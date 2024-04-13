197
197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. snow pea in repose
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    And... Gio Reyna

    Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Very boring games of football

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      City Luton is like watching a hockey game during power play

      Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Does Doku ever cross the ball?

    Open Controls
    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      he's Atheist

      Open Controls
  4. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Do City actually want to score?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      appears not need to bring on Grealish/Foden & Silva

      (Hope Rodri gets rest!!!)

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I need Silva on at some point. He my 1st on bench otherwise it's Udogie yuk!

        Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sarabia big miss

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thankful as I benched him

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Come Luton bust this CS

    Open Controls
  7. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    KDB ought to be on 3 assists ;(

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Right? Bring on Foden to finish these chances!

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Come on Haaland time to link up with KDB again

      Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Could really so with a goal or five from Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Everyone has him though and captained don’t they

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Still gives me a healthy green arrow if he hauls.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          True

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        150% EO only (at least down here)

        Open Controls
    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      He’s going through his Darwin arc

      Open Controls
  9. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Absolutely blatant YC for Barkley

    Ref is braindead as per usual

    Open Controls
    1. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mad. And he'll book someone for far less later in the match

      Open Controls
  10. Peteex
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    How's that not a yellow for Barkley?

    Open Controls
  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland not on 1st page of bps

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Are there baps for clocking the opponent in the chops?

      Open Controls
  12. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where's my Mbeumo goal?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I'm thinking the same - transfer out Son for Mbeumo
      with fixtures coming looked good on paper

      Open Controls
      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Plenty of time.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Good question. I transferred him in instead of Gordon and therefore couldn't afford Isak 🙁

      Open Controls
  13. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Whats with Toney? Locker room issues?

    Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbeumo A missed Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Big chance created at least. Toney would have scored that.

      Open Controls
  15. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    20 mins till the Grand National. Anyone here having a flutter? Small E/Ws on Foxy Jacks and Coco Beach for me.

    Open Controls
  16. Nanoelektronicar
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Need a Solanke hattrick to nullify Isak haul.

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Cunha G

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.