FPL General’s Gameweek 32 team reveal

In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 32. There are two transfers in the offing this week…

GAMEWEEK 31 REVIEW

FPL General Gameweek 32

Ditching Phil Foden (£8.2m) on the Gameweek 30 Wildcard came back to bite me on Wednesday night. The Manchester City midfielder scored a hat-trick which brought his goal tally for the season to 14. The prospect of a green arrow after that was not looking good but Thursday night was a lot more enjoyable with Cole Palmer (£6.0m), Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) delivering the goods. Getting Garnacho’s 14-pointer from the bench was very satisfying and it secured a small green arrow from 91k to 87k. The goal of getting nine green arrows following the Wildcard is still on! 

What a player Cole Palmer is. The fact that he has registered 25 attacking returns (16 goals + 9 assists) despite not starting a game until Gameweek 7 is crazy. After scoring six times in his last three appearances, surely he’s the best captaincy candidate this weekend away to Sheffield United. Don’t fall into the player price trap with Palmer. As FPL managers, we are conditioned to captain picks that cost £10m+ but the Chelsea talisman is performing consistently like a £10m+ pick. He’s certainly in my mind for the armband decision this weekend.

However, there are other strong candidates, too. There’s Son Heung-min (£10.1m) at home to Nottingham Forest, Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) away to Manchester United and the option of a rested Erling Haaland (£14.3m) at Crystal Palace. It’s not a straightforward decision. Many engaged managers are likely to move towards Palmer now due to the fixture and recency bias but I’m tempted to go elsewhere to chase some upside. It’s going to be a fun weekend ahead in terms of captaincy picks…    

Gameweek 32 Bus Team

Best of luck this weekend folks and make sure you give today’s episode of the 59th Minute Podcast a listen at some point before the deadline.

Wish you all green arrows.

  Jebiga
    34 mins ago
    34 mins ago

    Why ppls selling haaland?
    A i missing something?

    
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      He blanked...we only chase last GWs points....

      
    MikeyMitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      People trying to stack midfield while haaland has cooled off a little. I think it’s a mistake as I’m captaining haaland…

      
      Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'm captaining too. I think it's a good fixture for him.

        
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      what's B lol

      I think Tony answered that.

      Wait for early leaks tomorrow

      
    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Over 10% of your budget dedicated to a bloke who's had one double-digit haul since Mariah Carey was on the radio (For context, Palmer has had SEVEN in that time)

      It's risky but it's understandable.

      
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      AI misses nothing.

      
  Junks
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    1FT 0.3ITB WC35 & BB37
    Neto Areola*
    Saliba Gusto AitNouri Doughty Taylor
    Saka* Garnacho Salah Son Palmer
    Alvarez Solanke Haaland

    Alvarez to Cunha yay or nay?

    
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      yay, what is you (hopeful GW34 team)?

      
    Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yay

      
  OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who is first on Bench ?
    A- Doughty BOU (H)
    B- Reguilón AVL (A)
    C- Mateta MCI (H)

    
    Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A, C, B

      
  RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Can someone please clarify, so Spurs have one double now in 35, whereas Chelsea have two doubles in GW’s 35 & 37?

    Cheers.

    
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      no they have a double in 37 too

      
      RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Cheers bud, yeah Tony just helped on previous page

        So the postponed ones are likely

        CHE: NFO & BHA

        TOT: BUR & MCI

        In GW 37 I think, I think that’s right.

        
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thats right mate.

          I am just staying away from Chelsea defence (maybe Spurs too)

          
          Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Not doubling up i mean. Gusto maybe OK? but i have had him since GW20 WC and has done sweet FA.

            
    x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Spurs double in 37 too (I think)

      
      RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Yeah that’s right, and Chelsea in 37 also I think

        
  DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Saka Salah Son Maddison Palmer
    Toney Darwin
    Morris Doughty Cash Aerola

    Have 1 free and 2.9 in da bank.
    Open to suggestions.
    

    Open Controls
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I am guessing you have some chips left?

      
      DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah wildcard , free hit and bench boost.

        
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          ok guessing FH34/WC35/BB37?

          Dub to a better GK or Morris to Cunha or Roll for 2FT in case Haaland plays at home to Luton

          
          DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            I've given up on goalkeepers. With the amount of spurs and Chelsea i have already might leave wildcard to 36.

            
            Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Roll

              
    Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Roll. Nice team for this week.

      
    Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Chip plans? Maddison to foden?

      
      DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thinking free hit 34 and wildcard 36 with combination boost 37 .

        
  Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC? 0.4itb. BB34 FH37

    Raya Henderson
    Gabriel RAN zabarnyi gusto branthwaite
    Salah saka foden palmer eze
    Haaland Darwin solanke

    Plan is remove foden or Haaland for bb34, use FT’s for spurs/che (mainly son) in 35 and FH37.

    
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      g2G, Munoz for zabarnyi as they are two away fixtures? Olise will be back by then, that will give Munoz more freedom

      
      Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, went zabarnyi as I have Henderson in net. Could do Neto Munoz instead for an extra 0.2?

