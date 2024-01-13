158
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    I can't sleep, no, I can't eat
    With no Doughty, I'm in deep

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      I went withMengi the Merciless.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I started the season with Mings the Merciless who promptly broke down completely. No more Mingers for me.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Now Mingless

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Take these broken Mings
            And learn to fly again

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Make amends with Mengi

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      … in deep doughty mud. You should enjoy rolling in it 😉

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Whatever happened to Adele?

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Rolling in the deep 🙂

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          She went from being a regular Tottenham girl to international megastar on account of her incredible voice

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      First (tiny) win of the GW21 wildcard. I'll take it and run

  2. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    I’m planning to roll this gw that means I won’t change my team until Feb… boorrrring…..

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      You could try tinkering on https://www.livefpl.net/myteam/ instead, to see how things could play out 🙂

  3. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    If both Liverpool and City have dgw 25, what about wc gw24 and then tc gw25?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      It could mean having Salah unavailable in GW24 and GW26 just to double GW25.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        But then I prefer TC Salah vs Brentford (A) and Luton (H) to TC Haaland vs Chelsea (H) and Brentford (H)

        I guess it depends on which version of Chelsea shows up to the Etihad, but I see gains with Salah, and then I can hopefully handle GW26 with my bench and FTs

        This argument is gonna engulf FPL once the Liverpool DGW is announced

        1. ebb2sparky
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Will Liverpool still have a double gw25 or a blank gw26 once Fulham knock them out of the cup?

          1. Swahealy
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            You're 100% Liverpool will have a DGW25 and a blank GW26. :⁠-⁠)

            1. ebb2sparky
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I wouldn't worry about Chelsea or spurs either.

              Fulham v Boro final!

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Slight issue with BGW26 right after, for Salah and Trent... Especially if you'll wildcard to add a third Pool player

      It's pretty complex, with Palmer and Spurs players as factors too

      But it's doable, yeah

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        It’s going to get very messy and complicated. Luckily, I can turn mine great helm 180’ and whether the worst of it!

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Chaaaaarge!

    3. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'll likely free hit week 25 to get 2/3 City and Liverpool players. Easier to navigate blank 26 then and hold my wildcard and bench boost for potential doubles later in. Could change my plan once all these cup games are done though

  4. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier Gabriel Porro
    Ricarlison Gordon Palmer Saka
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Trent Bowen Taylor

    1 Alvarez to Haaland
    2 Bowen to Foden
    3 Both -4

    ???

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Haaland has net transfers out this round so sit on your hands for a couple of weeks.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Bowen could be back, Haaland could miss out

      It seems both transfer options need to wait for the very last pressers before the next guideline, so I agree with the lovely midweek Addams above

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Some say I look like her Uncle in real life.

  5. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Quick AFCON draft drop before I try (again) to get some sleep at 8:30 am...

    (C)Osimhen M.Mohamed H.Diallo
    (V)Ziyech Chaibi Kudus Trézéguet
    Hakimi Mandi Abdelmonem
    Ben Said
    .
    Aishi Ajayi H.Traore Tshibola
    ---

    As a Nigerian, I'm biased toward my team and want us to win, yet this tournament should be fun to watch anyway. I'm not comfortable enough with our defence to start Ajayi over the other options here though

    Fwiw, Kudus has returned to Ghana training after that hamstring issue

    ---

    Join us on the FFScout league via the link: https://fantasy.realfevr.com/t/07174063 or code: 07174063

    1. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      What did Ben say?

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Come on TALL PAUL!

    3. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      U should be starting that H.Traore Defender, very attacking.
      Also don't think Kudus will start first game

    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Also. No Salah Mane or Mahrez }⁠:⁠‑⁠)

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Incredible scenes last night - player expected to score points gets 3 more than he looked like he was going to get at one stage

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Burnley vs Luton had me on the edge of my seat

      Couldn't have predicted this at the start of the season

      That's the effect of having Doughty and watching him send nonstop crosses like a video game, I guess

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Big big difference from the first time these two played. I know, I have the rights to that game!

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          The inmates must have enjoyed it in thine dungoen

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      With an almighty score of 0(-4) I’ve risen a place on the Charlie Price Marathon ML (although plummeted by a place on the Hall of Shame Tourney). Every game counts!

  7. drughi
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Got that feeling I should have captained palmer not saka

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      You should have. Palmer has the form & doesn’t struggle to explode. It looks tight but it isn’t.

