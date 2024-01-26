Five more Premier League managers will host pre-match press conferences on Friday ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup ties.

We’ll round up all the key injury updates that could affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 22 deadline.

Any team news bombshells will still be dwarfed by the day’s other major news.

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

He too will face the media today at 3pm GMT, so we will round up the key quotes from that previously unannounced press conference.

FRIDAY’S TEAM NEWS UPDATES

Newcastle United: Murphy trains, Wilson + Barnes latest, Howe on Newcastle rumours

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jacob Murphy (shoulder) is the next Newcastle player who could return from injury, while Callum Wilson (calf), Joe Willock (Achilles) and Harvey Barnes (toe) are not thought to be too far from a return.

The Magpies face Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend before travelling to Aston Villa in Gameweek 22.

“It’s still a long injury list. Jacob Murphy has trained and he has looked good, so I’m pleased with his progress. That is a big positive. “Apart from that, no-one else is there. They’re all still working back to full fitness, but they are getting closer. The likes of Harvey (Barnes), Callum (Wilson) and Joe Willock are showing good signs. “Just wait and see [whether they’ll be in contention for Gameweek 22]. – Eddie Howe

Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (banned), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out.

Joelinton, who will be sidelined until May after undergoing surgery this week, is one of a handful of Howe’s squad who has been linked with a move away from Tyneside.

Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have also been the source of much speculation over the winter break.

Eddie Howe addressed some of those rumours in Friday’s press conference.