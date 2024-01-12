819
  1. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Leading my mini league and took a massive gamble captaining Darwin when everyone around me has gone for Saka. Could be a massive error on my part but oh well, let’s enjoy the ride…

  2. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Surprised there's no DGW City Brentford chatter really.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Everyone will have triple MCI. Most have Foden and Álvarez now, some Walker owners also. I guess a lot of depends on KdB and Haaland and we don't know enough yet.

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      All sorted already.

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Set my team up for enxt week. Actually got the armband on Estupinan, for now.

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Transfers Made
    21,743,109

    Average 2 transfers per team

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      So (my) -8 is basically only -4 😉

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wow. That's more like 3 per team once dead teams have been taken into account.

      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Probably a lot of WCs this week

        Peeps can make dozens of transfers on a WC

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    EO:
    Saka 127.8
    Palmer 122.1
    Watkins 99.7
    Areola 75.7
    Pedro Porro 67.9
    Foden 66.2
    Solanke 65
    J.Alvarez 52
    Gabriel 44.1
    Estupiñan 42.5
    Richarlison 33.9
    Bowen 33.9
    Saliba 31.3
    Gordon 21.6
    Gross 16.7
    Gusto 15.4
    Diogo J. 15
    Colwill 11
    Alexander-Arnold 11
    Darwin 10.6
    Trippier 10.4
    Walker 10.2

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      For the Top 10k
      Overall stats not computed yet

