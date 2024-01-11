The Scout Squad articles had a “mini-retirement” over Christmas with the deadlines coming thick and fast – but they’re back for Gameweek 21 and beyond.

In this feature, our resident writers Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale get the chance to nominate an 18-man longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

They then explain their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The selections go a long way to forming the final Scout Picks, which will arrive ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Ten players are given unanimous support this week, with five others getting three votes.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 21

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

[logged_in]

SAM MARC TOM NEALE GK Alphonse Areola Emi Martinez David Raya Alphonse Areola Emi Martinez Mark Flekken Alphonse Areola Emi Martinez David Raya Alphonse Areola Wes Foderingham Wes Foderingham DEF Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes Pervis Estupinan William Saliba Pervis Estupinan Pedro Porro William Saliba Virgil van Dijk Malo Gusto Alfie Doughty Kyle Walker Pervis Estupinan Alex Moreno Pervis Estupinan Malo Gusto Malo Gusto Alfie Doughty Malo Gusto MID Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Cole Palmer Diogo Jota Cole Palmer Cole Palmer Pascal Gross Richarlison Phil Foden Richarlison Luis Diaz Pascal Gross Pascal Gross Pascal Gross Phil Foden Cole Palmer Richarlison Phil Foden FWD Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Ivan Toney Julian Alvarez Darwin Nunez Darwin Nunez Julian Alvarez Ivan Toney Julian Alvarez Ivan Toney Joao Pedro Ollie Watkins Ivan Toney Julian Alvarez Ollie Watkins Elijah Adebayo Timo Werner Lyle Foster Darwin Nunez Dominic Solanke

Most popular picks: Alphonse Areola, Pervis Estupinan, Malo Gusto, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Pascal Gross, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Julian Alvarez (four), Emi Martinez, Pedro Porro, Phil Foden, Richarlison, Darwin Nunez (three)

SAM SAID…

It feels like it’s been ages since I last picked my Scout Squad but here we are straight back into the chaos that is Gameweek 21. My actual FPL team is full of flags and a lot of the players that would have been in my picks this week have now either been ruled out or are major doubts for Gameweek 21.

That does leave the opportunity for some new names in my squad list but between the sticks, I’m staying loyal.

Alphonse Areola has sat on my FPL bench for the last three weeks and in those matches has been truly outstanding – one of my biggest regrets this season is benching the Hammers man. However, with a fixture against Sheffield United this weekend, he has a good opportunity for a clean sheet as well as huge potential for save points.

Alongside Areola, I have gone for Emi Martinez and David Raya. Martinez has the advantage of playing in week one of the split Gameweek (an advantage in so much as we will get team news from Aston Villa) and although he has been disappointing in his returns in recent weeks, he has a decent enough fixture against an Everton side that have now lost three games in succession after an earlier revival. Raya likewise has the chance to bounce back to Fantasy form at home to a Palace side that could be without Michael Olise.

In defence, Pedro Porro‘s performance in the FA Cup would have been a monster haul if only it had come in the Premier League. His first goal of the season, as well as a clean sheet, arrived in that cup tie against Burnley, solidifying his status as my first-choice defender pick this week. Porro’s total of seven attacking returns is tied top amongst defenders this season, level with Kieran Trippier, and he faces a Manchester United side who have been defensively vulnerable, keeping just one clean sheet since Gameweek 14.

Pervis Estupinan returned from injury in Gameweek 20 and since then in all competitions, has two goals and a clean sheet to his name. The Brighton defender has registered 5.29 points per 90 minutes so far this season.

William Saliba and Kyle Walker are there mostly for their clean sheet potential whilst, if fit after going off in the League Cup, Malo Gusto has the opportunity for returns at both ends of the pitch as Chelsea face Fulham.

In midfield, I continue to put faith in Bukayo Saka. Despite the goal in Gameweek 20, Saka’s returns have been disappointing. However, in this fixture last season, the winger registered two goals and an assist. Palace have also struggled defensively of late and are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 11, when they kept one against Burnley.

Saka is joined by Gameweek 20’s 18-point hero Cole Palmer, who finds himself in almost must-have territory ahead of the fixture against Fulham. Since his first start in Gameweek 7, Palmer has had 35 attempts on goal; only six players in the game have had more. The eight goals he has scored in this period can also only be bettered by Mohamed Salah among midfielders, while the Englishman has created 23 chances for team-mates in this time, the most by any Chelsea player.

Pascal Gross has one goal and five assists from the last eight league games, and his 52 chances created is the second most in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has a great fixture on paper and has a slightly elevated chance to start with the sheer number of injuries and absentees that Liverpool are dealing with.

Finally, Phil Foden may have a positional change when Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are fully back but for now, he looks like a great pick in the ‘hole’. Foden has now returned in each of his last three Premier League matches, recording 25 points thanks to a goal, three assists and four bonus points.

Up top, Ollie Watkins feels like the only must-have forward for the upcoming week. Alongside him, I have picked Darwin Nunez, who faces Bournemouth. Liverpool were lacking without Nunez in the League Cup, although I do worry about his creativity and his threat without Mo Salah in the team.

