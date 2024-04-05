FPL General’s Gameweek 32 team reveal

In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 32. There are two transfers in the offing this week…

GAMEWEEK 31 REVIEW

Ditching Phil Foden (£8.2m) on the Gameweek 30 Wildcard came back to bite me on Wednesday night. The Manchester City midfielder scored a hat-trick which brought his goal tally for the season to 14. The prospect of a green arrow after that was not looking good but Thursday night was a lot more enjoyable with Cole Palmer (£6.0m), Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) delivering the goods. Getting Garnacho’s 14-pointer from the bench was very satisfying and it secured a small green arrow from 91k to 87k. The goal of getting nine green arrows following the Wildcard is still on!

What a player Cole Palmer is. The fact that he has registered 25 attacking returns (16 goals + 9 assists) despite not starting a game until Gameweek 7 is crazy. After scoring six times in his last three appearances, surely he’s the best captaincy candidate this weekend away to Sheffield United. Don’t fall into the player price trap with Palmer. As FPL managers, we are conditioned to captain picks that cost £10m+ but the Chelsea talisman is performing consistently like a £10m+ pick. He’s certainly in my mind for the armband decision this weekend.

However, there are other strong candidates, too. There’s Son Heung-min (£10.1m) at home to Nottingham Forest, Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) away to Manchester United and the option of a rested Erling Haaland (£14.3m) at Crystal Palace. It’s not a straightforward decision. Many engaged managers are likely to move towards Palmer now due to the fixture and recency bias but I’m tempted to go elsewhere to chase some upside. It’s going to be a fun weekend ahead in terms of captaincy picks…

Gameweek 32 Bus Team

Best of luck this weekend folks and make sure you give today’s episode of the 59th Minute Podcast a listen at some point before the deadline.

Wish you all green arrows.