2 FT

      Any suggestions please ?
      I am currently thinking
      1. Salah and Son -> Saka and Foden
      2. Salah and Trent -> Saka/Foden and Estu
      3. All above for -4

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's tough between 1 and 3 and really depends what your chip strategy is over the coming 4-10 weeks.

        I'd lean towards 3 and commit to a FH or WC to re-balance your team around GW25/26.

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks yeah I’m leaning towards 3 with Estu fixtures and longer term hold

          Open Controls
    • Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Planned 2FT and starting XI:

      Son & Lascelles -> Jota & Estu

      Areola
      Gabriel Saliba Porro Estu
      Palmer Saka Jota Richalison
      Alvarez Watkins

      Dubravka Archer Braithwaite Salah

      Enough in bank for Alvarez to Haaland

      What would you change? Is Jota too risky over Gross?

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        G2G.

        All the Mids are a gamble. I think if you've rolled the dice on Jota, don't roll them again. Both

        Open Controls
        1. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Both less than 5% TSB

          Open Controls
    • Big W
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      1FT 7.1ITB
      Areola (Dubrav)
      Estu | Saliba | Porro | Konsa (Kabore)
      Saka | Palmer | Gordon (Bowen, Salah)
      Watkins | Solanke | Alvarez

      GTG or
      Salah >
      B) Gross
      C) Jota
      D) Save FT

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        just now

        G2G. 11 playing and a decent enough 11.

        2FT and plenty ITB to make an educated, informed decision next week. - more than most will have after all of the flags this week.

        Open Controls
    • MGD
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hi guys.

      Teams a mess, but if possible would like to hold the WC... But might be forced.

      Salah**
      Son**
      Taylor** (May play? presser tomorrow)
      TAA* (could be good to hold 1 more gw as may be back)
      Zinchenko* (Arteta gave 50/50 but positive comment)
      Bowen* (Any news here? Game far away)
      Lascelles* (Maaaay get some minutes?)

      For -8 i can do:
      Son -> Saka
      Lascelles -> Walker (prepare for dgw)
      Taylor -> Gabriel

      Would leave me this team:

      Turner
      Gabriel, Estupinan, Walker
      Saka, Palmer, Richarlison, Bowen*
      Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

      Dubravka, Zinchenko*, TAA**, Salah**
      1,5itb

      No route back to Haaland... WC or not?

      Open Controls
      1. 112kane112
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I believe the Burnley presser was today and Kompany gave no updates on any injuries. According to a few of my die-hard WHU friends, they expect Bowen to be out until Feb. I'd hold TAA.

        Your 3 proposed transfers are good if you decide against using your WC.

        Open Controls
        1. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Although you then do have Gabriel, Estu, Walker, TAA, Zinch

          Looks a bit heavy. Maybe leave Taylor and do Bowen or Salah to someone as your 3rd transfer.

          Open Controls
    • Zack124
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Areola
      Porro Gabriel Estupinian Cash
      Saka(vc) Palmer(c) Gross Bowen*
      Watkins Solanke
      (Dubravka, Archer Teylor Salah*)
      This is after -4, Archer for Bowen if does not play.
      Tomorrow night Haaland for Archer, hope no price change tonight as I have exact money for it.
      Anything else I should do?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.