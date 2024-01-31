Three more Gameweek 22 matches take place this evening.

The headline news from the Etihad is a start for Kevin De Bruyne, who is back in Pep Guardiola’s line-up for the first time since Gameweek 1.

But Erling Haaland is only on the bench as he makes his first matchday squad appearance in two months.

Kyle Walker is demoted to substitute duty for the first time in the league this season, while Ruben Dias is also among the replacements.

John Stones and Rico Lewis are recalled.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes just one change to his starting line-up as Sander Berge ousts Josh Cullen from midfield.

In the later kick-off at Anfield, Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson are only among the substitutes for the hosts.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez start at full-back again as a result.

The front three from Gameweek 21, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, are reunited.

Chelsea’s only change from the side that drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the FA Cup sees Ben Chilwell come in for Alfie Gilchrist.

Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto are substitutes on their returns from injury.

In north London, James Maddison starts for the first time since early November.

Oliver Skipp is also recalled as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson both drop to the bench.

There is just one change for Brentford as Christian Norgaard replaces Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Lewis, De Bruyne, Rodri, Doku, Nunes, Foden, Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Kovacic, Haaland, Grealish, Silva, Gomez, Bobb.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Roberts, Zaroury, Ramsey, Fofana, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Gil, Royal, Johnson, Davies, Scarlett, Donley.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Toney.

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Fredrick.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jones, Jota, Bradley.

Subs: Kelleher, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer.

Subs: Casadei, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Broja, Gusto, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom.