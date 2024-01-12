348
348 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to bench among:

    1. Saliba
    2. Gabriel
    3. Gusto
    4. Porro

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      1 or 2

      Open Controls
    3. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    4. All For One
      • 5 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  2. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Trent > Estupian worth a hit ? Or play taylor and hope he starts

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think it depends whether you value holding Trent longer term given he probably only misses one game

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Keep Trent

      Open Controls
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking for some thoughts please. I have 1FT so the obvious move is to roll and have 2FT in 22 to move from Salah to Haaland for free.

    However with Trent out and doubts about Bowen it leaves me thin on the ground:

    Areola
    Porro, Gusto, Gabriel
    Palmer, Bowen**, Saka, Foden
    Alvarez, Solanke, Watkins

    (Pickford, Pau*, Trent**, Salah**)

    A. Hold
    B. Bowen to Olise/Gross
    C. TAA to Estu

    B and C mean a hit to get Haaland next week so effectively they are a -4

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B with Groß. Olise is injured

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dunno how I missed that - thanks!

        Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play Branthwaite or Konsa??

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      K

      Open Controls
  5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Lots of variety and difference next few weeks. Excited/terrified to see how it turns out!

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Variety + difference = variance?!

      Open Controls
  6. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play one:

    A- Areola
    B- Petrovic (already starting Gusto)

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jstap94
        1 min ago

        Lol I have this same question, having been burned by three consecutive Petrovic games with Areola on the bench I'm giving the latter a chance this week

        Open Controls
      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A all day....

        Open Controls
    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah>Richy done. Would like Estupinan in but I think I'll roll my second FT and play Gusto. Something is bound to happen this week on top of Haaland coming back.

      Palmer(c) for me. I'm nervous about what could happen in a week!

      Areola
      Porro Gabriel Gusto
      Saka(vc) Odegaard Palmer(c) Richy
      Alvarez Watkins Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Good plan

        Open Controls
      2. AgentRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’m thinking about bringing Odegaard in for the Arsenal double up as well. They’re not in great form but not that tempted by Foden or Gross. How are you feeling about owning both?

        Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pick 2 to play.

      A) Pedro
      B) Richarlison
      C) Groß

      Open Controls
    5. Jstap94
        10 mins ago

        Two to bring in for Salah and Son

        1) Gross
        2) Foden
        3) Bernardo
        4) Richarlison
        5) Doku
        6) Neto
        7) Gibbs-White

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 11 Years
          just now

          1,2

          Open Controls
      • Boz
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Chances of Zinchenko or Lascelles starting? Need a 3rd playing def...

        Open Controls
      • Tshelby
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        A or B?

        A) TAA and Son to Estu and Foden. Next week Trippier and Alvarez to Haaland and 6.1 defender (-4)
        B)TAA and Son to Estu and Rich. Next week Alvarez to Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Malinwa
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Son ->
        a) Gross
        b) Jota
        c) Foden

        (Context = Will likely have Estu + Alvarez - but no Liv, apart from Salah on bench).

        Heart says Jota, Head says Gross....

        Open Controls
        1. Malinwa
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          A for me

          Open Controls
        2. All For One
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I probably need to take a hit here?

        Areola
        Porro saliba Taylor
        Groß saka palmer foden
        Watkins solanke archer

        Dubravka salah TAA branthwaite

        So do TAA to Estupinan Or salah to Richarlison? Either way it'll be for a hit, also a hit enables me getting Haaland next GW for free

        Open Controls
        1. Malinwa
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          With Bowen in my starting XI and Cash as first sub + Taylor(?)... would you still do Bowen > Gross.
          Or save FT??

          Open Controls
          1. Malinwa
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            /fail

            Open Controls
          2. The Red Devil
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            i'd probably do the move, rumours are bowen is out for around a month? but do check on twitter incase of an update

            Open Controls
            1. Malinwa
              • 7 Years
              just now

              cheers

              Open Controls
        2. Malinwa
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would do TAA > Estu

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can i get away without a hit?

        Dubravka probably - points 🙁

        Bow, Tre, Son out

        Like Estu or Walker

        Cap Foden, Saka or Palmer?

        Dubravka
        Saliba, Porro, Colwill, Konsa
        Saka, Foden, Palmer,
        Solanke, Watkins, Cunha

        Sanchez, Bowen, Trent, Son

        6.8

        Open Controls
        1. toerag
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          i have same cap problem as u
          i'd get rid of colwill for estu if i were u

          Open Controls
          1. toerag
            • 13 Years
            just now

            might just do watkins or solanke for cap (i am i think)
            I had lamptey - swapped him for estu, would have got rid of colwill if i hadnt had lamptey

            Open Controls
      • toerag
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        here's one for u

        Should I play Bowen and Haaland, leaving estu and gordon on the bench ?

        or

        Just put estu and gordon in starting team??

        Thoughts??
        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • Warby84
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Might play Branthwaite and Konsa 1st bench.. Could be 0-0

        Open Controls
      • Malinwa
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        With Bowen in my starting XI and Cash as first sub + Taylor(?)... would you still do Bowen > Gross.
        Or save FT??

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Potentially all 3 are not playing so would like to have at least one sure starter

          Open Controls
      • Ange Ball
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looking forward to big game on the weekend United vs Spurs seeing how Radu and Werner fit in maybe worth getting.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You think Dragusin comes straight into the starting 11?

          Open Controls
      • HK123FC
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Start 2 out of 3

        A. Konsa (eve A)
        B. Gusto (Ful H)
        C. Porro (MUN A)
        D. Start all 3 and bench Garnacho (TOT H)

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench Konsa. Low upside

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
      • ebb2sparky
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Any zinchenko news? I need one of him, Taylor or TAA to make an appearance else down to 10.
        Assuming they're all out I guess I might as well just play with 10 rather than taking a hit (other defenders are Porro and Estu). Would you take a hit in my position?

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Son Lamptey to Foden Estu and eventually getting Haaland next week for a hit, thoughts?

        Martinez/Turner
        (TAA)/Porro/Gabriel/(Taylor)/(Lamptey)
        (Salah)/(Son)/Saka/Palmer/Bailey
        Watkins/Solanke/Alvarez

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.