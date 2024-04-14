363
  1. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is Allison for a hit worth playing over Neto in DGW34?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      No

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Can see Net0 getting 1 to 3 points in the double. He's so sh*t.

      1. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I'm dreading to the fact of playing double BOU def vs villa and even wol

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nah

  2. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Any new news on areola yet

    Otherwise i have 0 pts for my GK this week 🙂

    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      No not yet. Im in opposite boat. Got dubravka on my bench ready to come in

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Excellent if kell is out

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wasn’t in training pictures the club posted but then someone posted a picture of him wearing their training kit for this week

      https://www.whufc.com/news/training-gallery-hammers-show-support-dt38-they-get-set-fulham

      https://x.com/ezzfitch/status/1779270605981859870?s=46&t=i1t6O2FcyTnnnYHKnnDydA

  3. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    FH is the way for this team?

    Kelleher/Martinez
    Porro/White/Ganriel/Doughty/Taylor
    Salah/Son/Saka/Diaz/Palmer
    Watkins/Toney/Solanke

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      What's the original plan?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        FH

    2. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      just now

      100%

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any news on the calf injury for Rayan Aït-Nouri?

    Do you think he's back to play against Arsenal in next Saturday's 7.30pm KO?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      "with a calf complaint, but O’Neil is expecting him to be available to play Arsenal.

      “He had a fitness test with the medical team and felt some discomfort, which was unexpected,” O’Neil said.

      “He had a really good couple of days and we felt he was in a good spot.

      “When I spoke to you (the media) he was still in his tracksuit and I was going to decide whether to start him or use him off the bench.

      “Shortly after the press conference I was informed there had been a slight issue in the fitness test and he wasn’t feeling comfortable.

      “But I don’t envisage it being a big issue. He’s feeling better and we’ll try get him ready for next weekend.”

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Thanks

        That's helpful

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also helpful that the first game is Arsenal. Even if he misses that, he has a nice home game against Bournemouth to follow. Obviously fingers crossed he plays both though!

  5. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hopefully Bradley starts, got Romero -1 on bench.

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Is Romero worth holding for Spurs' DGW? Can't see them keeping (m)any clean sheets

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        No

        1. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thought not. Romero > Schar incoming...

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Rumoured to start, see previous page

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      He does apparently...

      Tony posted a reliable Liverpool team leak on the previous page.

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ta

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Early transfer thoughts, two options below (not bothered about SP) :

    A. Porro and Foden to VVD and Eze/Olise and start Haaland
    B. Foden and Haaland to Diaz and Cunha and start RAN

    Which option do you think is best for 34?

    VVD, Eze/Olise and Haaland vs RAN, Diaz and Cunha

    DE34/WC35/BB37
    2FT 0.4ITB
    Neto
    Porro* Saliba Gabriel
    Saka Foden Salah Hwang
    Haaland Darwin Solanke
    (Areola* Palmer RAN Taylor)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      A with Olise

      I'm also tempted by Cunha but don't like the combo above

  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Plan is to WC in 35.

    Below moves for a -8 worth it?

    Dubravka > Hendersen or Pickford
    Son > Havertz
    Porro > Munoz or Ait Nourri
    Mubama > Cunha

    Current Team

    Dubravka
    Branthwaite / Gabriel / Porro
    Palmer / Son / Salah / Saka / Diaz
    Haaland / Isak

    Areola | Konsa | Kerkez | Mubama

    Thanks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think a minus 8 hit prior to a wildcard is bold.

      I see the reasons, how many hits have you taken all season?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Who would your priority transfers in be?

        Not taken that many hits this year.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Son and Porro blank so fine with that. Mubama likely 0 mins, fine with that move as well. Not sure in the GK move, I guess it depends if you classify it as a free transfer or a hit

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Son to Havertz probably. I wouldn’t want to hit for a defender and I’m thinking Kerkez might be a clever punt to start after yesterday (solving the Porro gap)

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Good point.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Suggest keeping an eye on a few key players that impact Kerkez mins. Kelly normally first choice LB so not sure why Kerkez started. Semenyo will affect Kerkez game time if considered for LW

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Thanks, yes I wasn’t sure if he’d start; the predicted line ups had him pretty much 50/50 and I transferred him out due to the uncertainty.

