89
89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Joao Pedro; ownership 13.8%. A more likely differential.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is 13.8 differential category though? I'd say to be differential should definitely be under 10, at the very highest.
      I'm surprised Raul's only 1.6, he's done well for a while now

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Haaland should of been 13.8 by now 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ownership looks like increasing this week

          Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Pedro owner. He shouldn't be rested, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Me too! Rdz does have history of playing Welbz and Ferguson together, so it wouldn't be a complete shock if Pedro was rested/rotated/benched for Luton.

      Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not after a hat trick

      Open Controls
  3. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Why do Brighton and Joao Pedro get so many penalties?!
    He’s almost essential because of it, Haaland, Toney & Joao Pedro front 3 I’m thinking 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Because they are masters of the dark arts.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        It’s bizarre, and quite annoying when you have loads of penalty takers in your squad, but randomly it’s someone like Brighton taking up the full quota!

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Not sure I'd call a player that's scored 10 penalties in all comps essential, especially when he's only outscoring someone like Jackson by 7pts

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Given his price though, Jackson started at like 7.0

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          If Jackson started at 3m he's still Jackson

          Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Oracle bones.

      Open Controls
    4. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I was all for getting Pedro to guarantee Salah and Haaland, Won't be getting Salah until gw30 now, seems absolutely mad.

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Any changes or gtg?

    Dubravka
    Porro, Saliba, Trent
    Palmer, Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka,
    Solanke, Watkins

    #Sanchez, Cunha, Konsa, Colwill,

    6.4

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      GTG Steve. I have the same front 3 and am undecided on Cunha or Solanke - what's your thought on picking Solanke?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It’s basically coin flip 50/50, Cunha is the bigger differential.
        Bournemouth dropped off & Cunha everything goes through him.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Olly twokins or Watk1ns is probably in the mix but at Home

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I'm currently benching Solanke and playing Cunha as I feel Cunha has a higher upside and is on penalties but I'm 60 / 40

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            2 hours ago

            Might go that way, bigger upside

            Open Controls
    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'm playing against EO and it's Cunha over Palmer.

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Ooh interesting - I've considered benching Solanke, Watkins and Cunha but hadn't considered Palmer

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Watkins has been cr4p recently

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        For me every time i bench Palmer he gets double digits, owned since 4.9.

        Open Controls
        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Liverpool away is an exception, especially now.

          Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Start Areola or Dubravka ?

    Open Controls
  6. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Could do with a Newcastle win here. If they do Fulham vs Spurs will definitely be on in 29.

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Longstaff G

    Open Controls
  8. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who to sell for KDB?

    A) Saka
    B) Bowen
    C) Palmer
    D) Gross

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      D
      A/B
      C

      Open Controls
    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      probably a bit early to sell Palmer but could work out if you haven't owned long, could easily bring him back 30+

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Murphy G off

    Open Controls
  10. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Play Leno (EVE) or Pickford (ful)? Currently on the home team but it feels a close call.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Leno for me.

      Open Controls
  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bowen (C), Foden (C), or punt on Pedro (C)?

    Open Controls
  12. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Dubravka Turner
    Pau* TAA* Porro Gabriel* Taylor*
    Saka Foden Palmer Diaby Salah*
    Archer Watkins Alvarez

    1 FT 3.1 ITB
    * are flags
    What should I do here?

    Salah out for one of Saka/Jota/Richa or something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Salah to Richa

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Burn G

    Open Controls
  14. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Where was my JP hattrick last GW when I WC’d him in???

    Open Controls
  15. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Lol Onana is again on bench, vs Nigeria

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Bayindir probably won't see much action from Newport County to make an impression unfortunately. I'd love Onana to not play another minute for Man Utd, it's so obvious he's not good enough.

      Open Controls
  16. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Fulham vs Spurs ON in 29! looks like I'm selling Liverpool players in 26 then.

    Open Controls
  17. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Trips injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      looked minor. he's a small doubt potentially.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      2. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Phew

        Open Controls
    2. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Looks like it. I’m likely to have 4 flagged defenders now. 🙁

      Open Controls
  18. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Handy Fulham defeat to Newcastle, confirming their BGW29 game against Spurs.

    Come on Newport tomorrow! Beat Man Utd and Sheff Utd v Man Utd is confirmed for 29 too 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      hmmm

      Open Controls
  19. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Foden or Jota?

    Looks like I will only be able to have one

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Jota for me..

      Open Controls
  20. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best City defender to bring in from now through the doubles?

    Is it best to just play safe with Walker?
    Dias, Ake, Gvardiol worth considering?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Wouldn’t bother

      Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm leaning play it safe with Walker. Defender most likely to play the most games in the next stretch, you'd think. Pep can't Pep us this time, right?

      Open Controls
  21. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    On WC would you keep Watkins?

    Raul Watkins Solanke

    Toney could be an option for the double??

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’d be getting Toney and Haaland if I was doing a wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      No if on wildcard you should chase upside of the double and go Toney

      Open Controls
    3. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Get Toney and perhaps Alvarez with the cash to get Haaland in very soon

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I was tempted to use Raul as a placeholder

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nothing especially wrong with that. I was just thinking tapping into the Burnley game

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have Walker and De Bruyne for now..

            Open Controls
  22. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who we bringing in?

    A) KDB
    B) Jota

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm siding with Jota currently. KDB isn't playing 90mins yet. Whereas Jota is pretty nailed.

      Open Controls
  23. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Areola
    Trent. Porro. Gabriel.
    Palmer. Jota. Bowen. Saka. Salah*
    Alvarez. Watkins

    Dubravka. Bell. Colwill. Archer

    2 Ft. 5m itb

    Is the sensible thing to just do Bowen to Foden and await news on Haaland / Salah (roll other)

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Bowen at Home to Bournemouth?

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yeah I know. Alternatively would sell Saka. But don’t know may need him for 29

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Selling Saka is crazy when you have Salah imo (plus Forest ain’t great)

          And yes, surely Bowen gets Bournemouth @ home.

          Open Controls
          1. Not again Shirley
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            I am actually captaining Saka this GW.

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              I just don’t want to spend 8 on Salah in out assuming he is fit for 24/25

              Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah to Foden

      Open Controls
  24. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Are there more premier league pressers before deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      There will be on Monday/Tuesday

      Open Controls
  25. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    What to do here? 1FT and £2m ITB

    Leno
    White, Udogie, Andersen
    Saka, Palmer, Bowen, Foden
    Watkins, Toney, Solanke

    Lascelles, TAA, Son

    a) Son to KDB
    b) Son to Jota
    c) Solanke to Darwin
    d) Lascelles to Estupinan
    e) Other/hold

    Open Controls
    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Depends - do you want to leave an easy route to Haaland or not?
      If so, Son to someone cheap might be the plan, or roll and see next week.

      Oh and play Trent ahead of Andersen or Udogie if he's fit.

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes sorry I am definitely playing TAA

        Open Controls
    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      B and bench palmer or (e)

      and play TAA

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  26. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is it madness to captain Saka this week? I’m not seeing an alternative

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Try again.

      Open Controls
      1. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yep.

          Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden. Richarlison. Jota. Perhaps even Watkins

      Open Controls
  27. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
  28. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who would you captain this week from

    A. Foden
    B. Alvarez (assuming Haaland not fit)
    C. Watkins
    D. Saka
    E. Jota

    Open Controls
    1. John47
        12 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        E

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sounds like Trippier should be fine

      https://x.com/raisbeck10/status/1751360688977494393?s=20

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.