Five more Premier League managers will host pre-match press conferences on Friday ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup ties.
We’ll round up all the key injury updates that could affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 22 deadline.
Any team news bombshells will still be dwarfed by the day’s other major news.
Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.
He too will face the media today at 3pm GMT, so we will round up the key quotes from that previously unannounced press conference.
FRIDAY’S TEAM NEWS UPDATES
- Newcastle United: Murphy trains, Wilson + Barnes latest, Howe on Newcastle rumours
FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Jacob Murphy (shoulder) is the next Newcastle player who could return from injury, while Callum Wilson (calf), Joe Willock (Achilles) and Harvey Barnes (toe) are not thought to be too far from a return.
The Magpies face Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend before travelling to Aston Villa in Gameweek 22.
“It’s still a long injury list. Jacob Murphy has trained and he has looked good, so I’m pleased with his progress. That is a big positive.
“Apart from that, no-one else is there. They’re all still working back to full fitness, but they are getting closer. The likes of Harvey (Barnes), Callum (Wilson) and Joe Willock are showing good signs.
“Just wait and see [whether they’ll be in contention for Gameweek 22]. – Eddie Howe
Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (banned), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out.
Joelinton, who will be sidelined until May after undergoing surgery this week, is one of a handful of Howe’s squad who has been linked with a move away from Tyneside.
Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have also been the source of much speculation over the winter break.
Eddie Howe addressed some of those rumours in Friday’s press conference.
“I’m not a fortune teller. I hope that’s not the case but there’s a possibility that [Joelinton could be sold in the summer]. Eighteen months is a vulnerable time left on your contract.
“Before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet.
“From our side, Callum is a huge part of what we’re doing. We’re desperate to get our two strikers fit at the same time which we haven’t had for a long time now. That’s hurt us in a lot of different ways but he’s nearing fitness, he hasn’t trained with us yet but he’s getting there. There’s no part of me that wants to lose Callum.
“We want to keep him here. But obviously, some things are out of my control and the club is acting with the long-term interests of the club; it has to and I understand that and I’m fully supportive of it. Let’s see what happens.
“We hope [Trippier] will stay and we’re very confident he will be part of our long-term future.
“But I have to make it clear, he has never asked to leave or even questioned his future here. He’s always been fully committed. We’ve had conversations in the last week and it’s always been about Newcastle. It’s important I make that clear and got that out there. His commitment to Newcastle shouldn’t be questioned.
“[Almiron’s situation is] very similar, really. There’s been a lot of noise and a lot of speculation. Certainly, as his manager, I’m desperate to keep him. He’s been an integral part since I’ve come to the club. His contribution has been immense.
“But there has been a lot of noise. That noise comes from somewhere. Hopefully, we can keep him and the window shuts quickly.” – Eddie Howe