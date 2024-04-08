247
  Besaid_Auroch
    8 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Bench one:

    solanke - MUN (H)
    garnacho - BOU (A)

    Les Bleus
      12 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      G

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Garnacho

    NJ MetroStars
      2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      same dilemma for me. benching garnacho....but not happy about it

    Besaid_Auroch
      8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thanks all. Only alternative for me is punt on a Pep roulette and bench Haaland or Foden. Probably won't be doing that!

  Les Bleus
    12 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    What do you think is the better move?

    A) Onana to Raya and play Van Hecke(bur)
    B) Porro to Saliba/White and play Onana(bou)

    Basically, I want an extra arsenal defensive cover and it’s between playing Onana or Van Hecke

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Tough choice B just for me. But then you would lose a DGW player GW35. But also gain a player for GW34. So depends on your chip strategy.

      Les Bleus
        12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers! Sorry I should have mentioned I’m FH34

  jonnybhoy
    11 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    L Diaz or Eze for DGW?

    Malkmus
      12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Good Q. I had originally thought of Eze and maybe Henderson with the good palace fixtures but now thinking Diaz over Eze and pickford over hendo. Great fixtures for palace but they don't score much or keep cs. Tough one.

    GoonerByron
      12 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Would prefer Eze with Salah Darwin + a defender

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Diaz

  GoonerByron
    12 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Trying to plan my DGW34 FH team. Is this about right as a template team?

    Henderson
    Gabriel - VVD - AitNouri
    Salah (c) - Saka - Havertz - Eze - Olise
    Darwin - Solanke

    Grbic - Cunha - Semedo - Tarkowski

    This is assuming Olise is fit and starting games. Also I may go Trent if he is back fit and starting..

    Milk, 1 Šuker
      11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Olise a mins and injury risk - sure you want to go with him. Don't forget the SGW players too!

    aapoman
      10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I like it. Would likely go for something similar with 0 sgw players.

    Karan14
      7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      double Palace def & Diaz imo.

      aapoman
        10 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yup for me FH34 must include Salad, Diaz + Darwin

        Karan14
          7 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          The team just picks itself Salah, Diaz, Darwin, Saka, Solanke, Eze & Havertz/Ode in attack. Henderson, Gabriel, RAN & Munoz at the back.

          Nanoelektronicar
            9 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            This, triple Liverpool and double Arsenal attack is the way to go, imo.

      GoonerByron
        12 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah this makes sense actually! Was trying to cover Pool defence but think the treble up on attack is much better

    We Go Again
      9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      I would do double Arsenal defence instead of having Havertz tbh

      Karan14
        7 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Havertz/Ode & Munoz looks better than any other non Pool mid + Saliba/White.

  hazza44
    11 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best WC team for the remainder of the season? Looking to use my WC this week - prioritising my H2H league. Cheers.

    Black Knights
      12 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      So you've got carte blanche to consider every single player in the game, and you still can't work it out yourself?

  Stranger Mings
    3 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    son to foden this week seems appealing given city v Luton plus son bgw34? Will get son back dgw35

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Tough choice with not knowing whether Foden will be rested again. Considering the same with Saka but could backfire badly.

      Karan14
        7 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        He wont be rested again this week. Probably GW34 or GW35 now.

      Stranger Mings
        3 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        I own saka but thought better to sell foden

      Stranger Mings
        3 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Sorry own saka too but prefer to sell son

    I Member
      8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'm considering it. Hopefully we get a leak that Foden starts.

      Stranger Mings
        3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yeh hopefully - risk f8den plays full 90 v real nadrid

    Tic Tacs
      4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      That City team could be anything as it's one of their easiest home games of the season with two massive CL games either side; they could play the kids

  Karan14
    7 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which mid will be sacrificed by GW35 wildcarders to have Foden? Saka or Salah?

    Maybe both for Foden & KDB?

    Son, Palmer & Garnacho will be staples.

    aapoman
      10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'm planning to sell Saka

    Nanoelektronicar
      9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      I think I'll sell Salah, no wildcard, but still. I won't captain him past 34 for sure.

  We Go Again
    9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    With Liverpool's defence not having many CS, are those that are tripling up for GW34 going for triple Liverpool attack? Or you still bringing in someone like van Dijk

    BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Am probably gonna do a sideways move of Bradley to Roberson.

      BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        2 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        In addition to having Salah and Darwin.

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Probably going triple attack (Salah, McA plus Diaz or Darwin)

    The Mighty Hippo
      7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'm looking at triple attack. Salah, Darwin and Diaz.

    Nanoelektronicar
      9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Triple attack on FH.

