  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Mepham, it’s Mepham!

  2. Hazardous1983
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What to do with this

    Areola (dubravka)
    Gabriel reguillon estupinan (lascelles kabore)
    Foden saka gordon odegard
    Darwin haaland watkins

    5m in bank 1ft.

    Whats best strategy?

    Fh29 wc 30/31

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Ode to son

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Keats, that you?

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          V good

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      I'd go Kabore to either Gusto or Connor Bradley. Both are 4.1m, although Gusto is probably a better long term punt with Reece James out injured. TAA is rumoured to. be out until the interntional break, so Bradley will likely lose minutes after gwk 29.

      Other than that I'd look at selling Ode for Salah.

      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Reece James is back on the grass

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          I hear it's good for pain relief so makes sense.

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          The quote I saw was 'put out to grass'

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Lots of comedians on here tonight 😀

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Two good shouts, agreed

  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which move is prioritized?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Trippier, Reguillon
    Gordon, KDB, Garnacho, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Bench: Areola, Salah, Maguire, Kabore

    1.3 mill in the bank, 1 FT, FH GW 29

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'd sell Dubravka for another goalkeeper, probably Raya.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not burning to get rid of Alvarez, KDB and Salah?

  4. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    I quite like WC27 BB28 option, saving the Free Hit for GW34 or GW37

    1. Goat
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like FH29.

      Saving the WC & BB

  5. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone else not convinced by Son this week? Or am I mad to go without?

    Have the funds to get him in for Hwang but will cost -4 and give me a benching headache in midfield.

    1. Goat
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Im not convinced but dont see a better option. Also want him for GW30

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's boring tbh, yet another transfer being pushed out by the content creators so everyone buys him and his EO ends up at 70% all of a sudden

      Wouldn't buy for a -4 but would look to buy soon

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not even considering him, don't ruffle yer feathers over it.

    4. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks all! Gonna go with my gut and avoid for now.

  6. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any news on Salah recently?

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      World wide web, lazyballs

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        32 mins ago

        I've been googling, my feisty friend, but I'm not on twitter. Was hoping there might be news .

        What are the acceptable topics on here, by the way? That's twice you've felt the need to police my posts. Keen to avoid a hattrick.

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          I don't police, or presume to – just as you can't claim I do.

          I think it's lazy and entitled just asking stuff like that, personally. And I will say so, whether or not you like that.

          1. Sun God Nika
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            You’re ignorant.

            It’s a forum and people can ask these questions.

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Equally, people can consider those questions lazy.

              If you don't recognise that equality, that is ignorant.

              Perfectly within rights to ask a question... equally, can expect someone with the same free will to challenge that question.

              Get your thinking straight.

              1. Sun God Nika
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Perfectly allowed to say what you want

                I can challenge your ignorance just as much as you are to challenge the OP comment

                My thinking is slightly acute but I try

                1. Bennerman
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  You have changed your tune – signs of independent thinking, well done.

                  Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            Don't be a jerk. Totally legit question ON A FANTASY FOOTBALL SITE.

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              Nice, 'jerk'.

          3. GoonerSteve
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            K, personally I think you're being a bell but each to their own.

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Go through it all and you'll see what I have said is consistent and from a place of principle – what has been said in reply has been abuse, mostly.

              Not that I give one, mind.

              1. GoonerSteve
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Consistency is admirable, but you can consistently make the same wrong assumptions, also, Bennerman.

                I come in peace, in any case. Hope you're having a good season. Or at least not a totally brutal, soul-sucking disaster!

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        This is the Web though.
        And this is as good a place as any to find out these things.

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah, but such a question is essentially not bothering to look on said web for oneself, in an equal manner. but asking for it to be served up.

          Done for them, basically.

          1. Dr Funk
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            You seem very agitated by someone simply wanting to know if there's any news about a potentially injured player.

            So much so that you will go out of your way to try to belittle them and create agro.

            That's very odd.

            1. Yank Revolution
              • 12 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yup, just a dopey agitator who wastes his own time in order to belittle another. What a waste...

              1. Bennerman
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yeah, WHAT A JERK I AM!

            2. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yeah, I'm so agitated. I just want agro! I want to belittle people!

              Genius psychologist at work.

