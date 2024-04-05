146
146 Comments
  1. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who to transfer out for Lascelles?

    A) Maguire
    B) Branthwaite
    C) Burn
    D) Mitchell

    Will be doing FH and BB later

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Depends on your squad and budget

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Based on them then Burn
      DGW in 37

      1. FootballRookie
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Forgot to say .. I already have Gusto, Gabriel, Udogie, and Bradley and £4.5m to spend

  2. ResultatFar
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best GK to own for the coming 3gws? Ideally, he has a double in 34 too

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pickford

  3. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    What transfers would you guys recommend over the coming weeks if i plan on doing FH34 and BB37? (0.4 itb)

    Neto
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Areola Garnacho Robinson Van Hecke

  4. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Saka to Palmer yes or no?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yes

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yes

  5. putana
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    wait why is the liverpool game the first one on sunday?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Klopp likes a afternoon roast so needs to make the carvery on time

    2. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      The Spurs-Forest game was only brought back from the Monday in the last couple of weeks so was slotted into a later time

  6. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Kaminski
    Gabriel Pau Branthwaite
    Salah Maddison Palmer Saka
    Haaland solanke Darwin

    G2g or pau to Ran FT?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Bench Zab / VH / Garnacho

  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Who would you rather play in DGW34? (Decision must be made this GW, but their involvement can wait till GW34 - other keeper is Kelleher)

    A) Allison + Senesi
    B) Areola + Ait-Nouri

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

  8. Sazed
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    In draft league. For this week only would you rather play Maddison, gibbs-white, or Brereton Diaz?

  9. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I've always been on BB37 strategy but looking at how the fixtures have now fallen with Chelsea and Spurs doubling in GW35, I'm wondering if a GW35 BB is more viable. Can move my 2 Arsenal players for Newcastle in GW33 and then I have a pretty nice squad and can use my transfers until the end of the season to attack fixtures rather than focus on getting 15 doublers out. Thoughts? My current squad after planned transfers and their GW 35 fixtures are below:

    Petrovic (avl + TOT), Pickford (BRE)
    Udogie (ARS + che), Gusto (avl + TOT), Schar (SHU), Gabriel (tot), Ait Nouri (LUT)
    Palmer (avl + TOT, Son (ARS + che), Salah (whu), Garnacho (BUR), Gordon (SHU)
    Isak (SHU), Darwin (whu), Haaland (nfo)

  10. Davekitson
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Anything to do with this lot? got 2ft & plan to get rid of Udogie after NFO (H). Do I burn the transfer? 1.1m ITB

    Pickford - Petrovic

    Udogie - Gusto - Bradley - Richards - Ait-Nouri

    Salah - Son - Palmer - Garnacho - Saka

    Haaland - Solanke - Darwin

  11. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Roll transfer?

    Kaminski
    Udoje, White, Gabriel
    Saka, Palmer C, Son, Salah, Garnac
    Isaak, Darwin

    Areola, Muniz, Bradley, Pau

  12. Tshelby
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    The replacement for Watkins should be:

    A) Darwin
    B) Isak

    1. Tshelby
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I was about to make this move: swapping Son, Trippier, and Watkins for Salah, Isak, and Kilman (-4 points), but actually it seems more sensible to just replace Watkins with Isak (or perhaps Darwin) and make the other changes next week

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

  13. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bottomed
    a) Sort out GK - lack of clean sheets across the board I don't want to waste a transfer
    b) Doughty > Lewis
    c) save FT

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Udogie, Braithwaite
    Palmer (c), Salah, Odegaard, Bowen, Foden
    Isak, Haaland

    Areola, Doughty, Morris, Van Hecke

    1. agueroooooney
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  14. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/05/fpl-generals-gameweek-32-team-reveal/

  15. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Start one:

    a) Udogie
    b) Bradley
    c) Gusto

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Gusto

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Interesting. He's bottom of my heap. Which says it all about Chelsea's defence

  16. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone considering BB35? Really nice fixtures for Newcastle, Utd, decent enough for Liverpool and City and then the doubles, albeit not very good ones, for Chelsea and Spurs.

