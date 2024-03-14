167
167 Comments
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lol. Why is Klopp getting himself booked when Liverpool are 11-2 up!

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Peshun.

  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    My plan was to take 2 hits and have 11 players for gw29 but with Watkins and Chong injuries don't know if i have to FH.Any thoughts?

  3. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just arrived in after a curry with the (old) lads. What's happened to Watkins?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Shot with a air rifle while performing a back flip pipe routine

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I've told him about doing those back flips - never a good idea.

    2. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think he'll be fine
      It’s ‘just’ a gash on the knee maybe was being bandaged to help contain bleeding and keep the skin together. He had stitches in the medical room and was walking around fine.

  4. Reddonkeyham 42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not sure I've seen a question asked about article before, but here goes. Why was controversial when Andy North was let into The Great and The Good?

  5. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diego Carlos gone

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Villas squad is not built for Europa

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Good story bro

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        3-0

  6. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Duran rocket

