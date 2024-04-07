208
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Let's go Darwin!

    
  2. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    I regret captaining plamer instead of Salah.
    13 goals Salah has in this fixture, utd playing kambala. I overthought it

    Most in ML have Salah (C)

    
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      The youngster Mainoo & Kambala are fighting for the badge unlike passengers Rashford etc

      
  3. ADucksBehind
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    That confirms Havertz stays on my bench. No jam this week

    
  4. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    What have I done. Capt Salah and Man U parking the bus.....should have capt Palmer. Got a feeling Man U will win this game

    
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      ManUtd won't park the bus at home when looking for a European spot and with Liverpool going for the title

      
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        We absolutely will.

        
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 14 mins ago

          Didn't do it a few weeks ago against Liverpool, maybe I'm wrong but I can't see it

          
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            We let them have most of the possession and they wasted it. Ten Hag is a coward in big games and will happily let the other team dictate play whilst relying on Bruno punting any overturns up to Garnacho or Rashford.

            
      2. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        They had better. I wanna see 9 players defending their box and Rashford up front on his own

        
      3. Nanoelektronicar
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Anything but parking the bus is suicidal for United, imo.

        
    2. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      They have no bus to park, maybe a motorbike

      
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        lol

        
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      You've said that like Sheffield will play openly and not parking the bus. We'll see, it's 50:50 really.

      
    4. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Man utd cannot park a bicycle let alone a bus

      
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    United back 4:
    Dalot - Kambwala - Maguire - AWB

    United CS right...

    
  6. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Solo sauce smells the Bloodbath here! Jeez that team 😆

    Salah C to save my season!

    
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Captained him as well, it's either hattrick bloodbath or a blank, no in between.

      
      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        That’s my feeling too

        
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      early goal and that red bus will collapse

      
  7. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SON
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    Salah going in DRY

    
  8. zon
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    Gz for Bradley points - I guaranteed em by benching him for Gvardiol

    
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      I benched him for Zabarny, really regret that now.

      
  9. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Surely Man United have to try and win their games. Should be fined for that team

    
  10. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    AWB playing left back not good for Salah Captainers. The guy is pants going forward but an incredible defender.

    
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      *was

      Then he trained with Man United coaches and became useless in defence as well

      
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        Disagree

        
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        Pocketed him last time out, but okay

        
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      13 goals and loading

      
    3. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      6 hours ago

      Rashford will also be on that side offering no assistance to AWB against Salah and Bradley.

      
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        What about the children he’s fed though?

        
        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          Normally people who've had a supposedly tough upbringing fight for everything and always put 100% effort in. Fair play to Rashford for not confirming with that stereotype

          
  11. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    A. Hojlund (bou)

    B. Garnacho (bou)

    C. Solanke (MUN)

    Which ONE to play?

    
    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

      
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Playing 4 at the back? I would not

      BCA

      
  12. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anyone got the Sheffield half marathon results?

    
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      First six places taken by Kenyans followed home by a guy riding a fake ostrich.

      
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks. Followed the formbook then.

        
      2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Eighth place an ostrich riding a fake Kenyan

        
      3. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        How did the former navy seal with 40KG backpack and dressed as a red phone box get on?

        
  13. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more today?
    A. Son
    B. Palmer

    
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      hope A

      
  14. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Xmas tree Salah or Ramadan Salah?

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      The Diwali Salah

      
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Diwali? Moslem?

        
    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Xmas tree - yellow yellow

      
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      He's talking about controlling his emotions and performance ...

      Which is sort of what Ramadan is about so I reckon he'll score at least 1 and perform well.

      
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Well with a gameweek rank currently of 10.6m I need cap Mo to create a miracle for me 🙂

        
  15. cigan
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Not many midfield punts for gw34 besides Eze / Sarabia (if maxed out on Ars/Liv) innit?

    
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    The rain incoming and crossing Manchester now might spice it up further

    Thunder storms forecast for 4pm a bit further south of Manchester.

    Sparks might fly...

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Same in Manchester

      Thunder

      Lightening

      V
      V frightening

      Mama mia

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/6691246

      
    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yea it’s absolutely lashing rain pitch will be heavy and slippy

      
  17. One More Hit
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Can I claw back 32 points on my ML leader with 6 gameweeks to play? He's had some excellent picks for weeks (Havertz, Isak, Garnacho etc.) and I just can't seem to reel him in.

    He still has BB and TC, I still have WC2 and BB.

    Was planning to WC in 35 but need to map out a spreadsheet and see if there's any other 'deadending' route that might hand me an advantage.

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      How are you fixed for dgw34? I’d WC 35 to avail of it for longer and throw some differential picks in there. 32 is easily doable

      

