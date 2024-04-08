101
101 Comments Post a Comment
  1. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? thanks 🙂

    Neto
    Gabriel Porro Reguilon
    Palmer Salah Foden Saka Son
    Darwin Toney
    Areola Ait Nori Doughty Mubama

    £3.7 itb 1ft

    Chips left: FH (plan to use it in GW34) & BB

    1. Saka to Gordon and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    2. Saka to Johnson and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    3. Saka to Garnacho and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    4. Areola to Petrovic for the gw 35 and 37 doubles (playing FH in 34)

    5. Other

    6. Save

    Thanks!!!

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      2 for me but could quite easily go with 6 if you don’t won’t a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Emre Can Pie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      No point in doing 6 because you will still only have 1 transfer after free hit.

      Open Controls
    3. grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      fair enoughhh

      Open Controls
  2. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best Lascelles replacement? Current defenders are Bradley, Ait-Nouri, Gusto, Lascelles and Udogie. Someone who doubles in 37 for BB

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Budget?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      What's the budget?

      Open Controls
    3. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Budget is 4.8

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      GW37 best of my knowledge not yet announced!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        They can be "guessed"

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          BH could there be a DGW in GW36?

          Just had a look at what appears fixtures not confirmed/still not sure how decided.

          Man United v Newcastle United
          Spurs v Man City
          Brighton v Chelsea

          Open Controls
    5. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gvardiol or Burn

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Gvardiol Van Hecke Burn- all double in 37

      Open Controls
  3. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Son to kdb for free?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Other option garnacho or gordon

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      I’d keep Son this week.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm not sure I would.

      Depends how Pep favours him for his cup football where he's done some good work.

      Too much uncertainty in my view.

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      KDB won’t start vs Luton and I’m 99% sure about it

      Open Controls
  4. rp_eire
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Out of the loop on Toney situation. What was the reason he didn't start vs. Villa?

      Want to bring him in for Solanke.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Hip

        Open Controls
        1. rp_eire
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            Cheers. Will wait until deadline to make a decision in that case.

            Open Controls
          • Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            Dont lie

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              I stand tall, strong and corrected if I’m mistaken!

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                ♪ Hips don't lie ♫

                Open Controls
      2. manu4life99
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Roll FT?

        Dubravka
        Gabriel Porro Bradley
        Salah Saka Foden Son Palmer
        Haaland Solanke

        ait nouri, mateta, branthwaite

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yes, or possibly Porro out.

          Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        Maddison > ?
        Have 8.1m in the moneypit.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          That German chap we’ve been laughing at for years but are now looking and and using a stick to rub our chins under or helmets … no not Werner, the one that plays in red and white …

          Open Controls
        2. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          Havertz?

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 57 mins ago

            It’s unanimous!

            Open Controls
        3. The Tonberry
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            Not Maddison - he's not been good since his injury and is now off set pieces. Havertz is the best option if you haven't filled your Arsenal quota

            Open Controls
            1. The Tonberry
                5 hours, 52 mins ago

                Sorry misread the first part. You're trying to sell Madders not buy him!

                Havertz would be the best option

                Open Controls
            2. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 50 mins ago

              Big H (Havertz)

              Open Controls
            3. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 24 mins ago

              Luis Diaz or Havertz if you have a Liverpool or Arsenal spot available.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 12 mins ago

                Was thinking Diaz but the Havertz love is overwhelming! Between these two I think. Hadn’t considered Havertz before.

                Open Controls
          • The Tonberry
              5 hours, 56 mins ago

              Best move for this week? Will WC35 and BB37 - no FH left.

              Neto
              Bradley Saliba Ait-Nouri
              Salah Saka Palmer Gordon Son
              Haaland Darwin

              Areola, Solanke, Zabarnyi, Konsa - 2FT, 0.3itb

              A - Son to Havertz, roll transfer
              B - Son to Sarabia, Konsa to Gabriel
              C - Son to Foden, Konsa to Gabriel
              D - Any other option

              Open Controls
              1. BUZZBOMB
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 51 mins ago

                A but considering L Diaz ahead of KH

                Open Controls
              2. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                5 hours, 43 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
                1. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  5 hours, 42 mins ago

                  I am looking at Gordon to Kai this week and Son/Bradley to Diaz/Ait for GW34.

                  Open Controls
              3. Assisting the assister
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 41 mins ago

                A is my plan if he comes through Bayern

                Open Controls
            • Jumpers_for_goal_posts
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 52 mins ago

              Best cheap-ish midfielder replacements for Tavernier? (Must double in 34)

              Open Controls
              1. The Tonberry
                  5 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Sarabia or Eze?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jumpers_for_goal_posts
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Yeah maybe should just make jump to Eze earlier, thanks

                    Open Controls
              2. BUZZBOMB
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 46 mins ago

                Any mileage in DCL or Mateta for DGW34 if WC GW35?

