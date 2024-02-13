250
  1. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Jamie V Goal

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      At age 37 for goodness sake.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      hope his body can give him 1 more season in the prem

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’m gonna cry when he retires

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Errr don't like that Foden gingerly walk.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      (Back playing now BTW.)

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Foden out would have made it easy for me to get KDB.

  4. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Haaland only one touch in 30 minutes

  5. n-doggg
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Buy:
    A.Ake
    B. Walker

    Sell
    Y: Gordon
    X: palmer

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ake

      Gordon v Palmer depends on your team for BGW26

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    price predictions for next season, for watkins, saka and palmer?

    think 9, 9.5, 8.5 respectively

  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Never seen a robot flying like that.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wow actual link up between Doku and Haaland

  9. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Goal Copenhagen Maatsen

  10. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    The fella who wrote Foden subbed deserves to be sent to the sin bin

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Should be banned for that. Idiot

  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ederlol

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      But also this

  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Cmon Kobenhavn!

  13. JBG
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Copenhagen actually giving City a game here... almost like Copenhagen are a better team than people think.

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      They played very well knocking Man Utd out in the last stage, and they still have the super kid on the bench https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68259000

      1. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Even Galatasaray smoked utd in a spliff

  14. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    City need a new keeper, what a clown

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Well at least my 1-3 score prediction is on the cards....
    CS busssssted 🙁

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Soo much inflation. Man must gamble 😆

  16. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    I was looking at the CL odds earlier, Real Madrid are, or at least were, 11/2. Same odds as Arsenal. Man City 15/8.

    I know British bookies will be shorter on PL teams but even so, that's mental.

  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Deary me Ederson.

  18. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kom Så FCK!

  19. JBG
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Happy I didn't double up on City def(UCL fantasy), went for Ake for his threat on corners.

  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    11 clean sheets in 37 games for mcfc this season, and two of those were at the Club World Cup.

    https://twitter.com/spbajko/status/1757504480898068575?t=RQXyS93bo_zPXPvPxGud5w&s=19

  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bilva G

