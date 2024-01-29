186
186 Comments
  1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Team atm...
    Raya (Sanchez*)
    Estupinan Saliba Konsa Porro
    Saka Bernardo Bowen Palmer
    Watkins Solanke

    Trippier* Salah* Semenyo 1FT over 4m ITB

    A Role
    B Semenyo to Toney
    C Salah to Jota
    D Trippier to Trent

  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you start Areola or Raya?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Raya. Feel like if you're going to have the funds in on him, you start him in fixtures like this.

    2. popcoin
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Raya

  3. gart888
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play 3 (at least one defender)

    A) Estupinan
    B) Palmer
    C) Solanke
    D) Gordon
    E) Gabriel

  4. popcoin
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench Palmer, Gordon or Solanke?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gordon

  5. Big Mike
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Jota will score more points than Salah when the Egyptian is back.

    A) Agree
    B) Disagree

  6. Junks
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I planned to try and hold Salah whilst he was on international duty but is there any point now that he's injured?

  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Which one will you sell for Haaland?

    A) Darwin (ok fixtures but then he will have a DGW)
    B) Solanke (good fixtures, on pens, could have a DGW)
    C) Watkins (good fixtures)

