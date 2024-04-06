64
64 Comments
  1. Rashford (C)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Saka always in the baps. Plays so average and always gets them, so rigged.

    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd certainly half bps for penalty goals.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Define rigged?

      The system is pretty empirical - look up his stats on Opta or whatever then look up the scoring and you'll be able to add up how he scored what he did.

      No saying how it is scored is perfect, nor am I saying it doesn't favour particular players but neither of those make it "rigged".

  2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Two Everton defenders on the bench.
    Ait Nouri injured before 60

    Hope the Chelsea defenders I've played in their place don't ruin my weekend....

  3. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Which goalie for the rest of the season?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pickford

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        I'd agree with this. Liverpool game tough but it's a double. Only other hard game is Arsenal in 38 and could be Vs their u21s if season sewn up by then

      2. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thank you.

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Haaland in while losing Son for the next week?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      I think this is my move. Means Watkins is the one to make way which isn't ideal otherwise I can't afford it.

      Alternative is Salah out and can then shift Toney, which if he has a stinker against United (fingers crossed) may not be a bad call

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        But he plays CP, so really down to Son out

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          True. If Newcastle show a bit more defensive fight like today then it probably is the right call

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Think Newcastle is a good fixture for Son but Haaland is needed. Is there another way?

  5. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anyone else on the WC31 BB34 FH37 strategy? So far so good.

    1. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      WC30 but otherwise same plan. Looking like a disaster already. Think of BB35 instead.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Who did you have? Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Pickford and Arsenal assets have delivered for me.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not so far so good for me. Few of my differential picks have blanked while my pre WC picks have continued to deliver i.e Wood and Johnson. Stil maintaining rank at the moment but fearful as a Haaland captainer

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who did you go for? My WC team was:

        Pickford, Kelleher
        White, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri, Munoz, Branthwaite
        Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Ait-Nouri
        Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Second Ait-Nouri should be Sarabia.

  6. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    How is 38 (inc bps) with Porro Son Salah(c) Palmer to play?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Very, very, average. Tomorrow is very much another (potentially big) day.

      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Comes down to the captain call hey

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      For context, I guess, I have 37 with 6 including captain to play

      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I think that’s above average from what I’ve seen just looking thru my leagues

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Well I like to hear that!

    3. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Very average I have 39 with son, Salah, palmer (c), Darwin and kelleher left

    4. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Average is 38. Im on 26 with 7+C to go.

    5. SETANTA
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's slightly above the average of 30.

      I'm 53 with Son (c) and Palmer to go. If Son Hauls and Salah doesn't I'll be hovering around the 2K mark.

      Considering Luiz went and got himself a 2 match ban that's really put a problem on my BB 34 strategy.

  7. R.C
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Watkins v ARS (A)
    2. Hojlund v BOU (A)

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      2

    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Arse defence phenomenal

  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Two free transfers to use but not sure what to do. FH34 and BB37.

    Onana Petrovic
    Gusto Udogie RAN BRADLEY GABRIEL
    Son Foden Palmer HAVERTZ SALAH
    Haaland Isak MUNIZ

    Would Salah to KDB be a good idea?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      No .. Salah has a double KDB does not.

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I have the FH chip for GW34 and will have him for the double.

    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      See how bad ran injury is. Brad also in danger of rotation and taa

    3. tropicain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think it's not. The only probable problem is we don't know how many minutes he will play next week with the Luton game between UCL games. He may be rested. I don't see him play 4 games in two weeks and Luton is surely a match Pep can give him a rest.

      You'll need 15 DGWers. So Salah will go. Maybe it's a bit too early. Palace is a nice fixture for Liverpool. So I would keep one more GW.

      With the FH the week after, you need to use your free transfer(s). I would look somewhere else. I'm in a pretty same situation as you are. I know Salah out would free up some important funds. You will need a Maguire or Van hecke for the DGW, it's maybe time to bring one (the latter) of them. You'll still have a decent team for GW33!

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's a good idea, adjust the defence first and then Salah closer to GW37.

        Thanks.

    4. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same plan. Bradley, Havertz, RAN and Munitz out before Gabriel and Salah. I would start with Bradley and RAN out. ManU, Newcastle or Brighton defender in.

  9. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any chance Allison starts tomorrow so j can get dubravka off bench?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not back in training yet.

  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this bench DGW34? Otherwise BB37 after WC35.

    Neto (avl wol) Palmer (ars) Munoz (WHU NEW) Branthwaite (NFO LIV)

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes definitely.

    2. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep

  11. Ange Ball
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Just when you believe you catch your rival 53pts between you. Havertz and Saka blowed me out the water. 83pts now the lead. Is it done or can I still hope? Running out gws and trying different players to catch him. When the template so strong.

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I once overturned 84 pts in the last 4 gameweeks to win a mini league so definitely can be done!

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        just now

        How?

  12. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    For DGW34:
    A - Son + Solanke
    B - Salah + Mateta

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Surely B as Son blanks

  13. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any chance Salah (c) and Darwin outscore VVD by over 35 points?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's not impossible.

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think it is highly unlikely.

    3. SETANTA
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      None- Salah has not scored two goals in a game since he left for the African Nations.

      Honestly I think hes half knackered. Long season for him. Hes well over thirty and human

  14. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Maguire nailed until end of season?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Even if he is I wouldn't touch a man utd defender with a barge pole

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Son to Havertz on the cards and have 2ft to swop Gusto and whoever for dgw34. 2FT 0.1itb. BB34 and FH37. Any early ideas?

    Petro Hendo
    Gabriel Udogie VVD Gusto Branth
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Darwin Semenyo

  16. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Im on FH34 and BB37. Would love to do Saka to Foden this GW, but will wait and see minutes vs Real Madrid. Do you think Pep will rest him vs Luton?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      If KdB, Foden and Håland starts vs Real Madrid I would think KdB or Håland rest vs Luton before Foden.

    2. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm thinking of getting him in for Son, as I'm not on FH, but I'm wildcarding 35

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It happened two years ago didn't it? Red hot form before AFCON and then off the pace after, although I guess it was a bit more of a burden then given what happened

  18. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    How many bps do players lose for a yellow card? That Saliba yellow card was extremely soft

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      3

  19. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Positive: have Havertz in my team and am glad it's paying off

    Negative: I brought him in last game week for Foden

