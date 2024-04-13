Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with four Saturday 3pm kick-offs, so here’s the team news.

The main drama came from Manchester City’s line-up at home to Luton Town. Pre-deadline rumours suggested that Phil Foden (£8.3m) would start despite his midweek hobbling in Madrid. Late transfers were made with this revelation, only to discover that Foden will instead begin as a substitute.

Rodri (£5.6m) gets the rest he wants but Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.4m) both start, as does returning goalkeeper Ederson (£5.5m). Surprisingly, Kyle Walker (£5.3m) and Nathan Ake (£5.0m) make the bench after hamstring and calf issues.

They host a Hatters side decimated by their own injuries, where Issa Kabore (£4.0m) is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Elsewhere, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) isn’t fit enough to make the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad but Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m) is available for a cameo. Opponents Nottingham Forest are without Anthony Elanga (£5.1m), as forward Chris Wood (£4.9m) aims to score in a fifth successive match.

Another high-profile benching belongs to Ivan Toney (£8.1m), just like last week. Brentford are opting for 4-3-3 and welcome Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) back to the matchday squad after missing their last nine.

At Burnley, left-back Charlie Taylor (£3.9m) drops to a substitute role against a Brighton and Hove Albion side starting cheap forward Joao Pedro (£5.2m). In defence, Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) has a knock, allowing Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) to start along with Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.1m).

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Zanka, Collins, Reguilon; Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Pinnock, Schade, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Toney

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Larouci; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, Curtis, Slimane, Souza, Norwood, McAtee, Brooks, Archer, Osula

Burnley XI: Muric; Assignon, Ekdal, Esteve, Vitinho; Odobert, Berge, Cullen, Bruun Larsen; Foster, Fofana

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Benson, Amdouni, Tresor, Massengo, Rodriguez

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Moder; Gross, Joao Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, Barco, Fati, Lallana, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, O’Mahony

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Nunes; Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Ake, Rodri, Grealish, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Bobb

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Onyedinma, Burke, Hashioka, Doughty; Townsend, Berry, Barkley, Clark, Chong; Morris

Subs: Shea, Krul, Mpanzu, Johnson, Harris, Chigozie, Nelson, Piesold, Woodrow

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Turner, Tavares, Toffolo, Niakhate, Montiel, Dominguez, Sangare, Ribeiro, Origi

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty; Sarabia, Cunha

Subs: Bentley, King, H Bueno, Dawson, Hwang, Traore, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser