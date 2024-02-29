Bournemouth may be blanking in Gameweek 29 but their fixtures around then are excellent.

All three newly promoted clubs are to come in the next two Gameweeks, one of which is a ‘double’ for the Cherries:

Although the Wolves match is postponed, Bournemouth assets will be near the top of many managers’ shopping lists. This goes especially so for those playing the Free Hit in Gameweek 29.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a deep dive into Andoni Iraola’s side.

We’ve enlisted the help of Cherries fan FPL Scofield, who also just happens to be Sussex and Scotland cricketer Brad Currie. Brad has had top 2k finishes in each of the last two seasons and is nestled nicely inside the top 25,000 after Gameweek 26.

GAMEWEEKS 27-33: RECORD IN THE REVERSE FIXTURES

xG Scorers (Assists) Everton 3-0 Bournemouth (GW8) 2.49-0.69 – Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (GW10) 1.11-0.83 Semenyo, Billing Sheff Utd 1-3 Bournemouth (GW13) 0.78-2.86 Tavernier 2, Kluivert (Semenyo, Smith) C Palace 0-2 Bournemouth (GW15) 1.01-1.90 Senesi, Moore (Billing, Sinisterra) Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (GW16) 1.16-1.48 Solanke, Billing, Senesi (Tavernier 2, Cook)

Bournemouth’s season really started in earnest with a purple patch from Gameweek 12 onwards. The before/after form is writ large in the table above, with a dismal defeat to Everton and a nervy win over Burnley occurring before they hit their stride.

Three more convincing wins followed in Gameweeks 13-16.

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) is the form player, with four of his six attacking returns this season arriving at Bramall Lane and Old Trafford.

Two of Marcos Senesi‘s (£4.5m) three goals this campaign also came against Palace and Man Utd.

Only one goal for Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) is a bit of a surprise but his underlying numbers were solid in these fixtures:

Above: Bournemouth players sorted by goal attempts in the reverse fixtures of their Gameweek 27-33 matches

Let’s not forget that Solanke also bagged against Luton Town in December’s abandoned match.

Tavernier actually narrowly pipped Solanke for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the above fixtures (2.40 and 2.30 respectively). The winger was also the leading Cherry for chances created (eight).

GAMEWEEKS 27-33: OPPONENTS IN FOCUS