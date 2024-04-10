46
  1. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Great article thanks

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      My pleasure, Barry!

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah, really useful summary, especially for us freeloaders.

      Thanks

  2. adrianh2024
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Difficult to know what the best options are this week particularly with regards Man City. Luton definitely looks like a prime candidate for Pep roulette to me - not sure I can risk captaining either Foden or Haaland.

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Perfect fixture also to rack up goals,if it comes down to goal difference. I think Haaland Starts

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I think Haaland has looked quite in recent weeks. I think he starts and comes off after scoring a couple of goals - boost his confidence

      2. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I'm chasing slightly in some leagues so bringing in Alvarez this week and sticking C on him. FH in 34 and hoping Alvarez starts the prem games in 35-38. Could be a huge differential this week

      3. theplayer
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Wouldn't be surprised to see the likes of Foden, Bilva, Grealish and Rodri benched this week. Have a feeling Haaland will start though. Hopefully there's a leak before deadline.

    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Really struggling with my 2FTs.
      Plans are to FH34, BB37 so need to set my team up for then.
      Only have 0.2M ITB

      Thoughts on:
      - Lascelles & Udogie to Maguire & Van De Ven

      Current Team:
      Kelleher
      Gusto Udogie Ait-Nouri
      Salah Son Saka Palmer Gordon
      Haaland Isak

      Petrovic Nunez Branthwaite Lascelles

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka to gordon? Preparing for bb37

        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Duh you already got

          Saka to Bruno fernandes??

    • Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Who's the best punt for this week and for GW35 on? I will be free hitting GW34 so it could be another Spurs player. 2.2m in the bank.

      Dub (Areola)
      Porro, Saliba, Zabarnyi (Maguire, Doughty)
      Salah, Son, Foden, Palmer (Rice)
      Haaland, Isak, Muniz

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Could you afford:
        A. Muniz to Jackson
        B. Rice to Maddison

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Mads is 0.2m too much, but I could get Johnson

      2. Rantallion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rice to Gordon or Doughty to Gusto

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Not keen on Chelsea defenders

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Hi all. What would you do with the following? No money itb, which limits my options, but 2 free transfers, WC and BB left.

      Leno
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
      Salah, Son, Saka*, Foden, Palmer
      Haaland (c), Muniz

      Areola*, Solanke, Robinson, Doughty

      A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Mateta for free
      B. Son to Sarabia/MacAllister/Mbeumo, Muniz to Darwin for free
      C. Areola to Kelleher, save other ft
      D. Something else

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        You think Foden starts?

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Don't think he does, but I'm not selling him.

    • Chris_Quartly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Not sure I've ever posted on the forum... does anyone know when the "rate my team" / players matrix will be updated?

      Spurs / Chelsea DGW 35 was announced quite some time ago but the data have not been updated. I would (politely) expect a little better here (considering GW37 data are entered and yet those fixtures aren't officially announced)?

    • Bob B
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Help please!
      GW37, need a plan in place because of max. players from each team:

      A. Hojlund, Gordon & Dalot

      B. Hojlund, Bruno & Dunk

      C. J.Pedro, Bruno & Trippier

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        A for me
        Do like the Bruno punt but burnt me earlier in the season.

        D. Hojlund Garnacho Trippier???

        1. Bob B
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Thanks, already own Garnacho. This would be my Salah downgrade in 37.

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      So still a very small chance Kelleher plays both games in the double? WCing this week and BB34.

    • DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      2 ft. No idea! Please, help.

      Dubravka (Areola)
      Porro Gabriel Reguilom (Estu, Doughty)
      Salah Son Palmer Bowen Havertz
      Haaland Toney (Morris)

      FH 34 | WC 35 | 2ft | 1,3 itb.

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Tricky

        Think I'd do Son to KDB with one FT. Unsure on the other.

      2. RealSocialDads
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Why FH then WC?

      3. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Because DGW34 requires an almost completely different squad to the later doubles.

    • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      DGW37 games confirmed.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        As expected?

      2. david1972
        • 1 Year
        just now

        spill the beans please

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Thanks Neale

      Comprehensive stuff.

      Plenty to think through for gw33, nevermind gw34 for now.

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Man City
      Liverpool
      Arsenal
      Brentford
      Chelsea for goals projected in gw33

      https://twitter.com/robtFPL/status/1777967356448260527?t=1Dh3-HJWDa_h_nVx9RmL5w&s=19

      Will Man City defenders notch a clean sheet too?

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      DGW37 CONFIRMED

      CHELSEA : NFO + BHA
      BRIGHTON : NEW + CHE
      MAN CITY : FUL + TOT
      MAN UTD: ARS + NEW
      NEWCASTLE : BHA + MUN
      SPURS : BUR + MCI

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        FH37 time

      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        FH in 37 is an interesting one.

        I think it's going to be tricky to differentiate your 11 picks from those on WC35, or teams who've already WC'd and using FH in 34 and building towards 37 with FT's.

        Practically every engaged player will have Son, Foden, Palmer, Haaland, Isak, a United attacker, Spurs def, and so on.

        Add Salah and an Arsenal defender into the mix and there isn't much room for differential picks.

    • GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      What do we expect the City defence to be this weekend?

      Is there anyone even fit that could replace Gvardiol?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gvardiol just had his first good performance of the season, why would he need replacing?

      2. duke313
          5 mins ago

          Rico Lewis

        • theodosios
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think he starts since he didn't play 90 mins vs CP

        • Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If I had to guess, it'd be that Guardiola will rest Stones (if anyone) and his papier-mache hamstrings after successive starts. So, Lewis-Akanji-Dias-Gvardiol. If Ake and Walker are still out as expected, that only leaves Gomez, who hasn't started a league game all season.

      3. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Tell me 33 points is catchable. Any tips for chasing with this team?

        Raya (Areola)
        Aït Bradley Gusto (Branth Burn)
        Son Salah(C) Palmer Gross (Foden)
        Haaland Solanke Darwin

        Differences are Son + Gross Vs Saka + Garnacho. I suspect he will start Foden and bench Garnacho and either captain Haaland or Salah. Is it crazy to bank on a Foden benching and start Solanke/Gross over him?

        Plan is to hold FT for 2 next week (only BB 37 left)

      4. drughi
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        is it likely that pope is back for dgw 37 or dubravka safe for the season ?

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Very possible, yeah. Latest timeline is late-April.

          1. drughi
            • 14 Years
            just now

            ok cheers

      5. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        What three Arsenal players would you like to have for GW34?