      Saka = 2-8 pts

      Palmer= 8-16 pts

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        yeah was back and forth but ended on saka for some reason but agree on palmer more likely to haul

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Got any idea what you'll do for GW22?

          Might be healthier to focus on that instead, methinks

          1. drughi
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            I think we all waiting for haaland to be back so we can spend our bank money

        2. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Well, Saka could do well but I prefer Palmer(C)

      2. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Lol thanks for your scientific projections. Let's circle back in a week.

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          You’re welcome

    2. Houldsworth Hatter
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I actually did if that helps?

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        not really but gonna place a big bet on palmer scoring

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Win-Win scenario 😉

          1. Rojo's Modern Life
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Can easily be lose-lose when neither scores.

        2. Houldsworth Hatter
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Ha ha! Good idea

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      The stats are very close between the two and for defensive figures for Palace and Fulham. Could go either way and no point worrying about it now (Saka capper)

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Same dilemma for me.

      I capped Saka on the basis that players rarely haul 2 GWs in a row and Palmer hauled last week.

      I am only expecting about 5 points from Saka so anything more is a bonus.

      This looks like being the GW when a completely random and low ownership player will end up being the best captain option.

    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      The ref that’s given tonnes of pens swayed me to palmer cap this week.

      Not much in it, Saka has double digits in his locker at home I still don’t think there’s much in it. Most own both anyway.

      I was tempted by Gross or Estupinan just because it’s the last game of the long week!

    6. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      OR2 has gone for Ødegaard over Palmer

  8. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    I'm not sure if this came up last night / was embargoed from Pep presser but the Guardian are reporting a setback for Haaland that will keep him out til end of Jan.

    "Pep Guardiola has revealed Erling Haaland has endured a setback in his recovery from a foot injury. ­Manchester City’s manager said the striker was unable to train this week and would not play before the end of the month.
    [...]
    “He had a little bit of a problem with his feet and the doctors decided to stop for a week and restart in Abu Dhabi,” the manager said, looking ahead to the winter break. ­“Hopefully at the end of this month he will be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning with the bone. Every injury, you can do what you want but it is a question of time. At the end of this month, maybe he will be ready to come back.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/12/manchester-citys-erling-haaland-out-until-end-of-january-after-foot-setback

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I saw that. Realistically, that could easily see him missing or having limited minutes in GW 22 and 23 ?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I guess we can more or less write off a start in 22 now. GW23 is only 3rd Feb, and if he's not starting by the 10th then DGW25 xMins would starr to become quite a worry

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          We’ll, if he’s out, as they say until the end of Jan, he could quite easily start the next G/W on 31st Jan…

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Yeah, this is how I read it too

          2. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Wouldn't bank on him starting that GW at all.

            "At the end of this month, maybe he will be ready to come back.”

          3. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Well it’s a sit and wait for more information situation but I don’t want to make plans for him to come back to the team for next GW if there’s doubt regarding his return, with the consequence of needing a hit to do so.

          4. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours ago

            Beware the "maybe"...

  9. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I really need to get Alfie Doughty in my team.

    Surely a bigger club snaps him up in the summer?

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      On board since gw 20. You should too, he is a doughty cheap differential.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yeah, I was considering making the move last GW but took out Haaland instead.

        He reminds me of Baines, and that’s high praise indeed. He’s a joy to watch and I soon hope he’ll be a joy for me to own too.

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Yes, he is. He deserves to move to a bigger club in the summer & would still get more attacking returns this season.

          Better late than never imo, I bought him as part of a -8 last gw.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I am sure chelsea will be readying their £100m bid

    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Funny enough, we're not a big club, but I was saying to my pals a few weeks ago I'd love West Ham to pick him up in the summer, especially if they get relegated

  10. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    I created myself a half pleasant headache.
    Palmer last week got 18 points. I was a whisker from benching him.
    This week a decision on captaincy. I bottled it and stuck it on boring Saka.
    Next week away to Liverpool and the same decision needs to be made as in my first decision.
    Now we can add Doughty to the mix with difficult decisions moving forward.

  11. Marinakis Reds
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    With the news that Haaland is now out until the end of January.....well I'm still holding him.

    With the DGW on the horizon do you think I'm now in too deep and I just suck it up, hold until he is back and hope he is fit and ready for the DGW. Or cut my losses and get rid of him and bring him back, so sacrifice two transfers....

