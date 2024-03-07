FPL Gameweek 28 differentials: Semenyo, Eze + Kudus

As we continue to edge closer to the Gameweek 28 deadline, we’re rolling out our latest trio of differentials.

Two of our selections from last week – Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m) and Carlton Morris (£5.1m) – immediately repaid the faith.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ANTOINE SEMENYO

FPL ownership: 2.5%

2.5% Price: £4.5m

While Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) is understandably the most popular Fantasy option in the Bournemouth squad, those seeking a differential from Andoni Iraola’s side may want to consider a punt on Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m).

The 24-year-old took his goal tally for the season to five in Gameweek 27 and impressed, successfully exploiting gaps in the Burnley defence and attempting three shots inside the box.

Semenyo has now started three matches in a row since returning from AFCON with Ghana, solidifying his reputation as a key player.

Two further starts in Double Gameweek 28 aren’t assured but he is likely to feature prominently, making him a nice differential punt ahead of an appealing double-header against Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Both opponents rank among the worst for conceding goals, with 74 and 54 respectively, lifting Semenyo’s appeal. Bournemouth also host Everton and Crystal Palace at home thereafter, so it makes absolute sense to go in on a second Cherries attacker if playing a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 29.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s key performers in recent times. Given that a key part of Iraola’s approach is transitioning with direct, hard-working wingers, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

As a result, he’s another viable route into the Cherries attack, with his driving runs into the box set to cause plenty of problems for Sheffield United and Luton.

EBERECHI EZE

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £6.0m

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) only managed 65 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury in Gameweek 27 but still made a significant impact.

The 25-year-old, making his first start under Oliver Glasner, opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a free-kick, which he won, on the hour mark.

Playing off the left in a 3-4-2-1 formation, the advanced position of wing-back Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m, no 3 below) allowed Eze to tuck in and receive the ball in central areas, not dissimilar to that of a regular number 10.

Above: Crystal Palace’s average positions v Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 27, featuring Eze (no 10)

“The whole of England knows Ebs is a great player. But I also believe we could see also that he doesn’t have the rhythm [yet] because over the 60 minutes, it wasn’t his highest level. But this is normal coming back from an injury and having one week of training. “He is a player who can decide the game. He was fouled before the free-kick and he scored the goal. Now we also work with him so he is able to play 95 to 100 minutes at the highest level.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze

Eze will now be one of Crystal Palace’s most important players during the run-in and could be set to profit once again in Saturday’s plum home tie with Luton.

That’s because the Hatters have faced the highest number of shots in the box in away matches this season, with 171, having failed to keep a single clean sheet on the road.

With eight goal contributions to his name already, Eze will now be looking to kick on and break back into the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament. And with Luton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth up next, he certainly has the platform to succeed.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 3.4%

3.4% Price: £6.8m

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) is currently being overlooked, although a Gameweek 28 haul could quickly address that.

The 23-year-old has served up assists in each of his last two matches and now embarks on three home fixtures (BUR, AVL, TOT) over the next four Gameweeks.

Priced at £6.8m, Kudus has some decent underlying data from the last six matches, registering 18 shots and six key passes.

So, given that attacking threat, and the fact Burnley have conceded 18 goals over the same period, Kudus looks to have plenty of upside ahead of Gameweek 28, with the added bonus that he plays in Blank Gameweek 29, too.

As for West Ham, David Moyes’ side have put together two consecutive wins recently, and it’s no coincidence that results have started to pick up since the return of Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m).

Kudus, meanwhile, has impressively averaged 0.7 attacking returns per 90 minutes this season.

However, his ownership remains at a meagre 3.4%, with the Ghana international offering potential in the mid-price bracket as West Ham prepare for some decent home fixtures from Gameweek 28 onwards.