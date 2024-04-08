207
  1. Elijah's Wood
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    There's a lot of talk about GW 37 BB, why is this? Why not BB34?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Take your pick...
      - FH34
      - WC35 BB37
      - Team not setup for BB34

      1. Elijah's Wood
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        I've got WC and BB left. Just wondered which teams are we expecting to have doubles in 37? Both Spurs and Chelsea don't look like teams we should triple up on

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          All remaining fixtures to be rearranged are likely going into 37.

        2. Rollercoaster
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          I have also WC and BB left, going to WC in gw 35, doubling Spurs and Che, believe gw37 will be double for Bri, Che, Mci,Mun,New and Spurs, allows me to set up my team for gw35+37

          1. Elijah's Wood
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Ah thank you, that's the info I needed. Didn't realise 37 would be a big doubles week

        3. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          20 mins ago

          Click on the link in the header above that explains it all

    2. iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      I assume quite a few will WC 35 allowing them to load up on GW37 Doublers, including for their bench boost

      1. Elijah's Wood
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        What about WC33 / BB34?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Teams that double in 34 wee different to 35/37 which makes it difficult to transition assuming you sre targeting doubles

          1. iCon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Exactly this /\

        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Difficult to work as teams that double in GW34, are different to those that DGW GW35 and will DGW 37.

        3. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          25 mins ago

          Because with a GW33 wildcard your squad is filled with rubbish from Palace, Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves for the run-in

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Team dependent but GW34 looks like the better week to BB if you've got WC still to use in GW35, but those with FH left are probably better off using that in GW34 then BB in GW37.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      There should be a focus on the merits of BB34 then playing into the subsequent doubles and fixtures as best suits your chips and player choices.

      In fact, if it turns out that gw34 is higher scoring than dgw37 it makes sense.

      The BB34 will partly be offset by FH34 into 11 doublers.

    5. Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I WCd in 30 and, when looking at the two weeks, BB37 looked better because i could bench Son and Gusto in 34.

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Curious to hear what folks would do here with 2FTs and chip plan below

    DE34/WC35/BB37
    2FT 0.8ITB
    Neto
    Porro Saliba Gabriel
    Saka Foden Salah Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Solanke
    (Areola* Zabarnyi Hwang Taylor)

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Porro to Van Dijk if you can afford?

      Then reassess next week with 2 frees

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Unfortunately 0.1 short haha. That would have been the ideal move!

  3. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    GW34 FH draft (0.1m left)

    Pickford (Neto)
    Saliba, Zabarnyi, Ait-Nouri (Andersen, Branthwaite)
    Salah, Saka, Diaz, Havertz (Sarabia)
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yeah, looks good.

      I'll be on something similar but with MacAllister over Diaz and a United attacker (probably Bruno) too.

  4. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Most nailed 5m or less Liverpool defender for GW34 or is there no point chancing it?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If Trent is still not available then consider Bradley.

      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Looks like he's back training this week so don't thionk it'll be an option

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          That what Klopp has stated. Keep an eye on how that progresses

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think Fulham score so unless there's attacking returns involved it's on the Everton match.

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      None

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    £70m offer plus bonuses around about €100m offer in total being considered from Saudi club football with the Ministry to bid for the final year of Salah's contract.

    He's 31.

    Al Hilal or something similar...

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      2 different currencies in the same rumour usually points to it being BS

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        It's just been quoted on Talk Sport that way by a Saudi club football expert.

        Ben Jacobs.

        It was rounded to 100m in Euros.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Talksport transfer rumours are actually banned from r/LFC for being so unreliable

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            This sounded considered and substantiated...

            If Salah's camp indicate he's up for it this year.

            Here's his credentials if you want to interrogate his website and networks.

            https://x.com/JacobsBen?t=xy-lxCD4xEIcfrqcdZeV-Q&s=09

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Weird to not tweet about it?

              https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3Ajacobsben%20salah&src=typed_query&f=live

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                25 mins ago

                Think it's because he's paid as an exclusive to Talk Sport who he contributes too.

                I'm not just making random things up, it was broadcast 20 mins ago.

                Sure Talk Sport are going to tweet it soon enough.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  It's not you that I'm doubting - it's Talksh*te

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Yeah

                    Maybe he had to cough up a story but it makes sense considering last summer.

                    Liverpool may offer up a years extension too, I'm sure they will. He's only 31.

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Think they'd be stupid not to. A post-Klopp season will be hard enough without losing arguably the best player in the league.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        You can even check out his A'level results etc here.

        😉

        Has worked in the region in different roles so presumably has some basis for it.

        But he says they are mindful of the timing post May, depending on the new Liverpool boss and 'project'!

        https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-jacobs-02572b48/

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Centralised Deal Makers will do it after Klopp's left.

      3 year contract offer to be made in the summer...

      If Salah is up for it himself.

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Which is the bigger double 34 or 37?

