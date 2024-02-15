306
  1. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Good afternoon all.

    TAA > Virgil
    Porro > Trippier (-4)

    Y/N?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who would you play in GW25 if you didn't sell Porro?

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Porro himself, or if he's ruled out then Branthwaite is my first sub.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think I might be tempted just to do TAA to VVD and play Porro/Branthwaite this GW. Then reassess defence in GW26.

          1. The Iceman
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Thank you. Seems sensible.

  2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Please game, please go in my favour this week, 9 doubles please!!!!

  3. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    No mention of Saliba or Dalot in the article. How are these not mentioned? Two of the better options

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Trent is priced at £8.6m and I can sell at £8.3m.

    Would I lose the 0.1m with an overnight price drop?

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      What price did u buy him at?
      Tells you on list transfer page

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I got him in for gw17 and I think it might have been at 8.1m or at 8.2m.

        Can't quite work it out!

        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          You don’t need to work it out. Click on List rather Pitch View on the transfer page and it will tell you.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Ahh, cheers

            I usually look at list view on the pick team page.

            That's good to see the transfer page gives different metrics.

            Yep 8.1m to 8.6m offering a 8.3m selling price.

            Thanks all.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm going to guess you bought at 8.1 so no you won't lose 0.1

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        If you bought at 8.0 then yes SP drops to 8.2

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers

        It was 8.1m I think.

    3. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      i bought at 8.2, sold for 8.4

  5. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who’s more nailed AKE or WALKER?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Neither is nailed but I'd rather get in Ake

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Walker is most definitely nailed.

  6. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Im at 400k OR, 70pts behind in my ML.
    TC Haaland or risk and use TC some other times?

    1. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Use it

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Use it or risk falling even further behind

  7. FATIGA1891
      just now

      Areola
      Estupinan - Doughty - ?????
      Richarlison - Gross - Douglas Luiz - Foden - KDB
      Watkins - Haaland (C)

      Leno - Solanke

      ????? Who line up:

      A) Porro vs. WOL (H)
      B) Cash vs. FUL (A)
      C) Robinson vs. AVL (H)

      PD. Take a hit -4 to buy

      D) Gabriel
      E) White or Zinchenko
      F) Dalot
      G) Gomez
      H) Schar

