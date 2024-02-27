The FA Cup fifth round is taking place this week, with 10 Premier League sides in action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers eagerly await both the team news and midweek results, with Blank Gameweek 29 set to be finalised.

Five Premier League managers faced the media on Monday, which you can read about here.

The most notable quotes and updates from Tuesday’s press conferences – including Jurgen Klopp – are covered below.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp may again need help from academy prospects but he hasn’t quite ruled out Mohamed Salah (muscle), Darwin Nunez (muscle) or Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle) for their home tie versus Southampton.

“We need miracles with a few players, that’s why I don’t want to rule anyone out, but it’s touch and go. Darwin [Nunez], Mo [Salah], Dom [Szoboszlai], we have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp

But it’s already known that Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (knee) are likely out until after the March international break.

“What I know is that Ryan [Gravenberch] is not available, it’s a ligament injury, that could’ve been much worse but bad enough for being ruled out for this game, next game, we’ll see.” – Jurgen Klopp

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have both hurt an ankle, whilst there is no timescale on Thiago Alcantara‘s (muscle) recovery. Stefan Bajcetic (calf) doesn’t yet have the green light.

Each of Curtis Jones (shin), Joel Matip (knee) and Ben Doak (knee) remain sidelined.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Although Rasmus Hojlund (muscle) and Luke Shaw (muscle) are amongst the absentees, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro will be available at Nottingham Forest after a head injury.

“He’s available. He was bleeding so he had to come off [against Fulham]. He is available for tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag on Casemiro

Victor Lindelof (knock) is also ok to play, having hobbled off in Saturday’s final minutes.

Little else was said in regards to team news but we know that Lisandro Martinez (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) will not take part.

CHELSEA

Meanwhile, the Blues have provided their usual website round-up ahead of their trip to Leeds United. One new name of interest is Christopher Nkunku (unspecified), who will miss the next few weeks.

“We need to see and evaluate every day, but he’s out for three or four weeks. We hope no more.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

Coming so soon after being taken to extra-time by Liverpool in Sunday’s EFL Cup final, there is some exhaustion within the Chelsea squad.

“We are all tired, always when you lose a final it is not easy to recover. But I am so happy because they are really focused and they move forward. If you ask all the players today, they all want to be involved tomorrow in the game.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Thiago Silva (groin) is only in partial team training, with Reece James (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle) and Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) still out.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

It’s a better situation at Wolves, where Matheus Cunha (hamstring) is the sole injury.

“He’s doing well and been on the grass doing some light jogging. He’s really upbeat and we’re pleased with how it’s going but there’s still lots to do.” – Gary O’Neil on Matheus Cunha

That means Hwang Hee-chan (knee) is fine, having caused some pre-match panic during Sunday’s warm-up.

“We don’t have any injury issues and the lads have come through the game well. Channy’s knee is fine, so the only person missing from an injury point of view is Cunha. Let’s see how well the lads can recover and who feels like they’re able to go again tomorrow.” – Gary O’Neil

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Their cup opponents Brighton have seemingly lost Kaoru Mitoma (back) for the season. It’s the injury that kept him out of Saturday’s Everton draw and is expected to keep him out for months.

“I think we lost Mitoma until the end of the season. It’s an important problem. I think two or three months, finished the season. “Ferguson tomorrow, he can’t play. Welbeck has a problem and we have to make a check. Veltman as well can’t play and the other players injured can’t play.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Billy Gilmour is suspended and Danny Welbeck (knock) is a doubt but the Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Joel Veltman issues should be cleared up by Fulham at the weekend.

Out for a bit longer are Joao Pedro (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and James Milner (muscle).