I have also gone for Julian Alvarez. The forward looks likely to have managed minutes in the coming weeks thanks to returning positional rivals but with De Bruyne saying he expects to be benched and Haaland’s availability still unclear, the Argentina international could have a stay of execution.

My final two picks are fun ones. Ivan Toney will likely start for Brentford in Gameweek 21 for the first time in eight months, especially with so many key personnel missing for the Bees. Meanwhile, at Spurs, Giovani Lo Celso picked up an injury in the FA Cup, so this will likely mean we see Dejan Kulusevski in the ’10’ role and Timo Werner make his Spurs debut on the left wing. The Lilywhites’ pacy attacks seem like a good fit for Werner and, at just £6.5m, he could end up being a better-than-expected FPL investment.

MARC SAID…

For Gameweek 21, it feels like the pool of options has dramatically shrunk. Selecting 18 players without Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Trent Alexander-Arnold and, as it stands, Erling Haaland is tough, especially when Man City and Spurs have tricky-looking away trips.

Alongside the many red flags that have been added since the last deadline is the problem that this round incorporates the winter break in a way where we won’t hear from 10 managers until way after it’s started. Naturally, it’s the ones we want to hear from, hoping for updates on Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal assets.

The only team I’m trebled up on is Liverpool, even though they’re without two star players against an in-form Bournemouth. Diogo Jota is a great short-term differential to step in for Salah, following two post-injury league cameos that brought a goal and two assists from just 32 minutes. Team-mate Darwin Nunez continued to infuriate his owners by bringing in just five points at home to Newcastle, despite eight shots, five efforts on target and contributing 1.67 of Liverpool’s record-breaking expected goals (xG) tally. Completing the trio is Virgil van Dijk, the game’s leading defender for penalty area shots (20).

A lot of this fortnight’s meetings look fairly even. I like Brighton at home to Wolves, despite the latter’s three successive wins. Pascal Gross may not have the glamour of other Salah and Son replacements but he’s nailed-on and a set-piece taker for one of the league’s most attacking outfits. With one goal and five assists from the last eight, he’s created the league’s second-most chances (52) so far. Joining him is Pervis Estupinan. Up until Gameweek 6, he was the leading defender for attacking returns (four), big chances created (four) and touches inside the box (24). His game-and-a-half back from injury has already brought a goal and a clean sheet, adding another strike in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, five other teams have a pair of players in my picks.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba host Crystal Palace, aiming to arrest their streak of three successive defeats in all competitions. North London rivals Spurs are at unpredictable Man United, having looked under par without Son in their cup win. Pedro Porro and Richarlison get the nod, despite the latter perhaps losing appeal as a medium-term option now that Timo Werner has arrived and James Maddison gets closer to recovery. Yet he’s on five goals from five league matches, with confidence renewed for this Old Trafford clash.

Moving across to the west end, Chelsea and Brentford will host Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively. It’ll be interesting to see if Cole Palmer is tried up front again, having missed several glorious chances in the EFL Cup loss to Middlesbrough. It could be Armando Broja there instead but Palmer remains an essential FPL bargain regardless, with Malo Gusto another provider of value. As for the Bees, they’ve quietly slid down the table because of seven losses from eight. Bryan Mbeumo is injured, so the long-awaited return of Ivan Toney sets the stage for a comeback goal against Forest. He ended on 20 goals last season and will be eager to immediately repay his club for their support over the last eight months. For those who love a narrative, this week’s comes via Toney. It’s also time for Mark Flekken to collect his first clean sheet since Gameweek 10.

Moving briefly away from London sides, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez will hope to replicate the 4-0 of Gameweek 2’s reverse fixture versus Everton. Joining the World Cup winner in goal is Alphonse Areola and his side’s four consecutive clean sheets.

Completing the forward line is Julian Alvarez – who should start at Newcastle whatever the status of Haaland is – and maverick pick Lyle Foster. Burnley’s cheap frontman bagged three goals and two assists from six early-season starts, recently reappearing from the sidelines to add one of each over the festive period. He’ll be at home to Luton Town.

TOM SAID…

Clean sheets look decidedly difficult to predict this week, with many of the top defences facing tricky away trips.

Arsenal are a standout given their home fixture with Crystal Palace and, as such, we’re likely to turn to David Raya or Gabriel Magalhaes in this week’s Scout Picks. Although the Gunners have managed just one clean sheet in their previous seven outings, they are pitted against a side that rank in the bottom three for goals scored this campaign and who will also be without creator-in-chief Michael Olise.

As the main attacking threat among Brighton’s roster of defenders, Pervis Estupinan – who’s bagged two goals and three assists in just eight matches so far this season – gets the nod. He’s mostly featured as a left-sided centre-back since his return from injury, suppressing his attacking instincts, but still looks a sure-fire bet for our Scout Picks XI.

Boasting one goal and four assists in five starts, Alfie Doughty possesses the attacking flair to compensate for Luton’s lack of resolve, while Malo Gusto and Alex Moreno’s forward forays could also translate into solid Fantasy returns.