    Its a tough one.

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      No point selling him now.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Keep

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Or do Haaland to Toney if you plan on getting him also

      1. Marinakis Reds
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        It's tempting - I've taken two hits in the last 2 GW's and prioritising Estu in next GW, so leaning on holding after all this time. But things can change fast and I've lost rank by holding and not getting on Solanke or even Alvarez.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Who are your other strikers now?

          1. Marinakis Reds
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Watkins and Wood.

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Oh nice, nice

              Hopefully, Wood's low performance in stats vs Man U was a blip

              1. Marinakis Reds
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                I'm was at the game as a Forest fan. Nuno set us up slightly different, and slightly more conservative compared to exploiting Newcastle on the break in the previous game.

                I think his stats should be better at Brentford, but if Elanga is injured then it might be a concern for Wood. Elanga has been so good and the quick counter and opening up the space.

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Oh thanks!

                  And congrats on the current form, including watching a home win live

                  Good stuff 🙂

                2. Eze Really?
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Good info. Cheers.

                  1. Marinakis Reds
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    No worries, hopefully it's the Wood and Forest vs Newcastle and he outscores Toney for me 🙂

                    Good luck for the GW everyone.

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Don't buy, don't sell

    5. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      He could be out longer than the end of January. Won't get you points until then. Selling gives a bit of scope for returners from AFCON, Asian Cup, De Bruyne, Toney, maybe a new signing in the transfer window.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Out until the end of January sounds Soooo much longer than 1 GW which it could be. We don't know. Gives many a chance to prepare the cash for the eventual move.

    6. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I don’t understand keeping. Getting you no points. Think there’s too much long term planning sometimes with people that use this site

      1. Marinakis Reds
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        It's because it feels like he's been 'a week away' for a while. And I've had other fires to fight. At least this news is more concrete.

        The other thing about just getting rid is your opinion on how may hits are acceptable, especially at the moment.

        That's why I think it's tough - as the split comments show.

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah that’s fair

  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    No Haaland? No problem. Will lean on Joao Pedro to get me those sweet points.

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Would have been -4 and selling solanke for me but want him in.

      Though it would be really really funny if Ferguson starts ahead of him

  13. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Keeping both TAA and Salah without saving funds for straight Haaland back sounds better with the news

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yeah I’d have probably held Salah over Son if I’d had the info pre deadline as I don’t need the spare cash if Haaland is such a doubt

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Same

      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Being forced to get a player you don't want due to cash is very rarely good so nothing wrong on your part. It might turn out OK anyway.
        maybe an opportunity to get Salah on TAA back using Son cash later.

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Kept Trent, his influence is huge and can see them rushing him back, think they will struggle against Liverpool

  14. You Must Be Jokin Ere
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    No.1 OVERALL rank has played his Wildcard - maybe just copy him!!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      The Murray Cod is a good eating fish, high fat content and full of flavour.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      How you find that out?

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes I noticed that. And starting with Dubravka and Isak against City seems a bit odd.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Looks like he doesn't wanna stay No. 1 for much longer.

        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          By your grav you understand the way of the world (smile)

      2. You Must Be Jokin Ere
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yes - some decent fixtures for Newcastle to come i suppose and he has kept funds for Haaland. The GK choice this week did surprise me but when you play away at City, always a possibility of save points.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          True. Kelleher as sub seems odd with Liverpool double coming up. Given that he’s OR1 and I’m OR nowhere I guess you just admire the method

      3. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        No Haaland, Newcastle rested, it's at St James' Park. Save points at least if they do concede?

        The interesting thing for me is he must really be at the limit to have Kelleher on WC if he hasn't used BB yet.

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Obviously don't get how he's at the limit with that squad though...

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      My England cup opponent has wildcarded with Haaland starting and Maddison benched.

      Jonny Evans first sub then Porro ...

      Maybe he plays 4D chess?

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        No 3 in the world has captained Neto 😀
        Maybe he knows something we don’t …

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Isn’t OR3 the workmate of someone on this site? We could ask them

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1745882861226320147?t=D2AWJWz4aD34-P7ljlDIgg&s=19

    Funny that a wildcard was even needed to get to these players but I guess many went early with wildcard 1 and have paid a price for it again it seems.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Crazy. Isn’t it?