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  I was tempted in DCL myself but this from Dyche made me nervous:

                  "He and Beto have shared bits of games and I am pleased for him. I went with him today, I am pleased with his performance."

                  Sounds like it's 2 strikers for 1 spot.

                  Open Controls
                2. Better off with a pin and a…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Mateta looks a decent shout for 34,I'd slightly prefer him to DCL. OK form recently and 2 decent home games in 34 (WHU, NEW over DCL's NFO, LIV). I wouldn't expect lots from either, but not bad.

                  Open Controls
              3. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                5 hours, 45 mins ago

                Bench one:

                A. Gordon
                B. Solanke

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  B. Just 4 shots in Solanke's last 3 games.

                  Open Controls
                3. Camino Aleatorio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Solanke seems to have busted wheels. Unes is more healthy and Sparky.

                  Could be way wrong, but I am sensing something not right.

                  Open Controls
              4. CroatianHammer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                Henderson is the keeper I likely want 34 onwards, but trying to figure out the best rotation for him from 33 onwards. I'm at a loss. Raya? Petrović? I don't want Pickford, more so as Everton become a punching bag.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 14 mins ago

                  I'd probably back the Everton defense over the Palace one but each to their own.

                  Open Controls
              5. No Professionals
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 17 mins ago

                Dubravka
                Gabriel Saliba Porro
                Salah Saka Palmer Gordon Son
                Haaland(c) Solanke

                Areola Muniz Doughty Zabarnyi
                0.2m 2ft

                Any ideas? Needs to be with 34 in mind, maybe…

                A) areola to kelleher
                B) Porro to ait nouri (if fit)

                Wildcard and bench boost left so dead ending into 34.

                Open Controls
                1. Better off with a pin and a…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Are you BB in 34?
                  Not sure I'd bring in Kelleher now with Alisson maybe heading for a return. Option B makes sense to give you 2 extra fixtures and a little cash to play with.

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 6 Years
                    5 hours, 2 mins ago

                    BB 37

                    WC 35

                    Open Controls
                    1. Better off with a pin and a…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 58 mins ago

                      Then I think B this week - unless we find out Saka is out for sure. Then I'd maybe think about Saka->Diaz with 34 in mind. Porro could wait - you have 3 doublers for defence anyway so go for the bigger upside.

                      Open Controls
                      1. No Professionals
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 47 mins ago

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
              6. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 15 mins ago

                Strong season for FPL analytics players so far:

                @FPLSportScience
                There are only 255 people in the Bullet Wisdom analytics league and 8 of them are in the top 50 in the world. 45 of them are in the top 1000.
                5% of the top 1k/16% of the top 50 all being in the same league of 255 people is absolutely insane.

                Open Controls
                1. RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 13 Years
                  4 hours, 2 mins ago

                  youtube.com/letstalkfpl has 8 in the top 40 and over 50 in the top 300.

                  Open Controls
                2. OverTinker
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Wow

                  Open Controls
              7. Silecro
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 12 mins ago

                Havertz better option for double than Odegaard? And why?

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Because he scores more regularly recently?

                  Open Controls
                2. Shark Team
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Yes he is better, he is more involved in goals lately than Odegaard. Imo double Ars def is also good

                  Open Controls
              8. Jones Kusi
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 12 mins ago

                Thoughts on this?
                FH34 BB37 and I am 0.1 away for not being able to so this move or just ignore Haaland and pray?

                Toney, Saka, Pau > Haaland, Gordon, Gusto (-8)

                Open Controls
              9. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 6 mins ago

                If fit, whom would you play?
                A. Ait-Nouri (nfo)
                B. Porro (new)

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 58 mins ago

                  A

                  Newcastle are a lot stronger at home

                  Open Controls
              10. AzzaroMax99
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 50 mins ago

                Help here guys. What to do here?

                No FH or WC, plan is to BB in GW34.
                2 FT, 0.0 IDB left.

                Onana
                White Gomez Gusto
                Salah Son Palmer Saka Havertz
                Haaland Solanke

                Kelleher Burn Muniz Branthwaite

                Open Controls
                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 33 mins ago

                  As someone who has Son(blank 34) and Palmer(ars 34) too, I can't see the benefit of BB34 given I want both players DGW35.

                  Open Controls
              11. DMP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 41 mins ago

                No idea! Please, help.

                Dubravka (Areola)
                Porro Gabriel Reguilom (Estu, Doughty)
                Salah Son Palmer Bowen Havertz
                Haaland Toney (Morris)

                FH 34 | WC 35 | 2ft | 1,3 itb.

                Open Controls
              12. wulfrunian
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 37 mins ago

                Best way to use my second ft?FH in gw34,BB in gw37.

                A)Saka->Foden
                B)Nunez->Hojlund
                C)Petrovic->Verbruggen

                Open Controls
                1. Bob B
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              13. Moxon
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 28 mins ago

                Will Petrovic keep his spot when Sanchez is fit?