          I wasn’t sure if it was a tactic for Utd (it seemed to work if Garnacho was his opponent).

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Might be illness related for players that wasn't confirmed with an injury

    4. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'd just leave Dubs in for a -4, otherwise decent plan.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, can't decide on Ait Nourri or Munoz and Mateta and Cunha.

    5. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Can you just do Son > Havertz and Mubama to Cunha?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, I have 2 FT's and wanted a few more DGW players.

    6. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Understood. Don't think GK / def doublers are worth a hit mind you.

      I don't see anything close to a banker in GW34 as far as CS are concerned.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Is that Charlie says Gravatar 🙂

  8. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Liverpool to follow Man Utd & Chelsea fall from grace and mid table mediocrity after Klopp leaves this summer?

    I’d say, yes.

    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Unlikely. Very differently run clubs, with a huge gap in terms of squad level at transition point. They will drop off, but not as sharply.

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Alittle early to predict!
      Both United and Chelsea are shocking.
      Top 4 would be a great achievement for Liverpool next year

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Doubtful. In a good position now, and for the future. Well run. Barring Citeh and Arsenal, other 'rivals' are in worse positions. ManU & Chelsea are still basket cases

    4. el polako
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Interesting, the faith in LFC is strong.
      My opinion Klopp is the gel that holds it all together and only thanks to him they’re in top 4 at the moment.

      With Van Dijk clearly past his peak and Salah potentially leaving I really can see Liverpool struggling to repeat the performances from previous years.

      My prediction for next season is Liverpool not making it into top 4.

      Bookmark it.

    5. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      If Amorim comes, he plays 3-4-3
      He brings a 3rd good CB from Portugal to partner with VVD and Konate
      TAA and Robbo as full backs with MacA Szoboszlai CMs
      Salah Nunez Jota upfront (Diaz might leave, Salah too)
      This team can win the league, they surely don't follow Man Utd's and Chelsea's paths

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        How are there full-backs if it's supposedly this 3-4-3 of yours?

        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          He’s playing fifa.

      2. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        So you think Amorim can win the league? he is just another overrated roberto de zerbi 2.0

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        UEFA Conference League maybe

    6. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      I’m a Utd fan but I think there is going to be a fall and not because of Klopp alone; VVD, Salah etc are all part of that golden generation and will be moving on soon. It is going to need a big project and some patience to rebuild such a footballing force

    7. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Firstly, Klopp already managed Liverpool to a lower finish than United ever had, and getting Champions League football every other year is not "mid-table mediocrity."

      That being said, it's extremely naive to not expect a drop-off of some kind. We've already seen them drop a level off the pitch and in recruitment (Szobo, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez, Konate, Diaz ranging from "flop" to "meh") and following a top 5 manager in the world is always going to be difficult.

  9. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What's your score predictions for today?

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If I play my cards right, I think I will score tonight.

    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Liverpool 3-1 Palace
      West Ham 1-2 Fulham
      Arsenal 3-1 Villa

  10. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best move here please for 34BB? (35WC)

    A) Van H > Robbo; hope Areola plays
    B) Van H, Areola > to Pickford/Sa and cheaper DGW defender for -4?

    Dubravka
    Gabs, Zabarnyi, RAN
    Havertz*, Salah, Saka, Sarabia,
    Haaland, Solanke, Darwin
    (Areola, Tarko, Palmer, Van H)
    (1 FT and £2.4M itb)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Cheaper than 4.1m for a DGW def as part of a hit?

      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks! With cash itb there’s actually a decent def budget up to high-5s or so, but can’t quite afford Pool def and maxed out on Arsenal.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Van Hecke against Man City in 34 so likely max 2-pointer. When you factor in the hit, can the replacement outscore 6 points?

  11. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Trying to build a FH that is alittle different - thoughts on this

    Neto
    White Munoz Mykolenko
    Salah Jota Olise Havertz Martinelli
    Nunez Solanke

    Pickford Cunha RAN Anderson

    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      My initial draft had 11 of the same. And 2 of the others were just same position same team different person. It’s not template but if you want different, go just a tad more rogue.

