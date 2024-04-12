FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll have at least 15 pre-match press conferences to cover on Friday as we bring you the latest Gameweek 33 team news.

We say ‘at least’ because we don’t yet have a time for Unai Emery. Be it a standalone presser or quotes held over from Thursday night, we’ll hopefully get something from the Aston Villa boss.

This is a ‘live’ blog, so we will add the key quotes as and when they arrive. Hit refresh for the latest updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle’s injury list has got even worse since last weekend.

Eddie Howe revealed on Friday that Lewis Hall (quad) hadn’t trained all week, so the Chelsea loanee is a doubt.

“Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week, so he’s been a slight concern from the previous game. “Tightness in his quad. No muscle pull directly but enough to see him miss training this week. So, he’s a doubt for the game.” – Eddie Howe

Joe Willock is also unlikely to feature after suffering the recurrence of his old Achilles injury.

“Joe’s been to see another specialist to check on the progress of his Achilles, which has been problematic for him. It’s been a difficult injury because it’s not been straightforward. He’s had a few complications through the process of him returning back to full fitness. The feedback was positive generally, in the respect that the Achilles is healing and is doing well, but it will fluctuate from time to time. He will have moments when it is not feeling so good. “For Tottenham, I’m not sure, I probably think he won’t be available for us. There’s a chance that he will be available, then, throughout the rest of the season but again that’s slightly unclear. We need to make sure the long-term prognosis for him is positive [so] that might mean a short period of rest.” – Eddie Howe on Joe Willock

Howe isn’t expecting any of his injured players to return, either. Tino Livramento (ankle) is the closest to a comeback.

“The closest player to coming back would be Tino Livramento, who has not joined in training yet but has been more visible on the grass.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joelinton (quad), Lewis Miley (back), Callum Wilson (tendon), Miguel Almiron (knee), Nick Pope (shoulder), Kieran Trippier (calf) and Matt Targett (Achilles) miss out again.

Sandro Tonali remains banned until August, too.