              I'm saying the guy is taking the easy route to info rather than working to find it for himself, simple as that. Hardly the incendiary ramblings of a man in the edge.

              1. Yank Revolution
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yawn.

              2. Dr Funk
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                You are talking about "rights" and "equality" in response to some guy asking about a players injury status.

                You don't see that as odd?

              3. Yank Revolution
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Show us where the bad Bennerman touched you?

                1. Bennerman
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Classy.

                  Have some respect.

              4. Dr Funk
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                "I'm saying the guy is taking the easy route to info rather than working to find it for himself"

                And? So what? You want him to jump through hoops for something that doesn't matter?

          2. GoonerSteve
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Except I did, and then I continued to look on the web by going to a fantasy football forum.

            Has someone hurt you, Bennerman?

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Gaslighting now?

              Nice touch. What a lovely bunch, looking at this thread.

  7. Goat
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Start one?

    A. Palmer
    B. Gross?

    Thanks in advance.

    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

    2. TM44
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Really tough and will be my aforementioned benching headache if I get Son!

      Maybe start Palmer just because of how poor Brentford have been defensively recently.

      1. Goat
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Was leaning towards him with his rest midweek too

    4. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Palmer!

    5. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  8. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any ideas here?

    Alisson Areola
    Trippier Porro Ake Gabriel Branthwaite
    Saka Foden Richarlison Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1ft
    4.5 itb
    All chips available

    Will probably free transfer into gw29. So does Ake to Doughty sound okay considering they play twice gw28 and once gw29?

    Cheers

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Trippier needs to go as he's not justifying his price tag. VVD is the obvious replacement for me. Porro for the same reason but he's not as expensive.

  9. JollyGoodYellows
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Areola
    Bradley Gabriel Reguilon
    Saka Foden KDB Gordon
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Dubravka Hwang Porro Taylor

    A) KDB/Foden > Son
    B) Hwang > Bowen
    C) something else

    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’m thinking of going ..A

      If u go B.
      Who u benching in attack?

      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good question, depends on Solanke availability

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      How are people selling city players against injured ridden utd?

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Go b

    3. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Hwang > Bowen will give you a massive benching headache, so A) is the best option, although it's a coin toss over who to sell.

      I'd also consider Porro > Gusto

  10. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Kdb -> Son nonsense for this gw?

    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think my preference is B for this week.

    2. JollyGoodYellows
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sorry comment meant for above. If KDB starts then definitely keep him

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Give him the derby, then move.

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would be surprised if he didn’t play a derby

  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    What would you do with this team:

    Areola Dubravka
    Gabriel Alex Moreno Reguilon Kabore Maguire
    KDB Foden Saka Palmer Richarlison
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Maguire to Senesi?

  12. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thoughts on Estupian > Doughty ? Doubles in GW28 and plays 29 ?

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Makes sense.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah I would if trying to avoid FH29

  13. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Needed this. I know so little about Bournemouth.

  14. Radulfo28773
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thought about it but struggling to find a good team

  15. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Was coming round to the idea of getting Son in for this week but we all know what a new manager can do do a team…

  16. Perbert
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play 2

    A) Gusto
    B) Doughty
    C) Estu
    D) Tarkowski

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't see clean sheets for any of them so I'd go for the 2 attacking options in Doughty and Estup. But if you don't want to risk Estup not starting, Tarkowski would be my next pick.

    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A & B

  17. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hey fam! Save FT & GTG? 2.0 ITB

    Areola
    Trippier Gabriel VVD
    Saka Foden Gordon Palmer
    Haaland(C) Watkins Alvarez

    Martinez Udogie Hwang Kabore

  18. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) FH29 + Neto and Kerkez in DGW28

    or

    B) 9 players in BGW29, -8 hit + Son and Udogie this week

    Martinez
    Udogie Doughty Reguilon
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Toney

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I don't know the answer, but have the same dilemma. Target Bournemouth for 28 and then FH29. Or ignore them, take a hit or two and get a half decent team out which is probably 75% of what I'd FH

  19. I Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Foden to Son? Was initially thinking no but if Rich is injured Son is going to be upfront.

  20. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Can do Hwang > Son, but I would be 0.1m short for a direct transfer to Solanke next GW assuming fit (while keeping Haaland and Watkins).

    1. Do the transfer anyway
    2. Go without Son

