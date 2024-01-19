90
  fish&chips
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Was getting excited for a second. Oh well, just 2 defenders this week then and hopefully Trent back for GW22

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Any indicative timeline on Salah?

    BobbyDoesNotLook
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Mu guess is that he plays in round of 16 or latest quarters if Egypt proceeds.

    Baps hunter
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Hamstring sounds never good tbh

    SouthCoastSaint
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Absolute zero news but walked through media bit fairly normally after the game which means zip

    Swahealy
      33 mins ago

      Going by the way he walked normally after the match it shouldn't be a long term 6 weeker. I've had one b4 where I couldn't even walk properly, which took 6 weeks. I guess he' ll be 2-3 weeks, just hope Egypt don't rush him back in early and completely tear it

  Milk, 1 Šuker
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    I was going to get rid of TAA for GW22 but after this news I think I will be keeping now

    RoyaleBlue
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Quite happy I kept him on WC. Now just need Haaland to be back for Bur(H) and my WC’d this GW looks good

      Feanor
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I kept him on my WC and still had 7.7m left

    SouthCoastSaint
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Very pleased I kept. Though not much choice owning son and Salah ahead of him

  Bobby Digital
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Foden or KDB?

    RoyaleBlue
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      In isolation, it’s gotta be KDB. But there’s so much more info needed. What does the extra 2.somethin million do to your team? How does the extra money affect getting the likes of Salah, Trent, Haaland?

      Bobby Digital
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Wouldn't affect getting Haaland, but definitely affects getting Salah and TAA. Salah would be the one I'm taking out for Foden/KDB.

        RoyaleBlue
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I already have Foden, so won’t be selling for KDB yet. However, if I was bringing one in right now, I’d go KDB. I think I’ll wait and aim towards a team with all of TAA, Salah, KDB, Haaland. Though eventually, it will become a matter of KDB vs Son for me. Do note, I’ve also had a horrible season and am heavily chasing, so maybe that’s why I’d risk KDB right now if I was choosing one to bring in

    OLB
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      With double coming up, both, and Haaland too
      I have all 3.

      Bobby Digital
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        I have Alvarez and I think I'll be keeping him for the DGW.

        OLB
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Can understand that too yeah.

      Baps hunter
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        I really don't know yet who are the optimal players for that dgw. I have currently Alvarez and Foden, but both KdB and Haaland are on the radar. Rotation is likely going to be an issue and I fear that shall see about 120 minutes for most of them.

        OLB
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Prob bang on true. So we have to go for biggest threat upsides ones I guess.

        RoyaleBlue
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Watch Rodri out score them all xD. All are good options, any city player playing 120mins in a GW is a good bet. We’ll see how it all pans out. I will likely have Haaland, Foden, Walker

    Lanley Staurel
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Ive Bernardo who has served me well and Alvarez. I worry KDB will kill Bernardos time but he is my fav over Haaland at the mo. Ultimately got to have 3 outfield players I think.

    shirtless
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Ode>KdB>Salah for me.

    AlleRed
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      If everyone is fit, I think it's whatever team structure enables Haaland and Salah. For me I have Bilva and Foden and am probably locked in there. I think if KDB's minutes are limited enough Foden should be able to just about match or be comparable value for price. If you have a structure where you can get Haaland-Salah-KDB and like it though, it should also work.

  Jordan.
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    so there it is from moyes"i wouldnt give that imformation out" about bowen
    just scrap pressers or give them a meaning

    BobbyDoesNotLook
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Doubt he plays but probably gw after this.

    OLB
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Moyes has him in his fantasy team and doesn’t want the value drop?

    RoyaleBlue
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I reckon he starts, and I WC’d him out this week…eek

    Stimps
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Starts and returns 1 point

    Nate(U)dog(ie)
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      I know it's frustrating but managers aren't obligated to give that information out in press conferences. There are a range of other topics that they discuss in length but we're not entitled to the information

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Perhaps they could have your fantasy team pinned on every press room wall so the managers can tailor their comments to it

    Yozzer
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Moyes said he will be assessed tomorrow to see if he can travel. I don't think anyone knows. I think he's going to miss the game tbh. As am owner I just don't want a cameo.

      He made it sound too positive imo which is obviously tactics. Going from 2 month out to a month, then to Bournemouth game and now Sheff UTD their medical team must be good lol

    shorey143
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      As a hammer he will have him on the bench, wheel him on to win the game and he’ll get properly injured

      Open Controls
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        You’re probably one of the Moyes Out crew

        Zenith UK
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Baffles me why he still hasn't had his contract extended

  shirtless
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    That goal machine Perisic is leaving Spurs. 50 games, 1 goal. Remember the hype?! 🙂

    Open Controls
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      I think I owned him when he scored. Or perhaps it was "close" 😉

    Lanley Staurel
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      OMG yes of course. Utter panic he wasnt in my team. Then he was....

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Porro so far 0 goals 8 assists in 1787 mins
      Perisic 1 goal 8 assists in 2099 mins of 22/23 season

      Not exactly miles off for context if you look at it minutes wise

    Wild Card this!
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      He did get me few good points when I had him in the team.
      Was good 4th defender.

    Aster
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      With the exception of Modric, all Croatian players who have featured in the EPL have been largely overhyped, mostly for their performances in the NT. Looks like they are all at their best in the NT, but not so much so in their clubs.

  Eze Really?
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Klopp says TAA could be available Wednesday

    Open Controls
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Will you sell him, or buy him?

