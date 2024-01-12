Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 21?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for a wide-open captaincy decision, with international call-ups and a troublesome stress bone very likely to strip the game of three heavyweight candidates ahead of Gameweek 21.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Cole Palmer (£5.7m) put on a clinic at Kenilworth Road as his fine double was enough for Chelsea to hang on to win 3-2 at Luton Town, despite the Hatters’ late rally.

An 18-point haul courtesy of two goals and an assist brings the Chelsea starlet sharply into focus ahead of Fulham’s visit to Stamford Bridge, with Palmer backed by just over three-tenths of our users to haul against Marco Silva’s charges.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) scored his first Premier League goal in six matches in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Craven Cottage, as Fulham denied the Gunners top spot.

An instinctive early but scruffy finish from the Colney graduate gave Arsenal the early advantage despite shades of offside.

Saka’s two big chances and non-penalty xG tally of 1.02 were both match-leading totals in SW6 and the England international is backed by just over one-fifth of our users against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

Phil Foden (£7.9m) occupies third place with just short of 10% of the vote, closely followed by the doubtful Erling Haaland (£13.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES