69
69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I'm hearing Jonty saying "It's what you did do, not what you didn't do" from Scoutcasts of yesteryear, but I really did plan on captaining Saka over Haaland - sadly missed the deadline due to work.

    Anyone else go creative with the (c) and how did it go for you?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Toney 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ooof good call though. I was waiting all evening for him to save my gameweek too, just not in as big a way.

        I wonder what odds would you have got pre-game on "6 goals and Toney not having a hand in any of em"

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        This. Third time in 5 weeks so my own fault, although I still liked the logic to it

        Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Do you have insomnia you are trying to cure?

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        aha no I just heard "it's what you did do, not what you didn't do" week in week out for years and now it's seared in my brain.

        This was back when the Scoutcast sourced their comments and user content from the FFS website community, giving a little priority to members in terms of weighting, and not just "whoever happens to be in the live stream chat" like they do now.

        Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Capped Haaland in the end, but was so close to capping Watkins. Still a decent GW though, so not complaining much.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same, will be going Saka I think this week...

        Open Controls
    4. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I enjoyed the game far more when Haaland was out injured. The variation in captain choice was much more fun. Now we're just stuck in fear of not captaining Haaland every week and end up just captaining him.

      Open Controls
    5. Dušan Citizen
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yup, went with Foden C as he always delivers against them.

      Open Controls
    6. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      My wife convinced me to swap captaincy from Haaland to Saka

      Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Any early news about Udogie?

    Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is it ok to mix dark rum with white rum?

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Only one way to find out

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Now I’m panicking

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        By...... googling it?

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          I'd rather just drink it

          Open Controls
    2. zensum
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      You might get Red Rum … Red Rum ….

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Murder on zidanes floor

        Open Controls
    3. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Perfectly fine to mix it, just don't drink it.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Who invited the fun police?

        Open Controls
    4. Mother Farke
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Shouldn't be any issues other than flavour. You can expect the dark rum to dominate the white.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Kinky

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        No reason to do it imo. Unless dark rom is too sweet for you.

        Open Controls
      • Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes, but wait until next week and do it for free.

        Open Controls
    5. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Kevin -> Salah …if Salah fit ?

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Im doing this after GW 29

        Open Controls
      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        If he's passed fit then yea

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I need to see Salah starting a game before going there. It was a grade 2 hammy and feels like a recurrence since he missed the last 2 games

        Open Controls
      4. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Even if fit minutes will be well managed and risk of aggravating hamstring so I would wait until we see him play a full game or so before getting him in

        Open Controls
    6. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Areola
      Ake-Udogie-Gabriel
      Saka-Foden-Neto-Palmer
      Darwin-Haaland-Watkins

      (Dubravka; Bowen, Estu, Kabore)

      1FT 4.3 itb

      Is it worth building to BGW29? I’m inclined to think there will be 3 or 4 fixtures only with a pretty poor choice. As someone with all chips plus WC left, would FH 29 be a waste?

      Thanks for your thoughts!

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I'd just play the FH in 29 and not spend the next 3 weeks stressing about it.

        Open Controls
        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          couldn't agree more.
          Stress free GW 29 Free Hit all day long.
          If you want to hit the ground running in GW 30 you will need
          Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool and probably Watkins assets.
          Solanke will be home to Everton.

          Man city play arsena; so that would be a captaincy headache.

          why worry.

          Open Controls
      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Wait a day and you will know for sure what 29 looks like. For now, sit on your hands and do nothing.

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        You'll know by tomorrow night

        Open Controls
    7. marcus2704
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Worth losing either Palmer or Foden for Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Mayor of Flair
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Foden only

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I'd wait for him to show better form than them first. All three options are facing open defences, so I'd rather save here

        Open Controls
      3. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Palmer if you have to…

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Palmer maybe

        Open Controls
      5. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Might consider foden>son but biit of a luxury transfer I feel. Palmer got brentford and newcastle next then good fixtures after gw 29 so gonna keep

        Open Controls
    8. Cinnamon Jackson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Is there any update on Adebayo?
      Wondering whether to swap for Solanke or keep both for DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/26/fpl-gameweek-27-team-news-doughty-dubrakva-gvardiol-latest/

        Open Controls
    9. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Name the man:

      "stuff like that"

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Eminem - a** like that

        Open Controls
    10. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bit of a conundrum in my midfield...who to bench for next week?

        A. Bowen - seem sacrilege to bench a player who's scored a hat trick in his last game.
        B. Hwang - Newcastle seems the ideal fixture for Hwang to get a return. Defensively all over the place and won't play with a low block that Wolves have found harder to break. Wolves have also done well in recent games against so called bigger teams. Possibly on pens as well.
        C. Palmer - Chelsea's best attacking outlet and Brentford are in rotten form at the moment. Also on pens.
        D - Gordon - returned in 12 out of 13 home games this season.

        Other attackers are Saka, Haaland, Watkins and Solanke who I plan to start next week.

        Logic would indicate benching Hwang and it's probably where I'm leaning towards at the moment.

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 14 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yeah hwang but everton have been fairly solid so bowen could also be benched. Gordons home record is greta and palmer have brentford so would play both

          Open Controls
        2. Mother Farke
            24 mins ago

            Has to be Hwang out of those choices, unfortunately.

            Open Controls
          • Baps hunter
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Bowen

            Open Controls
          • JBG
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'd say Bowen, despite his hattrick... he won't play against blind defenders and GK without hands upcoming GW.

            Open Controls
          • Mayor of Flair
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Horrible decision, probably Hwang in the least prolific form though?

            Open Controls
        3. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          Thoughts please? 1FT, 1.5M ITB

          Areola
          Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan
          KDB, Saka (c), Foden, Gordon, Hwang
          Haaland, Watkins

          Dubravka, Semenyo, Doughty, Porro

          Solanke double rise makes me priced out by exactly 0.2M for KDB & Semenyo > Son & Solanke (-4), so do I take a -8 for Estupinan > Senesi as well? All incoming players would start (Hwang to bench)

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            It would be my 2nd -8 of the year (1st one gave me a rare green arrow).

            I'm 1.1M OR (down from 523K in GW21).

            Open Controls
          2. The Tonberry
              44 mins ago

              I'd play the team you have and have 2FT next week to reassess

              Open Controls
              1. Mayor of Flair
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                Think I'd do this and hope Porro starts. Your team's not bad.

                Open Controls
                1. Zenith UK
                  • 7 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Tell that to my OR 😀 aha!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mayor of Flair
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    🙂

                    Open Controls
              2. Zenith UK
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                I won't make any changes until FA Cup fixtures are done but my transfers will be heavily based on those results

                Open Controls
            • EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              37 mins ago

              I would.
              You'll need Solanke and Son is a decent pick.
              KDB - is he certain to start this week- would you want to be stuck with him away to Lpool GW28?

              Open Controls
              1. EffPeeEll
                • 3 Years
                36 mins ago

                Play Doughty and avoid the extra hit

                Open Controls
                1. Zenith UK
                  • 7 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  I can't do the Solanke and Son without the -4 because of Solanke's double price rise. So it's -8 or roll FT.

                  Open Controls
                  1. EffPeeEll
                    • 3 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Senesi gets a double next week so that softens the blow from the extra hit?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Munchen KFC
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Why not downgrade Trippier to free up the funds?

                      Open Controls
          3. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Play zinch porro akanji and bench estu right call?cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Mayor of Flair
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Tis

              Open Controls
          4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Can't wait for the FA games to get over. WC activated.

            Open Controls
          5. El_meak
              5 mins ago

              Is Archer to Solanke worth a hit this week or should I wait until next?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Depends who you have coming on for Archer this week

                Open Controls
              2. Philosopher's Stones
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Has Burnley this GW. Worth the hit imo.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.