                Open Controls
                1. Shark Team
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Yes imo, Chelsea concede goals but blues supporters agree that they’re not Petrovic’s faults and he is the #1 of this team

                  Open Controls
                2. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Getting beat at his near post yesterday wasn't great for him.

                  Open Controls
                3. Stranger Mings
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                4. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Yes because Sanchez is laughably bad

                  Open Controls
                5. Bob B
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Yes, Petrovic was brought in to be number 1 eventually but it got fast tracked by the Sanchez injury.

                  Remember the start of the season when Chelsea sold Kepa and Mendy?
                  Sanchez was Brighton's third choice but brought in as a Chelsea backup but due to the sales he got promoted because there was no other choice!

                  Open Controls
              14. Alisson WondHaaland
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                Best one to bring in out of these? (GW 35 WC)

                A) Eze - bench him and play Solanke vs MUN(H) in 33, then plays WHU(H), NEW(H) in 34
                B) Sarabia - play vs NFO(A) in 33 (bench Solanke), then plays ARS(H), BOU(H) in 34

                Open Controls
                1. The FPL Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  4 hours, 19 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Stranger Mings
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 56 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                3. Bob B
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              15. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 1 min ago

                Best dgw34 players?
                Eze, saka, Gabriel, havertz, Diaz, salah, darwin &solanke?

                Open Controls
              16. Bob B
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                Would you consider Joao Pedro if it meant you can afford Trippier from GW35?

                Salah Son Palmer Foden (Garnacho)
                Haaland Isak Pedro

                GW33: Play Pedro (bur), bench Garnacho (bou)
                -- FH34 --
                GW35: Play Garnacho (SHU), bench Pedro (bou)
                GW36: Play Garnacho (BUR), bench Pedro (AVL)
                -- BB37 -- (play both)

                Open Controls
              17. Fuddled FC
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                Really need Ait-Nouri to start in gw33!

                What's your views on him being fit?

                Open Controls
                1. Bob B
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 39 mins ago

                  He's so fit

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bob B
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 36 mins ago

                    We will find out on Friday

                    Open Controls
              18. Saka Rice
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Wonder who that 3rd striker is going to be for BB37...Hojlund? Jackson? Meh...

                Open Controls
                1. Bob B
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Haaland and Isak are good but the third choice is uninspiring.

                  I'm thinking of going for João Pedro

                  Open Controls
                  1. Saka Rice
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    High rotation risk with him though by the looks of it

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bob B
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 36 mins ago

                      He will play every game but his minutes will vary.

                      Open Controls
                2. Yes Ndidi
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Jackson's got the quantity of fixtures, but you know full well he's waiting until the last minute to get that YC & a 2 week rest.
                  Hojlund has a better run of fixtures.
                  Would another return for Werner put him in the frame?
                  2 assists in 2 weeks.
                  Just thinking out loud.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Saka Rice
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Is there a possibility that his YC gets cleared soon? I don't hate Werner as a punt

                    Open Controls
                    1. Yes Ndidi
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      He still has 33 & 34 to get through I think, so wouldn't be banned for 37 in any case, but not playing 35 would diminish his appeal greatly.

                      Open Controls
              19. grooveymatt65
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? thanks 🙂

                Neto
                Gabriel Porro Reguilon
                Palmer Salah Foden Saka Son
                Darwin Toney
                Areola Ait Nori Doughty Mubama

                £3.7 itb 1ft

                Chips left: FH (plan to use it in GW34) & BB

                1. Saka to Gordon and Darwin to Haaland for -4

                2. Saka to Johnson and Darwin to Haaland for -4

                3. Saka to Garnacho and Darwin to Haaland for -4

                4. Areola to Petrovic for the gw 35 and 37 doubles (playing FH in 34)

                5. Other

                Thanks!!!

                Open Controls
                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  It looks a lot like that team you posted above

                  Open Controls
                  1. Planet Head
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 30 mins ago

                    And he still hasn't figured out that Sanchez is back soon

                    Open Controls
                    1. grooveymatt65
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 50 mins ago

                      they might stick with Petrovic..

                      Open Controls
              20. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Sound OK gw33 son to foden gw34 muniz & palmer to mateta & havertz wc35

                Open Controls
              21. icecoldkilla
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Areola

                Saliba / Porro / Gabriel

                Salah / Son / Palmer / Gordon / Saka

                Haaland / Solanke

                Bench: Neto / Mateta / Taylor / Zabarnyi

                2FT, 0.1 ITB

                Gordon + Porro ==> Sarabia + VVD?

                Open Controls
              22. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                New article:
                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/08/who-is-nearing-a-ban-in-gameweek-33-and-who-is-in-the-clear/

                Open Controls
              23. Fefguero
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                thoughts on this?

                GW33 son, gusto > diaz, vvd
                GW34 muniz > mateta

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.