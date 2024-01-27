66
  1. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone thinking they might avoid Salah until after blank gameweek 29?

    22-24 injured
    25 may only play 1 game
    26 blank
    27 forest away
    28 city at home
    29 blank

    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      If he is back from afcon it will be hard to avoid him for the double game week

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Even if it's only a single gameweek for him? I'm already planning without him. 9 transfers between now and BGW29. not a lot of scope to avoid chip use by taking out blankers in 26+29 to save the FH + TC the more favourable weeks of 34+37.

        I'm bench boosting in 25 at present. I want to decimate my bench on wildcard and get as many big hitters in place as possible, probably deploying wildcard in 30.

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes

      Was potentially looking at just FH25 if Egypt had a deep run, and that was when he was 100% fit. If he's a doubt, I think it's pretty easy to swerve him until 30/31

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        I'm definitely looking at GW30. Might use my wildcard if other factors come into play.

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          I expect I'll lose Palmer for 25. I'll want he and Salah back ASAP which is why I can see me wildcarding in 30. 9 gameweeks to plan for at the time, nice quarter of the season.

  2. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Got some benching headaches this week. Any thoughts?

    Guehi(shu) vs Gabriel(nfo and flagged)

    Palmer(Liv) vs Gordon(avl)

    Please help

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Palmer vs Gordon is tough. Newcastle weren't that brilliant today and Gordon did look sluggish. Even though I'm benching Palmer myself, if I had Gordon this week I'd be benching, Newcastle just aren't the same away.

      I can't say I know anything about Guehi, Gabriel I expect will play, he didn't look mega injured to me coming off.

      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Thanks mate. It is a tough one because palmer has the form but the tougher fixture. Gordon the opposite. I might go for palmer as you say

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Gabs unless out - pressers may clarify. I think he plays 0 or 90 anyway, so not a problem starting him and Guehi sub

      Palmer over Gordon. Newcastle not as good away and Palmer is just in everything for Chelsea. Should be $10m starting price next year based on current role and output.

      1. Fefguero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thank you!

  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    How on earth could Jota have only had 0.14xG at Bournemouth, one of his goals came from him miskicking a shot and then it fell straight up for him to have an open shot at Neto from about 10 yards out

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      It matters not. Young sire Jota has been anointed for transferisation.

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Yeah I'm no OPTAtician but I saw the highlights and if those two goals add up to 0.14xg then wow

  4. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    1ft and gazillion in bank… any transfer suggestion/benching suggestions/captain suggestions

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Foden(c) saka palmer bowen(v) Richarlison
    Watkins Alvarez
    Bench: Dubraka Solanke Gusto Taylor

    Thanks

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I would say easy carry transfer- Richarlison captain

  5. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Leno
    Gabriel* / Estupinan / TAA*
    Saka / Palmer / Jota / Richarlson /
    Watkins / Alvarez / Solanke

    Bench: Turner, McAtee, Branwaite, Kabore*

    1ft 11.5 itb

    a. Kabore --> Porro
    b. Saka --> KDB
    c. Watkins --> Haaland
    d saka + watkins --> KBB and Haaland for -4?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Think you can carry transfer here. Not sure you would start Porro ahead of Gabriel Estupinan or Trent (assuming all fit) and blanks 26, Saka and Watkins have decent fixtures, KDB and Haaland likely to have limited game time and 2 free transfers into 23 really helpful

  6. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is Haaland worth it in WC, Or best to get a placeholder? Was thinking Raul?

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Raul + cash for immediate move to Haaland?

      If you're doing that I feel there are way better options than Raul.

      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Currently on Toney/Solanke/Haaland

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Why WC now?

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes, Happily bench him this week and save a transfer down the line.

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    412 teams through to GW22.
    Minimum 47 needed in GW21

    Entry closes this Tuesday, code is x9free

    https://livefpl.net/LMS

    Scores needed after hits - https://cdn.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/last-chance-month-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition.png

    1. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      If tried to enter and says banned by owner. Is it because I already was in lost?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        yes

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          😆

  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best Salah replacement ( rest of attack is Saka Foden Groß Palmer Watkins Darwin Solanke)

    A Richarlison
    B Jota
    C De Bruyne

    1. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Richarlison has the stats and the fixtures.

      Jota the golden child.

      KDB only one we know for sure has a DGB but potentially price prohibitive.

