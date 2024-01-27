Last Sunday’s haul for Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) had been due for a while, having entered Gameweek 21 as the season’s second-biggest underachiever for expected goals (xG), frustrating many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers along the way.

It has us wondering who the next player to rectify a poor start will be. Likely on low ownership due to being given up on, these differentials could be about to make amends in style. And forward-thinking FPL managers will surely want to have them now rather than afterwards.

Our Members Area has the stats for this, calculating the contrast between xG and actual goals.

FPL XG OVERACHIEVERS

Firstly, a brief mention of the clinical players who have exceeded their expected tallies by the most.

Darwin’s Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota (£7.9m) was another to score twice at Bournemouth, from an xG of just 0.14. It came soon after he struck at Burnley, with 0.08 xG.

Yet it’s Son Heung-min (£9.7m) leading the way for biggest positive difference (+4.88), having ended in second place during his Golden Boot 2021/22 campaign (+7.01). His five goals between Gameweeks 4 and 6 derived from a 1.63 xG.

Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) is a good finisher and, with Ghana’s probable AFCON group stage elimination, will quickly have Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) back to work in an overachieving tandem.

Nottingham Forest’s in-form Chris Wood (£4.9m) has netted eight times from only 21 shots. Of all non-defenders who have played at least 250 minutes, he possesses the best goal conversion rate (38.1%).

FPL XG UNDERACHIEVERS