144
144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is the safe alternative to Senesi the Ukrainian fella Zabarnyi?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, if you're afraid of Senesi getting suspended

      Open Controls
      1. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep that’s the fear as FH in 29 so need a Def through to 31 at least

        Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Pick one, if on WC:

    A. DLuiz
    B. Barkley

    Open Controls
    1. We Will Klopp you
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably Luiz. Barkley more fun though.

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Effe
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
    1. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      FML

      Open Controls
  4. beetlejuice
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    You reckon Nunez will play? I will need to take -4 if not.

    Open Controls
    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      just now

      hope so. i'll wait for deadline leaks. if he's on the bench i'll get rid

      Open Controls
  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Doughty (AVL)
    B) Botman (WOL)
    C) Zabarnyi -4 (bur)

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why not

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A. They'll both concede but more attacking upside to Doughtinho. C wont even cover the -4 imo, Burnley will score.

      Open Controls
  6. FCH
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Got Hwang, Richy en J Pedro..
    A - Hwang/Rich to Son
    B - Hwang/Rich to Bowen
    C - both AB for -4
    D - Pedro to Solanke
    Plan was A + D but now Solanke injured..
    Can do D next week.

    Open Controls
  7. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to do Salah to Son? Will likely want Salah back ASAP. FH29.

    Open Controls
  8. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    can't afford Hwang to Son. Will FH29

    a) Hwang > Maddison
    b) Hwang/Zinch > Senesi/Ode or Marti for -4

    Open Controls
  9. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do we think Solanke will start?

    Open Controls
    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Confident!

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/injury-news-latest-on-solanke-ahead-of-burnley/

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seems very 50/50

        Open Controls
      2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  10. R.C
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    who to play

    1. Garnacho
    2. Bradley

    Open Controls
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bradley

      Open Controls
  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who would you consider essential to have in GW29?

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Toney (C)

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Watkins
      Son
      Bowen
      Toney

      Open Controls
  12. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Gordon
    B) Alvarez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best Richi replacement:
    A) Palmer
    B) Maddison
    C) Martinelli
    D) Havertz
    E) Odegaard

    F) Or -4 for Richi and Gordon to Palmer and Son...?

    Already have KdB, Saka, Foden, Gordon. 9.5mil in the bank after Richi sale...0.1 short of a straight swap to Son.

    I'm going to free hit in 29 and wild card when ever I need to after that so doesn't have to be a long term pick.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  14. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    1FT 2.8 ITB

    Rich + Maguire > Son + Zabarnyi (-4) and hope Solanke/Konsa feature so I can get XI out? Or hit the WC?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba
    KDB Saka Foden
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola - Maguire* Konsa* Lascelles Richarlison* Hwang* Solanke*

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    As tempting as it is to sell estu think I'm keeping one more week. Doubts on solanke and also senesi booking situation means having 2 fts for gw 28 is a nice luxury to have.

    Open Controls
  16. Art Vandelay
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start Doughty for attacking potential vs Villa or Ake for a CS against Man U?

    a) Doughty
    b) Ake

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I’m starting Ake, benching Doughty

      Open Controls
      1. Art Vandelay
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        That is what I set for my "bus" team, but am just warming to the idea of Doughty. I think I will end up with Ake though.

        Open Controls
    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Manani
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    anything worth a hit (6.3m itb)? got hit hard by injuries, not sure if is worth taking hit this week though?

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Gusto Taylor
    Foden Saka Palmer
    Solanke Watkins Haaland

    (Turner Hwang Richarlison Reguilion)

    Open Controls
    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hwang/Rich to Son and bench Taylor?

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yes I would do something like this too - Son or Odegaard or Diaz if you prefer a different punt is I think worth a hit over playing Taylor

        Open Controls
  18. Super John McGinn-
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Undecided on currently chip strategy got FH WC BB left, but probably FH 29.
    Jota has got to go id ideally like to get Son in, where can I get the funds for it?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Moreno, Gusto, Bradley
    KDB, Foden, Bowen
    Haaland (C), Watkins, Solanke

    Turner, Garnacho, Porro, Jota

    1 FT 0.2 ITB

    A) Jota + KDB > Saka + Son (-4)
    B) Jota > Bailey
    C) Porro + Jota > Branthwaite + Son (-4)
    D) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You have a keeper problem in 28 fyi

      Open Controls
  19. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which one from these underwhelming players has the biggest points potential this week?

    1) Reguilon/Mee
    2) Emerson/Coufal
    3) Senesi
    4) Doughty

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not Mee as hes out for the season. I have a hunch its Doughty. Villa not great on the road and Luton score a few against everyone at home.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think Mee broken ankle

      Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Mee ruled out for the season

      Open Controls
  20. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    What a relief to see that yellow flag removed from Konsa at long last! Going to take a chance and start him ahead of Toti (New, away)

    Open Controls
  21. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    GTG and to roll FT here to have 2 next week? £4.5m ITB

    Areola (Dub)
    Gabriel Ake Porro (Doughty Taylor)
    Saka Palmer Foden Odegaard (Neto)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Porro probably won’t play but happy keeping and having Doughty off bench for 1 point! Solanke hopefully starts but Neto as sub if he’s out

    Open Controls
  22. Saintjack01
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who would you bring in kudus or palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      FH 29? Palmer for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Saintjack01
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yea I’m FH in 29

        Open Controls
  23. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hwang out for:

    A. Son
    B. D. Luiz
    C. Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  24. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    1 FT and 6.8 ITB. 

    Probably FH'ing in 29 and so thinking Rich > Son. Is that the best move or any other suggestions?

    Raya
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Gusto
    Foden - Saka - Palmer - Hwang
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Areola - Rich - Maguire - Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes I like that - or per a similar question above I quite like Odegaard as an option over Son given fixtures and Arsenal form

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. ARS scoring for fun and so Ode a good shout

        Open Controls
  25. Junks
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    1FT 3.5ITB
    Areola Turner
    Saliba Gusto Doughty Ait Nouri
    Saka Garnacho Foden
    Haaland Alvarez Solanke*

    Turner / Taylor / Hwang* / Salah*

    A. Salah to Son
    B. Salah to Diaz
    C. Salah & Hwang to Son & Diaz -4

    Open Controls
  26. Somnus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) Neto to Son
    B) Gordon to Son
    C) roll

    *Still unsure on gw29 free hit, or go with 8/9 players, so Son would be useful for either strategy

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.