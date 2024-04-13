222
222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    "Son will tear injury ridden Newcastle apart" they said..

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Guess they didn’t watch any spurs games recently

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Captain some said !

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is Dalot a good pick? Haw haw.

      Open Controls
  2. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Newcastle are terrible they said

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tot : hold my beer

      Open Controls
  3. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son is useless

    Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs are falling apart.

    Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone still going tot def even with 2 dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe in a TGW they can deliver more than 2 points

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yep.
      I’m going Udogie and Porro. Not fussed about clean sheets but those lads can get attacking returns - 5 games over 3 gws. Yes please.

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isak and Gordon are gonna blank when I finally get to bring them in for DGW37! 😀

    Open Controls
  7. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    As a Villa fan with no player involved in this am loving it!

    Open Controls
  8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs are dreadful but will still finish 4th

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Reckon? They still have City/Arsenal/L'pool to play.

      Open Controls
  9. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    At least van de Ven runs fast

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Falls down quickly as well!

      Open Controls
  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Porro & VDV repenting for their hauls last GW.

    Open Controls
  11. Waynoo
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs defence is clownland

    Open Controls
  12. Henning
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wow.
    Was between getting Gordon or Garnacho this gw, went for Garnacho

    Open Controls
  13. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Gordon benched. WTF

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You benched Gordon at home vs the Spurs defence? Why?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What jam are you getting this week?

      Open Controls
  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Isak essential for DGW35 when at home to Sheffield Utd

    Open Controls
  15. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    just now

    I for one am shocked that the Aussie AVB has been found out

    Open Controls
  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Don't think I've ever had Gordon this season... might be a mistake haha.

    Open Controls
  17. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Seen shouts from Spurs fans recently and all season that their DF’s and GK are all better than Arsenal DF’s and GK ahaha

    Open Controls
  18. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Isak should have really had more

    Open Controls
  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Spurs need Hoijberg to cover the back 4. Don't like Bissouma and Bentancur combo in midfield.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.