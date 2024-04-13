Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with the team news for Saturday lunchtime’s clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meetings between these sides usually deliver goals – the last six have seen 30 of them. With Spurs battling for a top-four finish plus the Magpies ambitiously chasing sixth, owners of Alexander Isak (£7.9m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) will be optimistic about attacking returns.

Both start here and Richarlison‘s (£6.8m) absence means Son will be up front, trying to replicate his goal and two assists from December’s reverse match. But let’s not forget Isak netting twice in last season’s surreal 6-1 thrashing, where Newcastle were five up after 21 minutes.

Despite Eddie Howe saying that Lewis Hall (£4.2m) hadn’t trained and was a doubt, he and Tino Livramento (£4.0m) make the bench. A rare clean sheet was kept at Fulham last week but an even more patched-up than usual defence now has Emil Krafth (£4.4m) and Jacob Murphy (£4.8m) as full-backs.

In come Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) and Elliot Anderson (£4.2m), as Joe Willock (£5.3m) joins names like Kieran Trippier (£6.6m), Miguel Almiron (£6.0m), Sven Botman (£4.5m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£3.8m) on the sidelines. There’s also the expected start of Anthony Gordon (£6.0m), hoping to score another home goal.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ only change brings in Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) for Pape Matar Sarr (£4.4m). Full-backs Pedro Porro (£5.9m) and Destiny Udogie (£5.0m) both play, with James Maddison (£7.9m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) keeping Dejan Kulusevski (£6.8m) on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; J Murphy, Schar, Burn, Krafth; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Hall, Livramento, Dummett, Ritchie, White, A Murphy, Parkinson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Werner

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Emerson Royal, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Bryan, Kulusevski