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      6 teams have a DGW37
      7 teams have a DGW34

      So 34

      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        But one in 34 involves Sheffield Utd so it's pretty even

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          The real question is when do the best teams and better fantasy picks double?

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          The way this season has gone, McBurnie will end up in the TOTW

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Haha - yes, it would be typical for this season.

  7. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Just thinking out loud:
    This week, GW33 - 2FT prep for DGW35 already have 2 Spurs, 2 Chelsea so will use 1FT on Jackson and 1FT on BB37 prep

    GW34 - FH, will lose a GW33 FT if I save one

    GW35 - Use FT on a 3rd Spurs most likely Richarlison depending on midfield injuries.

    GW36 - Use FT on 37BB or save

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pretty similar to what I'm doing, not sure I want Jackson or 3 Spurs though...

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Jackson will be on bench this week, not in FH34 team and become Pedro after 35

        3rd Spurs I’ll make a call on in GW35, might be an injury that frees up a mid field spot

  8. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    For those planning to BB in 37, who's your third striker going to be? I can't see too many inspiring options with a double..

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Haaland, Isak and Pedro

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        This

    2. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Probably a cheap SGW player like Cunha

    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just asked the same on the last page. Very uninspiring.

      Haaland, Isak, Hojlland the template I guess.

      Might consider a punt on Calvert Lewin myself

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I was originally looking at Hojlund but not too keen anymore. DCL is interesting, will see if this is a lucky flash in the pan or whether he finds a bit of form now..

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        As long as Isak is fit and Haaland is playing in a title shoot out.

        Rather than be rested for cup finals.

        A couple of losses either way would sway it by then.

    4. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It is a long way off. Alvarez and Wilson might be options by then.

  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I think we're thinking about the BB in an entirely wrong way this season.

    A BB is gonna consist of 3 defenders/GKs out of 4 players. These positions have been really poor this season and so two games hardly guarantees returns of any kind. We saw with the Bournemouth and Luton double how useless some of these players can be even with two games.

    If it weren't for the Zabarnyi goal, he would have been a big fail. Anyone that doubled on Bournemouth defense had a mare that week. Smith got 0 points despite 2 starts. Kerkez played the first half of the first game and then no more. Doughty with all his touted threat got 5 points even with an assist.

    So with that in mind, I think I'd rather have a SGW player from a great team like Arsenal than a DGW for a team like New, Bha, Cpl or Wol.

    A Gabriel 6 pointer is likely to be better than 2 games from the bottom half sides with the way results are coming. Maybe we should be looking more carefully at what weeks to BB with this in mind. And as long as you can get 8 really good attacking players, then a BB even with 4 SGW players should be considered worthwhile if they allow you to target good fixtures for CSs or give players like Reguilon, Porro etc room to realize their attacking potential.

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Don't bring Wolves into this, we've got Ait-Nouri

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You're right. Bad example. Ait Nouri when fit is OoP and 100% worth picking up. But the point is about the mid-table defenses.

        We're all meticulously tinkering our team so that we can get the 'perfect' 15 player bench boost of:

        Petrovic, Burn, Van Hecke, Gordon

        Only to realize that the 3 defenders might score 5 points between them the way this season is going.

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A player like Pedro is ideal for BB can be benched in run up to GW37. Also looking at AitNouri if he’s fit again.

      I brought in Onana on WC to sit on bench until 37

      Problem is midfield with so many good SGW options at the moment no room for say Gross

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I get the feeling it doesn't matter what you do, the defenders are going to be naff. Not many are getting returns when expected,

    4. iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Makes perfect sense, but the lure of the doubles is always too enticing

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I think a BB without 15 doublers is likely better, especially from BB34 into the final sequence.

      May as well play Palmer and I'm thinking that Muniz at home to Liverpool might be okay too.

      Will probably go different as some clubs have good fixtures but it's not as simple as 15+15 in my view.

    6. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Most people BB'ing in DGW34 will have a backline consisting of a combination of...

      ARS: Raya, Gabriel, White (only decent defence in the whole league)
      EVE: Pickford, Branthwaite (unpredictable but are capable, even against Liverpool)
      WOL: Ait-Nouri (basically a winger)
      CRY: Henderson, Munoz, Richards (wouldn't expect much)
      LIV: Van Dijk, Bradley, Kelleher (latter 2 at risk of being dropped, but VD decent)

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        There's also a strong scenario where Trent is back and you use the Son funds to fit him in and if he bangs then that's all well and good.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        45 mins ago

        Fair. But I think I see a lot fewer BB34 than I do BB37.

        And once you consider having to fill up a BB in 37 with 3 defenders, I can see the BB being Petrovic, Burn, Van Hecke and that really doesn't inspire me at all.

        Maybe it's better to change the plan to BB in 34... I think I like Pickford, Branthwaite, Munoz more than Petrovic, Burn, Van Hecke at the end of the season with nothing to play for.

        Ait Nouri and double Arsenal defense/Bradley being the template BB34 starting defense.