        
        Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          More upside

          
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      How will this BB34 look? Seems you have to compromise in order to target 35 afterwards

      
  grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? thankssss

    Neto
    Gabriel Porro Doughty
    Palmer Salah (c) Foden Saka Son
    Darwin Toney
    Areola Zabarni Reguilon Mubama

    £4.0 itb 1ft

    Chips left: FH (plan to use it in GW34) & BB

    1. Saka to Gordon/Barnes and Toney to Haaland for -4

    2. Saka to Macallister and Toney to Haaland for -4

    3. Toney to Isak and Reguilon to Ben White for -4

    4. Toney to Isak for free

    5. Saka to Sarabia and Toney to Haaland for -4

    6. Other

    7. Save

    
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      7

      
  Sausage™️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    When will the scout picks be announced? I'll get a nosebleed if i have to think for myself..

    
  melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka to Palmer ? Yes or No , Dont have FH

    
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      No

      
      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Find another option to get Palmer. You'll want Saka for 34

        
        melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          This is my team? How to get Palmer?

          1 FT, 0.5 ITB

          Neto, Dubravka,
          Gabriel, White, Gusto, VVD, Doughty
          Salah, Saka, Garnacho, Sarabia, Diaz
          Haaland, Solanke, Semenyo,

          
          Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Doughty to fodder, Garnacho to Palmer

            
            Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Haha like it

              
              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                lol

                
          Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            You got enough to do Doughty to Richards and Garnacho to Palmer enough?

            
            Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Garnacho to Palmer*

              
  Aster
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pickford in goal.

    Start one:
    A) Robinson (ful)
    B) Gusto
    C) braintwhite

    
  DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dubravka (Areola)
    Porro Doughty Gabriel (Estu, Reguilon)
    Salah Son Palmer Bowen Havertz
    Haaland Toney (Morris)

    A) Save
    B) Foden in for Bowen or Havertz
    C) Other

    FH 34 | WC 35 | 1,3 itb

    
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    A. Saka to Odegaard or Rodrigo
    B. Fodder to Ait Nouri

    Will wild card very soon.

    
    Aster
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      
    Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      You think Saka wont play, or are there any rumours?

      
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not pictured in training today.

        
        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Need to be careful with that. There's been a few times Arsenal have deliberately not included Saka in training photos and ends up starting

          
          Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thanks again mate. Xx

            
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'll like Rodrigo as a pick. Under the radar always.

      
  Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best defender to get? No FH. 4.9ITB.

    A) Ait-Nouri
    B) Bradley
    C) Gusto

    
    Aster
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A)

      
  Aaa
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Dubrav
    White/Gab/Branth
    Salah/Son/Saka/Palmer
    Haaland/Darwin/Solanke
    (Areola/Gusto/Kluivert/Zaba)

    
  SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Saliba
    C) Doughty
    D) Gusto

    
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gusto

      
    Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      
    XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C or D is a lottery really

      
  Aaa
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Roll?

    Dubrav
    White/Gab/Branth
    Salah/Son/Saka/Palmer
    Haaland/Darwin/Solanke
    (Areola/Gusto/Kluivert/Zaba)

    
  Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Garnacho or Ait Nouri first sub?

    
    XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      RAN

      
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Garnacho

      
  XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is it worth holding Saka if free hitting in GW34?

    Tempted to move to Foden

    
    Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      if thats your move are u awake at deadline?

      
      XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes can wait until tomorrow
        Seen Sala is going to drop in price tonight but not overly concerned by it.
        Just think Saka may have run its course this season. Sounds like he has niggling injury so minutes will be managed

        
  tryf88
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A: Foden and Watkins to Salah and Isak or B: Son and Watkins to Salah and Muniz?

    
  Viper
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Lascellas -> Van Hecke. Save 2nd FT

    B. Lascellas & Saka -> Gvardiol & Foden. No hit

    (FH34, BB37)

    
    bobbyg
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I like B

      
  FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Which defender to bench this week ..
    A) Bradley - Mun A
    B) Gusto - Sheffield A

    
    Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      
    School of Poch
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      
  have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi guys, is my team good to go you think? Bench right?

    Leno
    Gab - Doughty - Ait
    (P)almer - salah - Maddison - Son
    Isak - Toney - Muniz

    Saka, Mkylenko, Senesi, Areola

    
  Guy Demel
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    really not sure working in too many spurs players is worth it, even through their doubles.... defence is poor, no striker and not sure adding another midfielder above son is wise as there are good options elsewhere...... dire fixtures

    
    Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Just got rid of Maddison

      
  TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka to punish sellers

    
  School of Poch
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Prepping for DGW34. WC35 BB37

    Cash >

    A: Ait Nouri
    B: Zabaryni
    C: Mitchell

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Gusto Saliba
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Halland Darwin Semenyo

    Areola Barkley Branthwaite Cash

    
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      a but what about everton defender?

      
  SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Kelleher
    Gabriel, Saliba, Gusto
    Salah, Saka*, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins*, Haaland, Solanke

    (Areola*, Garnacho, Doughty, Senesi*)

    Thoughts on the following plan:
    GW32: Roll
    GW33: Watkins > Darwin
    GW34: Foden + Kelleher > Eze + Alisson (assuming fit)
    GW35: WC

    Will have 9 DGW players + Haaland (bha) & Garnacho (SHU) for GW34

    