  Bucket Man
    5 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Early in the week but quite stumped as plan to FH34 BB37
    So I have 2FT to use

    Onana
    Gusto, Gabriel, Ait Nouri*
    Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin, Isak
    Petrovic, Garnacho, Van Hecke, Udogie

    Thinking any two of :
    Darwin to Hojlund
    Saka to Foden
    Onana/Petrovic to Raya/Ederson
    Ait Nouri to City/Arsenal DEF
    Any thing else?

  Silecro
    6 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Brereton Diaz an option for DGW34 over Eze double with Mateta? BUR and MUN at home seem equally good fixtures as Palace ones. Also not much difference in current attacking form of both teams. Although Eze has pens on his side..

  Bob B
    10 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    If you had to pick one for this week, who would you play?

    A. Garnacho (bou)
    B. Hojlund (bou)
    C. Solanke (MUN)
    D. J. Pedro (bur)

    The Mighty Hippo
      7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Solanke

    Bavarian
      6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      A

    FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      C or B. Probably C

  tuvok
    5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Does anyone know how likely Robertson is to keep starting for Liverpool now? Could be a great alternative to VVD?

    Nanoelektronicar
      9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sheffield game has shown that Liverpool are too narrow with Gomez at LB, so I think Robertson in needed to give the width in attack. Even against United Klopp thought that both him and Bradley should play.

      Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        He certainly is one to consider for FH34. Unless I go with triple Liv attack.

        Nanoelektronicar
          9 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I think I'll go triple attack. This Liverpool team is all about the goals.

    FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I’d stick with VVD. Gomez could easily get a start or two to balance the team more once Trent’s back, and it’s not like VVD doesn’t offer attacking upside himself

  gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Neto
    Regulion Gabriel Udogie
    Son Palmer Salah Saka
    Muniz Morris Haaland

    Areola Zabarnyi DLuiz Doughty

    2 FT 1.2 ITB. BB and FH left. A bit lost on what to do now and the best weeks to play my two chips. Appreciate any feedback!

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      FH34 and start building for BB37 is obvious strategy imo.

  FootballTeam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Bench one of:

    Gordon (TOT)
    Son (New)
    Solanke (MNU)

    Black Knights
      12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Son shouldn't be in that conversation. I'd go Gordon, i think.

      Nanoelektronicar
        9 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        +1

        FootballTeam
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Cheers. Will have a mull over. Gordon seems the obvious choice but I like him as a differential choice and his home record is immense.

  ADucksBehind
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Out of 10, how disappointed are Salah captainers feeling about yesterday?

    Wobbles
      3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not very disappointed at all, all my ML rivals captained Palmer.

  FCSB
    8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Those working towards DGW34… is the aim 10 DGWers plus Haaland??

    The Mighty Hippo
      7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I'm undecided about this one for now. I'll have a spare f/t in gw34 and will be wildcarding the week after. So it's either keep Haaland as my only single week player or ditch him for a one week punt on DCL Mateta or Cunha ,

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I can get to 11 with FHs but Richards and Ait Nouri are only ‘expected’ back from injury and Kerkez is a hopeful based on future Bournemouth lineups. In any event, I’d consider Garnacho against SHU ahead of a SGW player, or I might BB (poss hit to 12).

    Tic Tacs
      4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'll probably have a few single GWers, Watkins and Toney maybe one or two others

  Klopp's Kids
    10 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Fed up with Maddison. Who to get? FH'ing in GW34.

    a) Brennan Johnson
    b) Bruno Fernandes

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

  The Yorkshire Pirlo
    7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Haaland a must this week or do we reckon he’s rested some?

    Top of ML by 30 points and chasing pack all have Haaland

    Neto
    VVD Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Sake Odegaard Palmer
    Darwin Solanke

    Turner Ait-Nouri Semenyo Konsa

    A) Solanke Son > Haaland 7m
    B) Darwin Son Ode > Haaland Diaz Havertz

    Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Haaland put 5 past Luton last time they played, so do with that information what you will.

  Tic Tacs
    4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Still kicking myself for benching Saka in favour of Toney, losing rank and H2H in the process... having such a poor season making these bad decisions too often

    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Well... That was stupid, tbh.

      Botman and Robben
        7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        ouch

  
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Would appreciate some advice please. I will WC in GW35.

    Onana
    Gabriel Bradley Ait-N Anderson Estupinan
    Salah Saka Havertz Palmer Son
    Watkins Solanke Muniz

    A). Watkins, Son -> Diaz, Haaland (-4)
    B). Son -> Foden

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A from them, but ultimately depends on minutes in the CL fixture

  21. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    So the big question this week is "who for the next couple of weeks":

    A) Foden
    B) Diaz
    C) Havertz

    1. willos_wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      C