        1. Bob B
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          If you prefer Everton, Palace and Wolves defenders then play BB34.

          In 37, you'd likely have to have one cheaper defender in Hecke, Burn and VDV but not all 3.

          My backline is likely to be:
          Ederson Petrovic
          Udogie Porro Gusto Burn Trippier

    7. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      GW37 BB with Everton avoiding relegation vs relegated SHU(H), Pickford Branthwaite Tarkowski BB

    8. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Double Arsenal (like many already have), Double Pool (I'm seriously considering VVD & Robbo with my 2 FTs this GW), and Ait-Nouri if fit it is then.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        for GW34 BB

    9. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Double gameweekers have a higher floor and a higher ceiling.
      Udogie, Porro and Trippier have not been good picks this season.
      Spurs play Burnley and Sheff in their two gameweeks as well.

      Gusto for price and doubles, also has been showing great attacking potential but chances not converted or points taken away from him.

      A Newcastle double up with big Dan Burn isn't the worst idea but this is the position you can punt on with your favourite singleton or a MU/NEW/BHA/MCI defender.

      1. Bob B
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sorry I'm vouching for 37, not 34

    10. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Love this take. I can get to a bench of Pickford Palmer Foden Mitchell for GW34 with a -4 and weighing if that is better than the typical BB37 lot. at the moment I'm leaning to 37 but these are the correct questions to be asking

  10. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    This week’s decision revolves around whether to go double ARS defence or mids…any thoughts here?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Gusto Bradley
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    Areola Zabarnyi Konsa Neto 2 FT 1.1 ITB

    1. G Banger
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I opted not to transfer in Havertz and now feel like it's a bit points chasing, but double DEF is probably the safe option with MID if chasing

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Prefer double defence, which mid is the tricky bit

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Combo situation

      Arsenal def + non arsenal mid vs non Arsenal def + Arsenal mid

  11. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Saka losing 0.3 due to 3 blank GWs is kinda surprising. His form overall is superb.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is it though? No returns in 28/30, Arsenal blank in 29 and 0 mins in 31.

      1. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        just now

        He nearly always seems injured but I guess the blank had a big influence in sales

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hooked at HT in a 6-1 rout against the worst team in the league.
      Blank vs Brentford
      Blank vs City
      No-show vs the second worst team in the league.

  12. Andrew D48
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Wonder when we get confirmation of DG 37 fixtures?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably 1-2 weeks

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure why we haven't already got them because surely whether the 3 remaining fixtures could be played in GW37 or not was taken into account before the GW34 DGW fixtures were announced.

      1. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’m guessing it’s tv schedules etc but not too much planning for the poor fans

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Will Kelleher last DGW34?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Unlikely no

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Don't buy don't sell until we get more info before 34

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          WCing this GW, so need info before 34.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Well expected to take part of team training this week

  14. Andrew D48
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thanks I’m abroad that week and overkeen to see fixtures ha

  15. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    How essential is Solanke likely to be in DGW34? I don't have free hit left so thinking of going with Haaland (bri), Nunez (ful, eve) and Mateta (WHU, NEW). I guess you can't have them all.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Definitely not essential

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not essential but risky to go without given his high ownership.

  16. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Onana
    White Gomez Gusto
    Salah Son Palmer Saka Havertz
    Haaland Solanke

    Kelleher Burn Muniz Branthwaite

    I have 2 FT, 0.0 IDB left

    What to do here?

  17. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which teams double in 37 . Thanks.

    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Brighton, M. United, M. City, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea

  18. Lenred
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi all - any thoughts gratefully received.

    Currently have all chips remaining.

    My teams is as follows:

    Pickford (Strakosha)
    Porro Gabriel Bradley (Taylor, Doughty)
    Salah Saka Luis Diaz Son Palmer
    Watkins Toney Solanke.

    So - no Man City coverage for this weeks plum game v Luton. Had a great week last week off the back of it (81 points) but think this week would be pushing my luck!

    With the above team I can get to 9 DGW34 players with a -4 (Son and Doughty / Taylor to Havertz and Ait Nouri is current thinking). I will play WC in 35 or 36 and then BB in 37.

    Am I mad to play FH this weekend instead of my previous plan to play it the last gameweek of the season ( I dont think I am missing any essential GW34 DGW players so dont want to play it then). My team would be as follows:

    Ederson (Kelleher)
    White Reguillon Gabriel (Gusto Taylor)
    Salah Palmer Foden Mbuemo Luis Diaz
    Toney Haaland (Cap) (Wood)

    Any thoughts would be much appreciated! Cheers

  19. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you consider Joao Pedro if it meant you can afford Trippier from GW35?

    Salah Son Palmer Foden (Garnacho)
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    GW33: Play Pedro (bur), bench Garnacho (bou)
    -- FH34 --
    GW35: Play Garnacho (SHU), bench Pedro (bou)
    GW36: Play Garnacho (BUR), bench Pedro (AVL)
    -- FH37 --