      Richarlison would probably just edge it because of the flexibility it affords.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do you rate Spurs upcoming fixtures? This is probably the last GW to bring in Rich, I probably wouldn’t bother after this but there does seem to be some tricky fixtures in the next 4 - although accept 3 of those are at Home…

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Angeball is attack attack attack. I would no be surprised if you told me they scored no fewer than 2 goals in every remaining game this season.

  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Price Changes 28 January

    Rises: Wood (5.0), Tarkowski (4.6)

    Falls: N.Jackson (6.8), Nketiah (5.2), Andersen (4.8), Matip (4.8), Berry (4.6), Giles (4.2)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      OK, who got Wood today?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Briefly, yes, but i got a cold shower and now i am good. Probably again in the morning, but that is normal?

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Must be - Wood rises and Matip falls on the same morning.

          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            😀

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Of all the price changes, none were predicted by FPLStatistics and Andersen was predicted to be the only price change by Hub.

    3. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Tarko from 4.4 to 4.6 in my team, happy days.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Cash from 5.2 to 4.7 in my team, unhappy days...

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          I bought for 5, sold for 5.1. Gotta bank that fantasy cash!

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Always had something of far higher priority to deal with.....sigh

        2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          The weekend comes,
          My cycle hums,
          Ready to race to you….

  10. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Areola - Dubravka
    Trippier* - Saliba - Porro - Cash* - Taylor*
    Saka - Foden - Bowen - Gordon - Palmer
    Watkins - Solanke - Archer*

    1 x FT, 11.9m ITB

    1. Trippier or Cash/Taylor > Estupinan/Other
    2. Consider getting in KdB/Haaland, for who?
    3. Consider getting in Jota/Nunez, for who?
    4. Archer > Toney/Haaland/Nunez
    5. Save FT and have two for mini-WC next GW when more/better information is available

    Any ideas welcome, thanks

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Or something else, completely different, that I'm missing...

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      4. Can also include Pedro

    3. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cash seems like a weakness to deal with eventually but you can just bench him.

      Archer also seeing less minutes, again you can just bench, soon you're gonna want those big hitters and unless Saka and Watkins blank again you'd want to keep them if possible.

      I would keep your structure, maybe even Cash to Van Hecke to get even more in the pot.

      You want Estupinian, Haaland, KDB, Jota, Nunez, maybe Toney and for good reason, they are all going to be very popular.

      If you wanna protect yourself, I say play it safe and save transfer. Easy Haaland in next week. Probably for Solanke as Watkins has good fixtures and crucially good match ups in the problematic weeks.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Many thanks Greg, very useful summary, much appreciated.

        I agree, saving would be good, but the Cash > Estupinan transfer appeals big time, in case a Trippier no show - although not sure if woukd start Estupinan over any others. But my bench is essentially dead....

      2. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Can also afford Archer > Haaland which was always the plan....but that'll blow my budget big time...

  11. BROOKLYN GOONER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Are Klopp, Pep, and Ancelloti the only real superstar managers right now? Everyone else seems promising or damaged goods.

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Think so, certainly in the A+ tier - proven & highly affective

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And across multiple leagues/competitions...

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      And ETH

    3. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep only them.

    4. BROOKLYN GOONER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Makes me hope Pool get Alonso and he is a success, and I’m a Gooner.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Alonso is 99% the new Liverpool manager.

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed....although Xavi news had me thinking for a second...but was only a second:

          https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68120429

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I wonder if Klopp sensed that not only is Alonso the only viable candidate, but if Liverpool don't get him this summer, they'll miss the boat. So it's kind of humble and self-sacrificial of Klopp to step aside a year early.
            I also wonder if Salah has privately told him he'll be off to Saudi this summer, too.

    5. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Diego Simeone

  12. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    KdB already at 19.8% ownership and sixth most owned midfielder, even above Son...

    1. BROOKLYN GOONER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Am swerving for now…too much risk minutes, too pricey for a non-captain

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        It might just be a 'bite the bullet' Transfer....

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just hopefully it's a goalscoring Kevin season as opposed to assist master Kevin. Speaking as a guy who got him for 10.3m and regretted not snagging the 10.2m!

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sweet, meanwhile I'm watching his price go up everyday and no idea how or when I'll get him in lol...

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Almost did Salah > Kev a couple of hours ago. Will prob do it tonight if we don't get any news to the contrary today.

