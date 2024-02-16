83
83 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    KDB since returning from injury gets an attacking return per 35 mins of football!
    I think he starts both games in 25 but he’s benched in 26
    Still worth for sure

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hopefully both games have 15 mins of time added on ....

      6 attacking returns baby!

      Open Controls
    2. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      He's playing incredible football at the moment. Happy to have him in my team...

      Open Controls
    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, my vc this week.

      Open Controls
    4. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Even if he comes off the bench he's highly likely to nick an assist, as we've seen at least twice. I am glad I refuse to pay attention to leaks 'cause last week he did exactly that coming off the pine.

      Open Controls
  2. sankalparora07
      40 mins ago

      What should I do with this lot? So many defensive injuries, not a lot of DGW players.

      Raya Areola
      Gabriel Trippier Porro* Konsa* Gvardiol*
      Gordon Foden Saka Palmer Jota
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1FT 1.2 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Guybrush Threepwood
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Porro to Ake

        Open Controls
        1. DioPts
            3 mins ago

            Can't do that m8, he's already on triple City.

            Open Controls
            1. sankalparora07
                just now

                Is Reggie an option? Gives me a GW29 player as well.....not sure about Ake's minutes long term

                Open Controls
          • Joelinton Travel Tavern
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Probably do Gvar > Ake

            Open Controls
            1. sankalparora07
                just now

                Is Ake nailed? Was thinking Reggie instead of Ake, gives me a GW29 player as well as I don't want to use a FH in 29

                Open Controls
          • @ocprodigy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            Who do you bench out of Solanke, Gordon and Gross this gameweek? Horrible decision to make...

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Gross

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              tough, probably Solanke

              Open Controls
            3. N00B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              maybe Solanke

              Open Controls
            4. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Gross

              Open Controls
          • N00B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            The boring move or the balls move?

            A) Livramento out > Reguilon in

            B) Martinez and Schar out > Kaminski and Saliba (even White) for -4

            Open Controls
          • SomeoneKnows
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Palmer (mci)
            B) Garnacho (lut)
            C) Solanke (new)

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. N00B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. The Polymath
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Which combo:

            A) Ake (CHE, BRE) and Gordon (BOU)

            B) Maguire (lut) and KDB (CHE, BRE) -4

            Open Controls
            1. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              The one with De Bruyne.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                It also has Maguire

                Open Controls
            2. OLLY G
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              Probably B because the ceiling is so much higher but tough call.

              Open Controls
            3. N00B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              B. I think Luton will score this week but Maguire is a good option for the future. Maybe he will even play in 29.

              Open Controls
            4. The Polymath
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            5. Joelinton Travel Tavern
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              If you have a Liv space and look ok for 26, Bradley and KDB.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I originally considered Bradley but not sure he starts both and can't really be bringing in players who blank in 26

                Open Controls
          • OLLY G
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            Which do you think is better long term please? I am starting neither player this GW.

            (A) Sell Palmer and keep Gordon and have Arsenal away GW26 fixture

            (B) Sell Gordon and keep Palmer and have 10 players GW26

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. The Polymath
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              B, Palmer has to much value and potential to sell

              Open Controls
            3. Guybrush Threepwood
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              B for me. I would lose a ton of money selling Palmer now and then getting him back later

              Open Controls
            4. OLLY G
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thanks guys. I was thinking this too.

              Open Controls
            5. Il Capitano
              • 3 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • The Polymath
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Before Blank GW26 to get 11 players, I need to sell Jota or Darwin

            A) Jota to Neto (Sheff U at home)
            B) Darwin to Solanke (Man City away)

            p.s. I will need Solanke for Double GW28

            Open Controls
            1. N00B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              22 mins ago

              B, you already said the best argument

              Open Controls
            2. Il Capitano
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          • Guybrush Threepwood
            • 14 Years
            28 mins ago

            Any ideas for this? Feeling slightly lost. 2 FT and am set on getting Haaland in. Currently thinking Watkins to Haaland and save a FT. I would probably then be bringing Watkins back in for Darwin after the DGW. Not ideal but I can't go without Haaland and can't afford Alvarez to Haaland without downgrading Saka.

            Leno (Areola)
            Saliba, Porro, Estu (Kabore, Coufal)
            Saka, KDB, Bowen, Gordon (Palmer)
            Alvarez, Darwin, Watkins

            6.0 ITB

            Open Controls
          • Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            No Dyche press conf today?

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Needs to protect his voice and will instead be chewing on buckets of gravel and washing down with molten lava.

              Open Controls
              1. Sgt. Schultz
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                intake of wood bricks and nails, over the years, taken its toll

                Open Controls
              2. Merlin the Wraith
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                Hehe... spitting out the crunched bones of his injured squad... Only wanted to know as he was missing from the press list. Have got Mykolenko wondering if to start him v Palace or sell off Porro to Gabriel & play him.

                Open Controls
            2. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Tomorrow morning!

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Cheers Neale 🙂

                Open Controls
          • Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Nothing new on Eze I guess? MY plans depend on whether he's going to play in 26 but not overly optimistic he could make it.

            Open Controls
          • Count of Monte Hristo
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Start Estupiñian and bench Porro with the potential of him missing out or starting and breaking down?

            Open Controls
            1. N00B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Wait for Ange press conference.

              Open Controls
            2. The Polymath
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Start Estu

              Open Controls
          • VardysParty
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Onana to Allison for a hit?