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m going to go no Saka, just can’t see him starting all the games.
        Think Jota could punish non FHers

        Tempted by a Sheff United attacker, difficult when going triple Liv attack (defence is awful currently)

    2. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Start Cunha over Saka

  12. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Any updates on Gabriel's fitness / availability?

    Van de Ven's -1 lies in wait otherwise...

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      My ML opponent has Gabriel & Alt-Nouri with Van de Ven's -1 and Richards on bench so you like him not to play.

    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      He will start, he just skipped a training it seems

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Apparently it was his daughters birthday the reason he missed training.

  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Dubravka
    VVD, Gabreil, Branthwaite, Zabarnyi
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard
    Haaland, Solanke, Mateta

    Areloa, Pau, Palmer, Gordon

    A) Gordon to Luis Dias (bench Zabarnyi and play SGW keeper)
    or
    B) Areloa to Henderson or Sa (play Zabarnyi, 10 DGWers + Haaland)

    Will WC GW35

  14. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Those on FH34 how many differentials are you going? I'm thinking atleast 4 maybe more

    Core of my team will be same as most Salah, Saka, Arsenal defender etc but think I prefer to have Havertz, Diaz (depending on Europe minutes over) & cunha over 2nd Arsenal defender, Darwin & Solanke but some CCs seem to think we want to be different just for sake of it

    I'm hoping Arsenal concede in one match so want to go havertz as he's in great form
    Diaz more clinical than Darwin so prefer Diaz
    Solanke has 2 away fixtures & cunha 2 home so prefer Cunha

    I want to have fun with FH

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Difficult though with the teams doubling and that you will have to go heavy in midfield with Liv & Ars (midfield is where the best differentials are).

      I’m eyeing:
      - White (most of my rivals have Gab or Saliba)
      - Mykolenko
      - TAA
      - Jota
      - Olise

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Will Havertz start twice? I'm thinking Odegaard is a safer differential and he's only 3.0% owned at my rank (Havertz 6.25%). Cunha is also a good shout but I've gone Mateta (only 1% ownership at my rank), Eze also less than 1% owned. Not sure on Diaz see above.

  15. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted by Haaland to Isak?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Don't see that high on folks transfer list for this GW

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I haven’t got the stats in front of me but think Newcastle are less good away from home

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      In fairness, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Isak outscored the likes of Darwin, Mateta and Cunha next weekend.

      Don't think I would sell Haaland to buy him though....

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Going to give Haaland one more week but Isak for SHU feels essential

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wait until you see the WC35 drafts that will have both players...

  16. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Who do you think wins the league?
    Games where teams can drop points(imo)
    ARS: AVL, CHE, tot, mun
    LIV: eve, whu, TOT, avl
    MCI: tot
    I think if Arsenal are out of UCL they are the favourites to win the league as they can win all the remaining games
    Liverpool also with the whole squad back are second favourites
    Mci will probably win them all though

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      You are right, anyway lol

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      It would have been nice if you shared the remaining fixtures rather than handpicking the ones you think they could drop points.

      Nevertheless, I fancy City to win it based on the experience they have as a team. They would need their stars fit since it is a close title race. Had to check the remaining games to come to this conclusion.

      I can see Arsenal & Liverpool dropping points in one or two of the games left, which City would most likely capitalize on.

      1. Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have a feeling Arsenal will draw somewhere, City will win them all but Liverpool will win them all too and win the PL

  17. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Early thoughts. Plan is Foden&Gross to Havertz&Eze, 10 doublers and Haaland.
    Ait Nouri injury is a worry. Would you?
    A) Play him and hope for the best(Taylor sub vs SHU)
    B) Get dgw defender for a hit

    1. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      RAN was close according to the gaffer - should be back for GW34. I'm starting him. Was surprised not even in the squad.

  18. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    What should i do
    A) BB this gw with Areola(1) Doughty(3) Konsa(2) Eze(13) : around 19-4 = 15 pts
    B) wait for BB37 with Pickford(4) Branthwaite(4) Mykolenko(4) Pedro(9) = 21 pts
    pts estimations are mine

