  1. Colesy34
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Game on!

  2. SUPERMAN
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haaland (c) come on!

    1. SUPERMAN
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Benched along with Walker, Bernardo and TAA. Red arrow coming my way.

  3. Colesy34
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    So much love for Kompany at City - nice to see

    1. Doug McCasual
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      cuddles in the tunnel with pep

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bet they had a quick one in the office too

  4. Doug McCasual
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just follow the white rabbit

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    (K) DB

  6. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kevin De B0ner

  7. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Damn you Pep

  8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Walker and Bernardo stay on the bench I'll get Moreno's -1 but also Olise's 16pts. Heartbreak is inevitable

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      U be very lucky for neither to make an appearance. I wish u Jam tho

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Indeed, definitely expect Bernardo on for KDB. Have to hope it'll be one of those days that Pep is allergic to subs (excepting something like Haaland on for KDB)

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Presume it's the -1 up first?

      Because you know how it's going to go....

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, bench jam is something I rarely get so not expecting it. Think Walker will be left but fully expect Bernardo on

  9. JBG
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Great thing I brought in Porro this GW....

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ah offside it seems.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Fortunately offside. Matter of time though!

  10. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Looks like one of those games where Burnely will just sit back and City will do lots of sideways passing. Maybe a KDB goal from outside the box is the best way to score

  11. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Window cleaner has just been round for this months payment. He asked kindly if I stop pestering to his workers from my window when they are working. I just agreed to keep him quiet but I kept him talking for a few minutes, he now knows my OR, my team value and this week's transfers. Result!

    Bob.

  12. thomashl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wait what, so the fact that Walker’s addicted to making children with whoever means he can’t start this gw

    Sigh

  13. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    -38% before tonight's games. Let's see how it ends;

    Trent, Porro, KDB (vc), Richarlison, Palmer, Haaland (c)

  14. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maupay goal

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Poor from Brentford, easily could have held his run

  16. Tcheco
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Toney assist

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      is it? keeper saved it

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Gets the assist if it bounces back off the keeper

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          ok thanks

        2. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Unless it’s Gordon lol

      2. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, but fpl will give it, not a true assist is it !

  17. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spursy

  18. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Letting Maupay score against you should be a crime punishable by law.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This

  19. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    just now

    That's not gonna be a Toney assist is it, came off Maupay twice?

  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Juliiiaannn!

  21. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Matches on Amazon Prime as it’s midweek?