Further forward, Cole Palmer has quickly established himself as a crucial component of Chelsea’s attack, notching eight goals and five assists in just 12 starts. Although a home tie against local rivals Fulham is far from straightforward, the Cottagers have conceded 13 goals in their last four away ties, offering hope the former Man City playmaker can haul again.

Bukayo Saka is in the midst of a mini-slump (four blanks in five) but is more than capable of scoring big against Crystal Palace. He enjoyed his best score (18 points) last season against the Eagles and fresh from a two-week break, looks well-placed to deliver. As for Arsenal, after failing to win six of their last seven in all competitions, this really is a must-win tie and I fancy their chances at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Phil Foden looked untouchable in Man City’s recent wins over Sheff Utd and Everton and will surely head into the weekend flowing with confidence. With 10 shots and nine chances created in the last two Gameweeks, he looks the best accompaniment to Julian Alvarez away to leaky Newcastle, provided Erling Haaland remains short of match fitness.

Brentford have lost five league games in a row and their only win in eight was the 3-1 victory over Luton at the start of December, but Ivan Toney’s return should improve the outlook. He scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend and will need to hit the ground running if he wants to make Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad, so the stage looks set for him to reward early adopters.

NEALE SAID…

With the priciest Fantasy picks in all three outfield positions flagged as unavailable or a doubt for Gameweek 21, budget isn’t going to be a problem this week.

The Scout Squad is effectively a who’s who of Salah, Son and Alexander-Arnold replacements, should anyone be venturing down the ‘sell’ route.

Not included in my list are Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, however, as Harvey Elliott’s back-to-back run-outs on the right flank means it’s still a potential five-into-three equation for the spots in the Liverpool attack. There is a very real scenario where four of them all start, with Elliott or Cody Gakpo in midfield, but I’m not willing to buy a ticket into the rotation raffle with a cup semi-final falling 72 hours after the trip to a much improved Bournemouth.

It won’t be long before there’s a similar overload of attacking options at Manchester City but with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland still short of what Sean Dyche would call “true” fitness, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez get the nod again from me.

Alvarez has had more shots in the box (nine) in his four run-outs as a centre-forward than he did in his previous 11 outings bobbing about in midfield (eight), while Foden has looked such a threat in the ’10’ role that he so obviously covets. The England international has been involved in 19 Manchester City shots in the last two Gameweeks alone, 10 from his own boots and nine created for others. I do expect Newcastle United to soon revert to robust type after their recent homage to Kevin Keegan’s defenderless Entertainers but like Chief Wiggum caught in the hotdog roller, it may get worse before it gets better.

Bukayo Saka, Richarlison, Cole Palmer and Pascal Gross feature prominently in the underlying stats tables: of the midfielders who are available in Gameweek 21, they are the leading four names for expected goal involvement (xGI) in their last six matches. Those numbers haven’t translated into too many attacking returns in Saka’s case but up against a Crystal Palace side surprisingly on the division’s joint-longest run without a clean sheet, there’s hope that he can replicate last season’s monster score in this fixture.

Speaking of stretches without a shut-out, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are like Palace, on nine-game droughts. They meet in Gameweek 21, with Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White all in my thoughts for Nuno Espirito Santo’s resurgent Forest. In the end, though, even I’m getting carried away with Ivan Toney‘s return. Throwing him straight into the mix after eight months of no competitive football is a risk but he’s been back training since September and firing in the goals behind the scenes (well done, they’re 13 under 23), while it’s needs must for Thomas Frank in the absence of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Ten days separate the Gameweek 21 curtain-raiser from the round’s final fixture, and I’ve got two picks from each of them.

I fancy Luton Town for the Friday night encounter at Turf Moor, although both sides have been making big strides lately and were unlucky to lose in Gameweek 20. The corner-taking, chance-creating Alfie Doughty will be coming up against a Clarets side ranked 19th for chances conceded from set plays over the last six matches – and a long time beyond that, too. The Hatters’ slightly under-the-radar budget Fantasy forward Elijah Adebayo has found the net in four of his last six starts, meanwhile, including the abandoned game against Bournemouth.

It’s tricky to call the game at the Amex, with both sides capable of beating any side in the division on their day. Gross’s selection I’ve already covered but, despite trying to temper expectations in my recent article, I’ve included Pervis Estupinan all the same. A starting centre-half he might be at present but, as the weekend cup tie against Stoke showed, there’s a decent chance he may end up in a very advanced position at some point in the game.

In the meeting between the division’s lowest goalscorers and a West Ham United side potentially stripped of its first four picks in attack (Messrs Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta and Antonio), I’ve unsurprisingly gone for the two goalkeepers on show: Alphonse Areola and Wes Foderingham. The latter is playing behind a defence that has shown modest improvements since Chris Wilder returned, too.

Emi Martinez rounds off my goalkeeper picks. You are never quite sure what you’re going to get with opponents Everton, who have racked up the goals in some games but wasted chance after chance in others. I’m gambling on it being another profligate afternoon at Goodison Park and for Martinez to become the latest goalkeeper to benefit from a haul against the Toffees.

[/logged_in]