      Eze Really?
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Buy if he features Wednesday

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Can pool have a dgw25 and bgw26? Cheers

    Eze Really?
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yes

  CroatianHammer
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Kudus back fit too, and depending on the Egypt showdown we could be seeing him back for GW22. Or Salah (injury notwithstanding), or even both if other groups spread the wealth. 4/6 3rd place teams progress, which begs the question why even bother with 6 groups.

    Studs Up
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Euro 2024 same format?

  Tonyawesome69
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    No Zinchenko in latest training photos

    https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1748367209175638054?t=7fwojQMQzNkyUYtUTtqVDA&s=19

    Hotdogs for Tea
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Branthwaite on my bench to come in if Zinchenko doesn't play

    Baps hunter
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Ouch 🙁 Porro coming in for TAA(?), but Trippier with his 1 pt last on my bench.

      Tonyawesome69
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Trent is out for the weekend

  KeanosMagic
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who gets benched?

    Gabriel (forest) or Palmer (Liverpool), both away

    theplayer
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Easily Gabriel

    Wobbles
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      The Forest 1st team is in absolute tatters at the moment, cannot see them scoring. Palmer on pens and in great form. Is there no one else you can bench? I'd probably go with Palmer if that's your only options.

      Open Controls
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Sorry not very clear, I'd bench Gabriel.

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Gabriel, no doubt

  Ginkapo FPL
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Correct, Toney is captaining the team

  Ginkapo FPL
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Did you know Tonali's mean I bet in Italian?

    Ginkapo FPL
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Initials mean...

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bet Way?

  SouthCoastSaint
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Can safely say, I have never heard of “tricky trees” before?!

  Salarrivederci
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    The excitement with Toney (C) right now! 😉

    BeaversWithAttitude
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yah, I dove in head first – De Bruyne and Toney (C)! YOLO!

    Fellaini's Fro
      38 mins ago

      Gamblers unite!

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      1 min ago

      Chickened out and went with Palmer (C) instead

      I still hope he scores a hat trick of course

      Godspeed, Salarriverderci

  sirmorbach
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I was stubborn enough to keep both Salah and Haaland until now, what an absolute disaster.

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Whats your immediate plan then?

      sirmorbach
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        No idea whatsoever.

        Ginkapo FPL
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          May as well hold now

    Zenith UK
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'm still holding Haaland. Held Salah until this GW, was very lucky with my swap to Kevin

    Tonyawesome69
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Agreed on Haaland. It's only been 1GW for Salah since he left for AFCON.

      You'll know more on Salah's injury, AFCON progression and Liverpool double/blank by GW22 deadline.

      Haaland might be a hold depending on rest of your team and injury update but might be a sell in 22

    Baps hunter
      55 mins ago

      If you have held Haaland thus long, you can perhaps keep on holding him. He will probably play sooner thsn later, perhaps even before March.

    Swahealy
      9 mins ago

      25mill on 2players on the bench is never a good idea, need it on the pitch. Just do Salah to de Bruyne and keep Haaland and pray he's back soon

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        just now

        Many cheap enablers this season.
        I think you can bench both of them for a couple of weeks if you have a strong bench. This team looks okay to me, with a very expensive bench.

        Areola
        Porro Estupinan Doughty Gusto
        KDB Foden Palmer Garnacho
        Solanke Pedro

        (Dubravka Salah* Haaland* TAA*

  Zenith UK
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Really need Palace to bogey Arsenal like they do City

  BeaversWithAttitude
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Good second half! SEN 3 - 1 CMR. Nice to Sadio Mané do his thing.

  KeanosMagic
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Would you rather have Trippier and Solanke or Gabriel and Watkins?

    Aster
      18 mins ago

      Trippier and Solanke

    Swahealy
      just now

      Trippier and Solanke. Solanke doesn't need many chances to score Watkins needs a bag full. I'm getting rid of Watkins b4 Solanke myself

  Colonel Shoe 肝池
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Oh my god are we nearly there yet

  BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    1

    Toney absolutely getting a red card for an over-enthusiastic studs up challenge inside 15 mins.

    1. Salarrivederci
      1 min ago

      Only 13 points then 🙂

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      just now

      OK nostradamus

  22. Fellaini's Fro
    57 mins ago

    Any takes on Keane Lewis Potter (4.7m) for a GW25 bench boost?

    Minutes seem OK with Mbeumo Schade injured and Wissa AFCON

  23. panda07
    26 mins ago

    Anyone remember Bebé? https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1748359185937350836?s=20

    1. panda07
      1 min ago

      An interesting piece on him here too. https://www.attackingfootball.com/bebe-failed-star-or-football-fraudster/

  24. Greg Frost
    14 mins ago

    Just watching MOTD again before it expires. Bloody genius King Kev.

  25. Sheffield Wednesday
    13 mins ago

    With Haaland's return to the starting lineup looking more distant, I could afford KdB now, but who would you drop, and is he a starter?

    Areola (Martínez)
    Porro Saliba Estupiñán (Trippier TAA*)
    Foden Palmer Gordon Richarlison (Bowen*)
    J.Alvarez Solanke Watkins

    1FT £8.4m all chips intact

    [*Bowen bought at £7.3m, Current price £8.1m]

    1. Greg Frost
      just now

      It's probably Bowen but wise people would tell you to wait a week until after the Spurs vs City game a week today.

  26. GoonerSteve
    11 mins ago

    Played Bowen and benched Solanke, and took a hit to get Foden.

    Solanke haul incoming. Bowen 1pter.

