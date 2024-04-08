44
44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Going into 34, I'm planning to have 2FT. Going to take a -4 to get a BB team, so which players should I bring in for:

    Areola
    Gusto
    Son

    I already have:

    Neto
    Gabriel Saliba Ait Nouri Zabarnyi
    Salah Saka Palmer Mac Allister
    Haaland Darwin Isak.

    Current thinking is Pickford and 2xPalace

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yeah I would go for Pickford, Munoz and Eze.

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Please:

    Leno
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
    Salah, Son, Saka*, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Muniz

    Areola*, Solanke, Robinson, Doughty

    A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Mateta for free
    B. Son to Sarabia/MacAllister/Mbeumo, Muniz to Darwin for free
    C. Something else

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      You would get Son Back GW 35 ?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Without chips or chip strategy?

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Flagged players out first?

      Open Controls
  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is C Wood really a genuine option now for 3rd fwd?!? I am confused.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      No doubles but good chance of scoring in four of the next six fixtures. 9 goals in last 10 starts. Isak the only forward in better form. £4.8m.

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Will WC35 so for 34 who would you prefer to replace Doughty and Son?

    1 VVD
    2 RAN

    A Diaz
    B Havertz

    Pickford
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Saka Foden Son Salah Palmer
    Haaland Solanke

    Turner Mateta Doughty Zabarnyi

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      1B

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      1 & B
      Diaz is just as good an option I’d opt for Havertz seeing as you already have Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      1B

      Open Controls
    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  5. I Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Kelleher
    White, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

    Pickford; Sarabia, Branthwaite, Munoz

    WC gone, FH37.

    A) Sell Son and possibly Palmer to BB in 34 and then need to get them back in 35
    B) Keep and bench Son and Palmer and buy Gusto and Petrovic to BB in 35

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Chelsea are away to Villa and home to spurs in 35 so not sure i even want 1 defender.

      I'd prob BB in 34 selling Son for someone like Eze and just playing palmer.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Cheers mate.

        Open Controls
  6. Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is Ait-Nouri good for next 2 gameweeks? Or any other wolves defender to bring till gw34?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Flag is a concern. Everton defender an option.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Should be good- wait for team news

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Wouldn’t he be back to his usual position soon though?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Perhaps the others can do his current job better, but he has surprised us imo. However, if they are eased in, he may still get attacking returns. And I personally wouldn't be surprised if hus attacking potential will be used also with currently injured players.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I agree with this, useful to know if I bring him in for the double.

          Open Controls
  7. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Are the GW37 doubles confirmed yet?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        But probability of surprises us close to zero.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Agree but as things stand we cannot say confirmed

          Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who scores more in rest of season. Clearly Spurs have an extra fixture but their 35 double v Arsenal Chelsea tough.

    A Son
    B Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A, better to have both over Saka.

      Open Controls
  9. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me.

    Dub
    Gab Porro Estup
    Salah Palmer Son Havertz
    Solanke Haaland Nunez

    Areola Zabarnyi Tarkowski Tavernier

    0.0 itb 2ft (Wc 35 bb 37 strat)

    Son Porro to saka vvd ?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Saka clearly not fit so firstly wait until after game tomorrow but think I would stay clear and if you want Arsenal for double go for the nailed Ødegaard. Porro to VVD makes sense

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply, also thinking son to saka could backfire gw33 so considering Odegaard, I wish I could afford Porro to vvd and carry ft to 34

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I personally prefer Havertz over Øde atm. But it may be risky in terms of minutes etc.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Robbo + Havertz should he affordable(?)

            Open Controls
  10. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    A. João Pedro & Trippier

    B. Hojlund & Dalot

    Open Controls
  11. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Any recommend transfers for this GW, or is it worth a WC to effectively be set up for DGW34? 1FT £0.6 ITB

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Porro Gab Gusto (Ake Zabarnyi)
    Saka Son Salah Palmer MacA
    Muniz Haaland (Solanke)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ouch. Theres Turner/Porro/Gusto/Ake to shift..
      Not Now Bernard..

      Open Controls
  12. The Overthinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I have a front line of solanke-toney- Muniz

    I'm benching Muniz as of now for garnacho.

    Who would you replace out of the two?

    Muniz for Darwin
    Or garnacho for foden

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Muniz > Darwin

      Open Controls
  13. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pickford ( Dubravka)
    Gabriel Reguilón Ait-Nouri ( Doughty Gusto)
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Foden
    Haaland Solanke Mateta
    1 FT & 0 itb
    GTG ?

    Open Controls
  14. Norco
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Got the exact cash and 2FT:

    Son + Morris > Foden + Isak

    Open Controls
  15. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Oh dear

    Open Controls
  16. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price changes 9th April

    Rises: Saliba (5.9), Wood (4.9)

    Fall: Nketiah (5.0)

    Open Controls
    1. Skid Vicious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thx Rainy that's mighty nice of you

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.