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A ML rival used it and it is identical.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Have 70% of that team and my WC still intact. Checkmate.

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        only if you dont end up with same team as them after 2nd WC

    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Probably just people having a laugh, they’ll be plenty in the top 10k who don’t watch any content and just do their team every week and have had a good season.

      You could use your wildcard now and it be perfect or vice verca, it’s just luck

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah

        And I bet a fair proportion of the top 10k have used TC and all their chips.

        Probably why they went early again.

        Hence it's not a good baramoter.

        We know they have as the stats have been published by Live FPL.

    5. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      The top 10k are foolishly copying the content creators in the hope that it will solidify their position.

  16. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Feeling annoyed about those embargoed haaland quotes that came out after the deadline

    I've been playing 3-5-2 so had Salah, Son, bowen, semenyo, TAA & lascelles not playing

    Bought bowen at 7 mil & sounds like he's only out for 1 GW so was not to sell

    It was between semenyo, Salah, Son & TAA which 3 I sell

    Decided to do Salah, Son & TAA > jota, foden & estu for -4, with plan semenyo > haaland in GW22

    Would've kept Salah & done semenyo > pedro if knew haaland news

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Now I’m annoyed!

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      which quotes?

      Him being not fit was released pre-deadline.

    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Your initial moves could still end up OK.

  17. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    We skate to one song and one song only;

    "Salah. Out.
    Kevin. In
    Armband. Kevin."

    1. Manic M
        2 hours ago

        I thought he said he wasn’t starting this week.

        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          A new game week so let us look in 2 weeks time.

          1. Manic M
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Yeah I wasn’t expecting anything but a bench appearance at best this week. Probably should treat next the same now unless we hear anything concrete.

              1. Eze Really?
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Agreed

          2. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Reporter: "Is he in a position to start this weekend"
            Guardiola: "Yep"

            We take it and run! 😀
            OR 769K as it stands, my worst performance in many years, just wanted to have some fun with it and this was it for me. Rest of my team is struggle due to some slight stubbornness. Be grateful if I finish top 250K this year let alone anything higher.

            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Did you see the FF Scout article saying they are going to ban all posting chat who has rank of 750K ore more, (Smile)

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Song sounds like a one hit wonder

        3. boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          lol didnt he literally say he wont be playing that much and needs to look after himself

        4. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Skates are not a good eating fish - too much cartilage, but you knew that I think!

        5. Swahealy
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Once u get Haaland back your going to struggle to squeeze Salah in

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I already have Haaland, hence one of my mistakes aha! Was not expecting him out this long! Whether this punt pays off or not, straight swap back to Salah from KDB.

      • boc610
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        people who kept or brought in erling as a possible differential today...oof

        1. Manic M
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Bit of a daft move

          • The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            An erling is a baby eel, some say jellied they are a fine eating fish. Those that say this also dodge baths.

            1. Manic M
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Twas a delicacy once upon a time.

            2. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Many could make the move in preparation. Not great but ligical.

          • boc610
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            if robbie savage thinks var got it right last night then howard webb must be thinking its time to pack it in

          • Lallana
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Haaland really needs to drop in price

            1. ebb2sparky
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              At this rate he won't be back before gw38 so his price will be irrelevant!

            2. Sun God Nika
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Its wild

            3. Josh.E
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              It’s getting annoying

          • Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Many used the MANIC M move to Haaland early. They should have had a deep and logical thought process like the PHOLOSOPHER' STONES and make a more MENTACULAS move assisted by HOLMES who could investigate further. You would end up with the ZENITH of perfect choice. But you may could ILFORDIAN it.

          • FATHERLESS SON
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Wow

            1. Eze Really?
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              ??

          • Lallana
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Think my DGW25 team is going to end up like this with no hits and a saved transfer. Good enough? Ortega blocking the third City asset. 0.3M ITB.

            I think in City's last DGW Ederson only played 1/2 games.

            Raya
            Trent | Trippier | Porro
            Salah (v) | Jota | Gordon | Palmer
            Watkins | Haaland (C) | Alvarez

            Bench: Ortega, McAtee, C.Richards, Taylor

          • Well you know, Triffic
            • 13 Years
            36 mins ago

            TAA Porro Etsu Trippier Doughty

            Imagine!

            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Eh that’s my backline!

              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Damn lol. Will you be playing 5 at the back each week?