            Should pay off in GW 25 and have Areola for blank 26 and 29?

            Open Controls
          • Tcheco
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            A. Doku

            B. Bernardo

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              A. Bernardo picked up a knock midweek didn't he?

              Open Controls
              1. Tcheco
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes looked it but he’s not flagged. Think I’ll go A though thanks

                Open Controls
          • The Pep Revolution
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Which defender would you get in for TAA?

            Rest of defence is:
            Areola Dubravka
            Gabriel TAA Lascelles Porro Kabore

            I already have three city players so Ake is not an option.

            Open Controls
          • The Tinkerman
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Trent, Solanke > VVD, Darwin (-4)?

            Probably means another hit to get Solanke back back for DGW28…

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I’m not sure Darwin guarantees 8 more points…

              Gakpo could easily start the Luton game

              Open Controls
          • Il Capitano
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            2FT 0.7m ITB

            Dubravka (Areola)
            TAA* Porro Saliba (Konsa* Lascelles)
            Saka Foden Jota Richarlison Palmer
            Haaland Watkins (Solanke)

            A lot hinges on Porro's fitness but thinking of the following:

            A) TAA + Rich > Gabriel + KDB
            B) TAA + Porro/Konsa > Gabriel + Ake
            C) TAA + Porro/Konsa + Rich > Gabriel + Reguillon/Maguire + KDB (-4)

            Open Controls
            1. The Tinkerman
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            2. Sgt. Schultz
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          • boc610
            • 12 Years
            17 mins ago

            wrong to think chelsea wont park the bus or at least be tighter defensively, its a different team from the 4-4 in terms of tactics and formation. they reduced one of the most attacking teams in villa no next to nothing in the cup recently

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              just now

              But SHU aside, Villa attack has been sliding back into mediocrity lately though. Only 4 goals in 6 if you bracket that game

              Open Controls
          • Rhodes your boat
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Save FT then get 11 in 26? 1ft 0.2itb

            Dubravka
            VVD Saliba GOMEZ
            Saka FODEN JOTA palmer
            HAALAND(tc) Watkins solanke

            Areola Bowen estupinan Porro

            Open Controls
          • Ribus
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Bench one:
            A) Estu (shu)
            B) Douglas Luiz (ful)
            C) Palmer (mci)

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          • HNI
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Is removing TAA worth a hit or just play double BHA defence of Estupian and Hecke vs Shu?
            Current defence is
            Raya
            Saliba Estupian Van Hecke TAA* Taylor*
            I am thinking Dalot/Maguire as option but don't trust Manutd defence

            Open Controls
            1. Sgt. Schultz
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              could also go VVD

              Open Controls
              1. HNI
                • 10 Years
                just now

                You think he will +4pts over van Hecke?

                Open Controls
          • The Tinkerman
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            A bit stuck here…

            A) Trent, Solanke > VVD/Robbo, Darwin
            B) Trent, Rich > VVD/Robbo, Diaz

            Thinking B as I’ll want Solanke back

            Areola/ Dub
            TAA, Walker, Gabriel, Estu / Coufal
            KDB, Richarlison, Jota / Mainoo, Palmer
            Haaland (TC), Solanke, Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. HNI
              • 10 Years
              just now

              2) has bigger upside and I would do that as don't trust Nunez as much as highly rated people think he is....You think Robbo will be nailed? I was looking for someone for TAA for hit or play Brighton double defence

              Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Play:

            A) Porro (WOL)
            B) Estu (shu)

            Open Controls
            1. The Tinkerman
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Atimis
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • simong1
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Which one to bench between Estu, Gross, Gordon and Trippier?

            Open Controls
          • ABCDEFC
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            What is the better option?
            A) Roll. Start Porro and Palmer
            B) Trent + Palmer to Reguilon + KDB (-4)

            Open Controls
          • ididnt
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            TAA to:

            a. VVD (would leave me with 8 players in GW26)
            b. Reg
            c. Saliba (have Gabriel)

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 4 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          • JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            A) Bring in Luis Diaz for Palmer to have a second DGW Liverpool asset and bench Watkins (ful).
            B) Pedro Porro to VVD for the second Liverpool asset.
            C) Save the FT for the BGW - currently getting 10 players out but incl Charlie Taylor.

            Open Controls
            1. HNI
              • 10 Years
              just now

              B is Ange says something in pressure conference else C. I removed Palmer for KDB last GW and already feeling it wasn't right

              Open Controls
          • RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Which option do you prefer?

            A) TAA/Palmer to VVD/Jota for -4
            B) TAA/Palmer to Reguillon/Jota for -4
            C) Palmer to Diaz for free
            D) Richarlison to Jota for free

            Have no other Pool players

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • 7 Years
              just now

              A unless you need a defender for next GW then B

              Open Controls
          • RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Best pick? 1FT, 0.3ITB.

            A. Palmer+Solanke >> Garnacho+Darwin (-4)
            B. Estup+Solanke >> Reguilon+Darwin (-4)
            C. Livramento >> Reguilon/Bradley
            D. Save FT

            Dubravka Gabriel Doughty Estup Foden Saka Palmer Jota KDB Watkins Haaland

            (Areola, Solanke, Livra, Taylor*)

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I would start Estu so rather not remove him for a hit. C sounds optimal as you should offload the deadwood first but also see value in A, tough one between these two tbh.

              Open Controls
          • J to the T
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Trent and foden to Bradley and KdB (-4)?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.