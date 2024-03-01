With the countdown to the Gameweek 27 deadline well and truly on, it’s now time to cast our eye over the three differentials we’ve picked out this week.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.4m

While most Fantasy managers will gravitate towards Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) if passed fit ahead of Double Gameweek 28, Bournemouth team-mate Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) presents an intriguing differential option.

The 24-year-old isn’t currently enjoying his best form but across the season has impressed, playing out wide in Andoni Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

After missing three games due to injury at the start of the campaign, Tavernier has since featured in all 22 of the Cherries’ league fixtures, starting 19. In that time, he’s scored two goals and provided four assists but arguably should have had more, having underperformed his expected goals (xG) by 1.5.

Meanwhile, only Solanke has registered more shots than his 40 at Bournemouth this season, while he also performs well across several creative metrics, leading for chances created and successful crosses.

As for the fixtures, Bournemouth are now about to embark on a run of matches against all three promoted sides, with Sunday’s trip to Burnley preceding home clashes with Sheffield United and Luton Town in Double Gameweek 28.

After that they blank, before facing Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton, so these are ideal fixtures for those planning to Free Hit in Gameweek 29.

Iraola has regularly rotated his side in wide spaces this season so Tavernier could be subject to some rotation, but he could still be worth a roll of the dice given the schedule.

RODRIGO MUNIZ

FPL ownership: 1.8%

1.8% Price: £4.5m

One forward who has been quietly producing a decent stream of points over the past four Gameweeks is Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m).

The Brazilian has scored four goals in his last four appearances, and has racked up an impressive 18 goal attempts, 16 shots inside the box and 25 penalty box touches over the same period, more than any other forward except Erling Haaland (£14.4m).

Above: Rodrigo Muniz’s shot map (shots on target in green) over his last four matches

Available at just £4.5m in FPL, Muniz is offering great value and also looks to have a pretty kind fixture on Saturday, with Fulham hosting Brighton and Hove Albion: The Cottagers have never lost to Brighton in seven Premier League meetings.

Fulham also face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest over the next four Gameweeks, fixtures that appear favourable to Muniz’s immediate prospects.

The challenge now for Muniz is to keep Armando Broja (£4.9m) out of the first XI, but with the Brazilian performing so well under Marco Silva, it currently feels like it’s his place to lose.

So with some favourable match-ups to come and a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, Muniz may prove an interesting route to follow for those who are looking for a differential forward.

CARLTON MORRIS

FPL ownership: 4.2%

4.2% Price: £5.1m

Having registered four goals and four assists over the past eight Gameweeks, Carlton Morris (£5.1m) is a man in form.

The forward has registered 46 points during that run and looks a great option priced at just £5.1m in FPL. That’s primarily due to his fixtures, with Luton set for four matches in the next three Gameweeks, more than any other side.

Morris, who takes penalties for the Hatters, has racked up 40 shots in the box this season, but perhaps more importantly, is starting to look more certain of a place on the teamsheet having started the last five in a row, either with or without Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m), who is currently injured.

His all-round underlying stats suggest he can continue his recent production against Aston Villa, coming up against a side that could be without several first-team defenders including Pau Torres (£4.6m).

And with Ross Barkley (£5.0m), Alfie Doughty (£4.6m) and Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) providing plenty of creativity, Morris should get at least get chances to add to his tally.

Luton also face reasonable match-ups against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the next four, so Morris could be worth considering as an enabler to free up funds elsewhere in our 15-man squads.