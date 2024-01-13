The round-up of key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from Friday’s Gameweek 21 match between Burnley and Luton Town.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area. Here, you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

FPL NOTES

DON’T DOUGHT ALFIE

A controversial stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Carlton Morris (£5.0m) handed Luton a vital point in this relegation zone clash. As the ball came in, Burnley stopper James Trafford (£4.5m) was seemingly obstructed before Morris headed into the empty net. Yet the goal stood.

And who whipped in the cross? Of course, it was Alfie Doughty (£4.5m) once again. Following his season-high of 20 crosses against Chelsea in Gameweek 20 came this joint-second tally of 14. It now puts him on 162 overall, overtaking Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) as the league’s most frequent.

Above: Doughty leads the way for crosses made throughout the season

Furthermore, the assist for left-footed Doughty means he has returned in five of his last six outings. One goal, one clean sheet and five assists. He’s the joint-top scorer amongst defenders since Gameweek 15, alongside Marcos Senesi (£4.5m).

Above: Defenders sorted by points collected between Gameweeks 15 to 21

January and February fixtures look tough for Luton but, knowing the abandoned match with Bournemouth is waiting to be rearranged, there’s also the possibility that – should Liverpool reach the EFL Cup final – they could potentially have a second Double Gameweek on the horizon.

With that in mind, Doughty could quickly become the next bandwagon at the back. Successful shut-outs are sparse, therefore attacking defenders hold plenty of FPL value.

NO TAYLOR, BEYER OR KABORE

Unless you’re a Burnley fan, that late drama probably brought slight relief to Charlie Taylor (£4.0m) owners. In a Gameweek where flags are everywhere and some managers needed Taylor in order to field 11 men, Burnley were about to keep a clean sheet without him.

Both Taylor and Jordan Beyer (£4.0m) missed out entirely, having failed to recover from knocks. Combined with fellow cheap enabler Issa Kabore (£4.0m) representing Burkina Faso at AFCON, this match was actually of very little FPL interest.

Meanwhile, bargain forward Lyle Foster (£4.8m) was passed fit for the Clarets but had first-half medical attention after being caught by a boot.

AMDOUNI SCORES AGAIN

If it wasn’t for Burnley’s nasty upcoming fixtures, Foster could’ve been a good way to add squad depth at this difficult time. Four goals and three assists from 11 starts is a steady rate of returns.

Costing slightly more is team-mate Zeki Amdouni (£5.3m), whose opening strike means he’s scored in consecutive Gameweeks and joins Foster on four. It was a deflected finish after some brilliant trickery from winger Wilson Odobert (£5.0m).

However, the French teenager was denied an assist because his cutback skimmed off a defender to such an extent that it wouldn’t have quite reached Amdouni otherwise.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Ekdal (Cork 90′); Odobert (Bruun Larsen 84′), Brownhill, Cullen, Gudmundsson (Roberts 74′); Foster, Amdouni (Tresor 84′)

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga (Berry 86′), Barkley, Doughty; Townsend (Chong 64′), Clark (Morris 74′); Adebayo