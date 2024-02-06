FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 23. A record number of goals were scored, as Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Matheus Cunha, Alejandro Garnacho and Richarlison all achieved mega-hauls. However, defensive returns were few and far between.

We report on the weekend’s FFS Cup Finals, alongside the latest news from community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Stait has regained top spot from Michael Han-McEvoy in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code 5k0l6n), having previously been in front after Gameweek 12 and again between Gameweeks 16 to 20. His team is now sixth overall, globally.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Jake Holton is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 179th overall thanks to Foden, Watkins, Garnacho and Richarlison. Although level on points, Mark Ogier has made a greater number of transfers.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 22 brought the FFS Open Cup final, where the new champion is TFO (Dan Furneaux) after defeating fizchelsea (Mohd Hafiz Mokhtaruddin) 84-68. The latter heartbreakingly left Foden and Jarrad Branthwaite on his bench. Dan, who is up to 8,390th overall, has seen eight top 10k finishes and is 71st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 20 update.

Third place goes to dankoottatep (Dan Koottatep). He beat iamtanmay (Tanmay Srivastava) 82-63, who benched some Branthwaite and Pascal Gross points.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

At the same time, the new FFS Members Cup champion is Mayanyi (Anders Söder Wintergren). This team defeated PMedia (Simon Phillips) 89-75 despite leaving Branthwaite and Bukayo Saka sidelined. Anders, who has risen to 8,066th overall, came 518th in 2013/14.

The race for third was won by TD Jakes (Tyrone Jacobs) after overcoming Swagat_superstar (Swagat Satpathy) 85-80 in the third-place play-off. Swagat was the 10th winner of Last Man Standing last season, as reported in this hot topic.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Elsewhere, Cak Juris leads for a fourth straight week and 12th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He’s extended his lead to five points and now has 45 out of a possible 69.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 63 points each are Roger Butler from League 7 Division 38, Andrew Calverley from League 9 Division 30 and Fernando Ayerdi from League 9 Division 159. Roger and Andrew are both now in the overall top 5k.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 60 after hits, with 41 teams to be removed.

It means that 335 are going through to Gameweek 24. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Ben Tinker was top scorer thanks to the double-digit hauls from Foden, Watkins, Gross and Alex Moreno, plus the returns of captain Kieran Trippier, Saka, Palmer and Haaland. He’s suddenly shot up to 3,031st overall.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) has regained the lead from Kiran P (FPL Brains) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 10 and 11.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Grey Head is the new pace-setter in the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 85th in 2018/19, has two further top 9k finishes and is 464th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the Gameweek 20 update.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for an eighth straight week and 17th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d). He ranks 38th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja has taken over from Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3), having previously led after Gameweeks 7, 12 to 16 and 18 to 20. The team is now 472nd globally.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

There’s also a new name on top of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk). Eddy Healey shoots up to 2,759th overall because of Foden, Richarlison and captain Watkins. He came 5,694th in 2010/11 and 569th in 2018/19.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Nigel Chubb leads for a 14th straight week and 16th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet) and is now 4,713th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong leads for a second successive week and 17th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy). Overall, the squad ranks 9,713th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull remains ahead for a fifth straight week and 15th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a 12th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 5,009th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

It’s an eighth week on top for Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Ranked 669th overall, he also leads for an eighth week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols is number one for a fourth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is now 2,002nd overall. The Scout community team’s (Scout PFT) momentum continues after rising another three places up to sixth.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

William Fortescue leads for an eighth straight week and 12th time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). He has risen to 179th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat is the new name to lead my January to May League (code 5v12bh). During the last three Gameweeks, he has risen worldwide from 23k to 497th.

GET INVOLVED

