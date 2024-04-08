We take a look at who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation in Gameweek 33.

Gameweek 32 was a significant milestone, as most players are now safe from the risk of suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The above table has been taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

WHEN DOES EACH TEAM PLAY THEIR 32ND LEAGUE FIXTURE?

Seven teams have now contested 32 league fixtures: Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Fulham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

As for the rest, here is when they reach that point:

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 33 Bournemouth Gameweek 33 Brighton Gameweek 33 Chelsea Gameweek 34 Crystal Palace Gameweek 33 Everton Gameweek 33 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Man City Gameweek 33 Man Utd Gameweek 33 Newcastle Gameweek 33 Sheff Utd Gameweek 33 Spurs Gameweek 33 Wolves Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

So, only seven players can now pick up a two-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Five of them will be clear of danger after Gameweek 33. The two Chelsea players have to get through the next two league fixtures without a booking, however.

Anyone on eight yellow cards, including Anthony Gordon (£6.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.7m), is now safe.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 33?

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m) almost made it – but just fell short.

He was booked in stoppage time of Aston Villa’s draw with Brentford so will now miss out in Gameweeks 33 and 34.

Away from bookings, Dara O’Shea (£4.4m) was sent off for a professional foul on Saturday. He’ll serve his one-match ban this weekend.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains unavailable until August.