Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Luton Town, Sheffield United and Fulham, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

ROSS BARKLEY

FPL ownership: 0.3%

Ross Barkley (£4.9m) has revived his career at Luton, flourishing this season under Rob Edwards.

Snapped up as a free agent after he left Ligue 1 side Nice last summer, the creative midfielder has stepped up his output since the start of December, scoring two goals and providing a further two assists in seven starts.

In that time (Gameweek 14 onwards), he’s racked up 22 shots, more than any other FPL midfielder bar Bukayo Saka (£9.1m), Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£4.8m).

His fondness for shooting from range is apparent when looking at the stats, but when three of your next four opponents are among the worst five sides for conceding shots from outside the box, it might not be such an issue.

Throw in eight key passes in his last four, and it’s clear Barkley is having a really positive influence at Kenilworth Road. Explaining how his role has changed under Edwards, Barkley said:

“I’m playing in a bit of a deeper role now, which I played when I was younger. Throughout the years I’ve learned to be a little more disciplined but to have a bit of freedom as well, so I’m adding the two together and I’m enjoying it. I’m getting on the ball and I’m making things happen. With playing deeper there’s more space to drive into, which I thrive on.” – Ross Barkley

Barkley plays host to Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 22 and with two home games (SHU, MUN) in the following three, could well be worth our consideration, with a mere 0.3% ownership in FPL right now.

Looking further ahead, Luton blank in Gameweek 26, but could potentially gain a fixture in 25, creating a ‘double’.

BEN BRERETON DIAZ

FPL ownership: 0.0%

Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m) made an instant impact on his Premier League debut, scoring in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United in Gameweek 21.

He really should have netted a second, too, when James McAtee’s (£4.4m) lovely pass sent him clear one-on-one with Alphonse Areola (£4.2m), but he could only place his shot wide.

However, Brereton impressed playing off the left, the same position he thrived in under Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers. In the 2021/22 campaign, his first full season as a converted left winger, he racked up 22 goals in 37 appearances.

Now, his curved runs off the shoulder of defenders could be vital at Selhurst Park, with Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward (£4.5m) injured and other specialist right-back Nathaniel Clyne (£4.4m) given the run-around by Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) and Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) recently.

Beyond Palace, Sheffield United have some decent-ish fixtures (AVL, lut, BHA, wol) and you get the feeling Brereton will be key to their chances of survival.

The Blades have scored a Premier League low 15 goals in 2023/24 and sit bottom of the table, but there has been improvement under Chris Wilder. Indeed, they sit mid-table (11th) for expected goals (xG) over the last four matches, highlighting an upturn in offensive threat.

As for Brereton, he’s classified as a midfielder in FPL and costs just £5.0m, so has the potential to prove a budget bargain as Wilder turns to the former Villarreal man to fire his side out of the drop zone.

RAUL JIMENEZ

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £5.2m

There’s no doubt Raul Jimenez (£5.2m) endured a slow start to life at Craven Cottage following a summer transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Mexican’s first 10 Premier League appearances failed to produce Fantasy points, but as the season has progressed, a new-found consistency has brought him back onto the radar.

Indeed, his last eight Fulham appearances have harvested five goals and 10 bonus points.

“Each game that he was not scoring, the same conversation was coming. Imagine what was going on in his mind. He kept his focus on what is important, on what he can control. He is a hard worker, you know? He had a difficult spell after the bad injury. For him to come back from that moment, he is a guy with a really strong character. He plays without any fear.” – Marco Silva

In front of his own fans, in particular, the forward has excelled – each of his last three starts at Craven Cottage have resulted in attacking returns, with goals against Arsenal, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest (x2) indicative of his flourishing potential.

While a home clash with Everton in Gameweek 22 looks enticing, they also play host to Bournemouth and Aston Villa and travel to Burnley in the next four Gameweeks.

Jimenez’s impact on Fulham’s attack is also noteworthy – with him in the starting XI, they have scored 25 goals in 16 matches, compared to three in five without.

Sure, Jimenez is a somewhat unglamorous pick, but he’s also one that could produce over the short-term, at least.