While we can’t affect our Gameweek 21 teams with any fresh information, there are some headline-grabbing team news updates from the day’s press conferences.

There are nine Premier League managers facing reporters ahead of the five top-flight matches that take place over the coming days.

Roberto De Zerbi is the odd man out; it may be that he is fulfilling his media obligations over the weekend instead.

FRIDAY’S TEAM NEWS UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Andrew Robertson (shoulder) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) are close to recovery but are expected to miss out against Bournemouth on Sunday.

A return against Fulham in the EFL Cup next Wednesday is a possibility, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have that match and an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Norwich City to come before they entertain Chelsea in Gameweek 22.

“They are all positive but not ready. But they are all going in the right direction, getting closer and closer and closer. Some of them might be in kind of part of team training next week. “For the Bournemouth game, I don’t expect anybody back. I hope nobody [else] will be out until then. “But after Bournemouth, maybe for Fulham, we will see how the boys do. But they are all close. Trent close, Dom close, Robbo close. All going in the right direction, that’s all positive, but for the weekend’s game, no.” – Jurgen Klopp

Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) are aiming for February returns, while Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are, of course, at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup respectively.

Salah picked up what looked like a hamstring injury in Egypt’s draw with Ghana on Thursday evening, and Klopp was uncertain about the severity of it.

“We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?’ “You couldn’t see that it was like [being] hit by something with high intensity, you couldn’t see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see. “But I have no more information right now. “We will see [whether we send our medical team over there], that depends on the diagnosis. There will be an ultrasound and they will do an MRI and then we will know what it is and then we will see what Egypt plans. But it’s too early [to say], sorry.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen (ankle) is “better” ahead of West Ham’s trip to Sheffield United but boss David Moyes refused to divulge whether the winger-turned-striker would be passed fit to play.

“He’s doing better. Whether he’ll be fit and available, I wouldn’t give that information out but he’s certainly doing better than we hoped.” – David Moyes on Jarrod Bowen

Lucas Paqueta (calf) and Michail Antonio (knee) are out, while Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals missed the FA Cup third-round replay at Bristol City in midweek with slight injuries.

“They’re all doing okay, so we’ll see how they are. Those two and Jarrod, we’ll need to make late calls tomorrow. We’ll do that and see if they’re able to travel or not.” – David Moyes on Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney is not only available for selection for Brentford’s clash with Nottingham Forest but is also confirmed as a starter.

“I can break it now that he will start tomorrow, and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel as captain. “I think [he is ready for 90 minutes]. “He is very fit. He has played 90 minutes in in-house games. Of course, a Premier League game is another thing, but I’m pretty sure that the excitement and adrenaline will do the rest.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney

New signing Sergio Reguilon is set to make an appearance against the Tricky Trees, too.

Ben Mee is back from a ban, while Kristoffer Ajer (foot) made his comeback in the FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Shandon Baptiste (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) have also been passed fit since the Bees were last in Premier League action.

Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee) remain out injured, however, while Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos and Kim Ji-soo are now all off on international duty.

Christian Norgaard will miss out with the knock that was inflicted on him in the FA Cup two weeks ago but should return soon.

ARSENAL

There were no surprises in north London as Mikel Arteta kept his injury news close to his chest.

Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Fabio Vieira (groin) were both spotted in training as Arsenal enjoyed some warm-weather work in Dubai as part of their winter break but there was no sign of Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) or Jorginho in the final session.

Thomas Partey (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (knee) also remain out, although the latter is back on the grass.

“We still have a few unfortunately on that [injury] list that we haven’t managed to get back yet but hopefully they are much closer and some of them are in a better place than we expected. “Individually I’m not going to tell you exactly how everybody is, but we are still missing a few. “We are touch and go with a few, that’s what I would say.” – Mikel Arteta

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both on international duty.

BOURNEMOUTH

Adam Smith (muscle) has joined Milos Kerkez (foot), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) on the injury list, while Marcos Senesi will be banned in Gameweek 21 for reaching five bookings.

Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are off on international duty, too.

Lloyd Kelly (hamstring) could make a welcome return, however, while Dominic Solanke has seemingly shrugged off the knock that forced his no-show in the FA Cup earlier this month.

“Adam Smith is still out, he will not be part of the team. “Milos Kerkez is out also, Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams are more long-term injuries. “Lloyd Kelly is the only one who I would leave it open but I’m not 100 per cent sure. He’s the only one who can have a chance of being involved, at least in the squad.” – Andoni Iraola

CRYSTAL PALACE

Michael Olise (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle) and Joel Ward (hamstring) remain unavailable this weekend.

“Unfortunately, the ones that were out before the game on Wednesday night are still out: Joel Ward, Rob Holding, Cheick [Doucouré] of course, and Michael [Olise].” – Roy Hodgson

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring) is closer to a return but he too looks set to miss the trip to Arsenal.

“I was hoping he would do a week’s training with us but unfortunately he has one more obstacle to clear,. We haven’t seen that much of him so far this week, other than warm-ups and passing drills. “He’s not been able as yet to take part in any competition or contact, but I’m led to believe that tomorrow he will complete the last part of his rehab programme and if it goes well – which I’m sure it will – we will see him back next week.” – Roy Hodgson on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jordan Ayew is at AFCON, meanwhile, but Sam Johnstone (calf) made a return in the cup defeat to Everton.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Gary O’Neil says that Wolves are injury-free going into Monday’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Matheus Cunha was suffering from cramp in the midweek cup win over Brentford but has trained today.

Wolves do have at least six other players out of first-team contention for Gameweek 21 for other reasons.

Joao Gomes is banned, Jonny Otto is not being considered for selection for disciplinary reasons, and international duty beckons for Rayan Ait-Nouri, Boubacar Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Justin Hubner.

Mario Lemina, absent in Gameweek 20 following the death of his father, has returned, however.

“No, we’re okay. No one wasn’t training today, Mathus Cunha managed to join in most of it. Everyone was out there. Touch wood, not an injury at the football club at the moment.” – Gary O’Neil

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest are the worst-hit Premier League side when it comes to players away on international duty: Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangaré, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Moussa Niakhaté and Cheikhou Kouyaté have all jetted off to the Ivory Coast.

Back home, there’s a double blow in attack as Anthony Elanga (thigh) and Morgan Gibbs-White (abdomen) are unavailable for the trip to Brentford.

“He already did his [scan]. Unfortunately, he has an injury. He is recovering, he is getting better, but for now, he is not available. One more week, hopefully.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White

“We hope soon, we are not sure yet. But tomorrow, for sure he is not available.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Anthony Elanga

Felipe (hamstring), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) and Divock Origi (muscle) also remain out, with Awoniyi aiming for a return to training at the end of January.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane have now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Max Lowe (muscle), Chris Basham (leg), John Egan (leg) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are thought to remain on the sidelines.

Tom Davies (thigh) is nearing a return and is back on the grass.