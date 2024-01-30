372
  1. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    How big is the chance that Liverpool will double in 25? is there a probability sheet somwhere?

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      60%

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        id say its more than that.

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      I believe Ben Crellin says it’s 90%

      1. Bezz82
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        When does this have to be confirmed by?

        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe today .Should be by Thursday I think. Id assume its happening and do your transfers accordingly

  2. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A Gabriel
    B pedro Porro
    C Estupinan

    1. K1ng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Reluctantly C but Gabriel may not play anyway

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      A - this is what I am on

    4. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

  3. Miami Monkey
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Have fallen off the rails by holding Haaland, and generally not paying any attention to FPL the past month. Any suggestions?

    1 FT, 8m ITB.

    Areola Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel* Colwill Lascelles* Branthwaite
    Saka Foden Bowen Gross Palmer
    Haaland* Watkins Archer

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I held him too. No point getting rid now.
      Front 7 is great. I’d focus the FT on upgrading Lascelles to Estupinan.

  4. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Team look G2G?

    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Estu TAA
    Gross Saka Foden
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

    Leno Palmer Taylor Anderson

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      GTG

  5. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bench one out of:

    A. Gabriel
    B. Estupinan
    C. Gordon
    D. Palmer

    Thanks.

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me.

  6. Josh_J
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Palmer or Garnacho this GW??
    Also, any word on a potential date for Bournemouth v Luton

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I know the fixture ain’t great but u can’t drop palmer.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would never bench Palmer

    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Garnacho is an awful pick. I made that mistake last gw

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Probably should temper expectations when valued at 4.8m

        1. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          The idea of this game is points not how much they cost. May as well get that new Sheff UTD guy.

          1. STONEROSES
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Brereton Diaz?

            1. Yozzer
              • 6 Years
              just now

              That's the chap. Forgot his full name

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            The price of the player is generally linked to how consistent a player returns points

        2. Ruinenlust
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Palmer was 4.9 when I bought him

      2. STONEROSES
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Don’t think Garnacho is an awful pick as an eighth attacker.
        Does get returns, Utd fixtures about to turn, mins seem fairly secure now.
        But yep, not ahead of an asset like the Coke Palmers if this world.

        1. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Depends how much you intend on playing him I guess. He's a very frustrating watch when you own him though. Does all the good stuff and frustrating with end product

          1. Salarrivederci
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            He is on the bench until needed in GW26

  7. Boberella
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed last page….

    Areola (Turner)
    Porro Estup Doughty (Senesi Taylor)
    Foden Maddison Palmer Saka Gross
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    0FT 7.4itb
    Worth a hit to do Gross > Jota?

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not worth a hit, no

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    We could potentially see Palmer play F9 against Liverpool.

    - Broja linked with a move away
    - Jackson unlikely back early enough to be in the squad after losing in AFCON
    - Nkunku may not be ready to start after recovering from injury

  9. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Jota olise palmer saka
    Watkins pedro alvarez
    Choose one to bench

  10. Ian Davis
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Keep Saka or sell for one of Jota/Richarlison/KDB?

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB or keep probably

  11. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bowen (bou h) to kdb...

    Do it now or next week?

  12. Miami Monkey
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Buy Walker or Estupinan?

    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Etupi for points, Walker for number of fixtures

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Walker is taking up some ridiculously attacking positions so maybe he's worth it

    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I got Estu, as I have Alvarez, and so will bring in Haaland and KdB/Foden for DGW25. Didn't want to be blocked by Walker.

  13. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    1) Bring in KDB for Gordon and captain him?
    2) Current team / benching order ok?
    3) Bench boost this!?

    Areola
    Estupinan / TAA / Porro
    Gordon / Saka / Bowen / Richarlison
    Watkins / Darwin / Alvarez

    Dubravka / Palmer / Zinchenko / Tosin

  14. RedJive79
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is this GTG? 1FT already used.

    Areola
    TAA / Saliba / Estu / Porro
    Foden(vc) / Palmer / Gordon / KDB(c)
    Watkins / Solanke

    Dubravka / Gross / Branthwaite / Mubama

  15. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I had gotten gross to enable haaland and salah, but now with salah out, I'm thinking of getting jota richarlison for a hit
    So
    Gross salah to richarlison jota (-4)
    Sets me up for the next 2-3 GWs & I've already got 7 players for GW26

    Thoughts?

    Current team

    Areola
    Estupinan saliba porro
    Saka foden palmer gross salah
    Watkins solanke

    Dubravka branthwaite Taylor Archer

    1 FT 9.8 ITB

  16. And nothing else Mata'…
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play one:
    A) Solanke
    B) Palmer

  17. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Save FT the best move here?

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Foden Saka Palmer Gross
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Konsa Lascelles Anderson 1 FT 12.1 ITB

  18. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    If anyone needs morning coffee content, here's my Fast FPL video for Gameweek 22. Up to 34k OR. Last season 10k.

    Only just created last night and recorded it so it's pretty up to date.

    Happy to give advice.

    https://youtu.be/YPm9FosrRng

  19. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm about to pull the trigger:

    Gordon for KDB and bench Solanke...

    Yey or nay?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nay, play Solanke and wait one more week for news and KDB to be a certain starter

  20. balint84
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    recommended captaincy pick?
    A) KDB
    B) Haaland
    C) Maddison

