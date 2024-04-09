The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 9

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 9 in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 9

GOALKEEPERS

Buying into England’s best defence could be crucial this week. Arsenal host an inconsistent Bayern Munich, where there’s a great opportunity to clean sheet. With that in mind, the cheapest route into their backline is David Raya (€5.0m) and he could be an excellent option.

Wednesday’s cheapest playing goalkeeper is Gregor Kobel (€5.0m). Dortmund have collected four clean sheets from their first eight matches – one of the best remaining totals in the Champions League. They’ve also proven themselves against tougher opposition after progressing through the ‘Group of Death’.

DEFENDERS

In fact, doubling up on Arsenal’s defence may prove beneficial. The Gunners have the most Premier League shut-outs and rank best there for goals scored from set plays and total attempts from them. This benefits William Saliba (€5.5m), who has delivered two goals and one assist this season whilst costing €0.5m cheaper than centre-back partner Gabriel. Both also have great ball recovery skills.

Another Tuesday name is Manchester City’s Rico Lewis (€4.9m). Clean sheet odds are slim against Real Madrid but Lewis bagged a goal on Saturday, showcasing his offensive potential.

Budget defenders will be vital this week because of the abundance of fantastic attacking options and the possible lack of successful shut-outs. One of the lower-priced options we could recruit is UCL Fantasy favourite and Dortmund full-back Ian Maatsen (€4.5m). The loanee has cemented his place in their first team, offering superb attacking threat.

We could also pit Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Beraldo (€4.5m) and Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi (€4.0m) against each other. Both centre-backs are cheap, can clean sheet and have ball recovery potential. For €9.5m you may not find a cheaper defensive duo in the same fixture.

MIDFIELDERS

Our first attacker and final budget pick is wonderkid Fermin Lopez (€4.6m). He has started the last three Barcelona matches in central midfield, including in the Champions League against Napoli. Not only did he score past the Italian outfit but also against Atletico. So Lopez could be this week’s perfect enabler.

The lack of Champions League clean sheets is a major concern for the Man City backline but it is worsened with the loss of injured duo Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker. This gives the high-flying Jude Bellingham (€8.0m) even more opportunity. With a return in every one of his Champions League matches so far, Bellingham has big-game ability and I’m not sure you can get bigger than Man City.

Then again, whilst Real Madrid may be offensively equipped, they’re also susceptible to being punished themselves defensively. It could make the double-up of Phil Foden (€8.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m) fairly fruitful. Both come into the game in form, considering Foden’s recent hat-trick and De Bruyne’s two goals and assist at the weekend.

Completing the midfield is Bukayo Saka (€9.8m). Arsenal have averaged a mammoth 3.3 goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions – a record even better at home. Of course, their standout attacker is Saka, who has collected a double-digit haul in three of his four home UCL matches. Pitting him against an extremely inconsistent Bayern could pay off massively.

FORWARDS

However, one player Arsenal’s defence haven’t faced this season is Harry Kane (€10.1m). His exemplary record against a north London side he loves playing against may not be enough evidence to support his selection. But being one of this season’s first players in Europe’s top five leagues to reach 50 goal contributions should be. Bayern may be inconsistent but Kane, clearly, is not.

Completing our trio of Man City attackers is Erling Haaland (€11.7m), one of the most explosive strikers in Europe. He spearheads a world-class frontline and takes their penalties.

Another elite asset we should all own is Kylian Mbappe (€11.5m). His four goals and two Player of the Match awards in his last couple of UCL games are impressive but what makes him a necessity this week is that he’s the only viable captaincy option on Wednesday.

CAPTAINCY

The Frenchman plays at home, takes penalties and is in top form for PSG. Although Wednesday has some interesting differential options including Atletico talisman Antoine Griezmann (€10.7m) – who has picked up a return in each home UCL match of this season – plus Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt (€7.5m), producer of an assist in four of his last five outings.

Yet Wednesday becomes extremely difficult if managers don’t secure a sufficient return on the previous night. An abundance of Tuesday captaincy options are set to split the community. Possibly edging the others is Erling Haaland, who has the potential to score five goals in any game, something he has done twice since joining Man City.

Having spot-kick duties separates him from the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. Others could instead back Jude Bellingham – someone at home who is consistent during big occasions. Another option could be Bukayo Saka against an out-of-sorts Bayern.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 9 PICKS