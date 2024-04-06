The attacking returns and projected bonus points from Saturday’s Gameweek 32 matches can be found in this article.
The goals, assists and bonus come from LiveFPL.
All of the underlying player and team data, from chances created to expected goals (xG), is taken from our Premium Members Area.
The Scout Notes write-ups will follow.
GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match below for full team and player data:
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|0 – 3
|Arsenal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 – 2
|West Ham United
|Luton Town
|2 – 1
|Bournemouth
|Fulham
|0 – 1
|Newcastle United
|Everton
|1 – 0
|Burnley
|Aston Villa
|3 – 3
|Brentford
|Crystal Palace
|2 – 4
|Manchester City
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
1 hour, 16 mins ago
Saka always in the baps. Plays so average and always gets them, so rigged.