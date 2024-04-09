62
62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/09/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-32-2/

    Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which combo on the WC?

    A: Sarabia + Mateta
    B: Eze + Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Neither?

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      B I think - whilst I think Mateta is more favoured in recent years, B represents the most starts (and if you are carrying some Palace and Wolves to the end of the season, at the very least you want the most nailed starters)

      Open Controls
    4. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Assume you're BB 34? B of those two

      Open Controls
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Reaaaaaally dull question, but need £4.3m fodder as part of Watkins & Son -> Haaland & Fodder. Only for 33 (FH34 and WC35).

    Is Elliot Anderson the answer? Seems to be getting some minutes with the Newcastle injuried and want most likely to get a 1 pointer if anyone from the 11 is benched.

    If Watkins rises in price (on the way) then I can afford £4.4m but not sure Sarr or McAtee are any better option. Doyle seems reasonably nailed for Wolves, although might pick Mainoo for fun.

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Lewis?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Rico Lewis?

        Open Controls
        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          aye

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Unfortunately he's a defender so doesn't fit the bill

            Open Controls
            1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Fair point.
              It would help if I read the question properly

              Open Controls
    2. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Haven't got much choice, Scout did an article on Anderson yesterday that you should probably read.

      If you need them to play then I think he's the best option but would wait to see if Haaland plays this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thanks - hadn't seen that article so will check it out.

        They'll be first bench (as other options are Pay vs ARS and Doughty vs MCI) so not epxecting many points if I get an unexpected benching. Agree will wait on Haaland - will pray for some leaks although its the 3pm game.

        Open Controls
  4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Want to go with a bit of a differential
    Bowen >
    a) Havertz (Ars mid double up)
    b) Mbeumo

    Front 8
    Bowen, Odegaard, Foden, Palmer, Salah
    Isak, Haaland, Morris

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      B has the fixtures and looked pretty sharp, but I think A is where i'd go - seems to be in good form and has a double

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Cheers, forgot about the double.

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Don't think Havertz will be as much of a differential as some think by the time this weekend comes around, certainly going on posts around here anyway

      Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Hi all. What would you do with the following? No money itb, 2 free transfers, WC and BB left.

    Leno
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Kilman
    Salah, Son, Saka*, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Muniz

    Areola*, Solanke, Robinson, Doughty

    A. Son to Díaz, Muniz to Mateta for free
    B. Son to Sarabia/MacAllister/Mbeumo, Muniz to Darwin for free
    C. Areola to Kelleher, save other ft
    D. Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think C assuming you need a decent GK option for 34. Roll also seems good this week - got good cover for your front 7 in the form of Solanke (who, to be honest, could be a better shout that Muniz to start)

      Open Controls
  6. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    A. Bench Boost 37:
    Ederson (tot, ful) -- Trippier (mun, BHA) --Burn (mun, BHA) -- Garnacho (NEW, ARS)

    B. Bench Boost 35:
    Ederson (nfo) -- Ait Nouri (LUT) -- Burn (SHU) -- Garnacho (BUR)

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'll preface this by saying Ederson could be a poor call. Ortega kept his place this week and Ederson was rotated in the DGW in 37 last year (albeit after the PL title was sewn up). And thats ignoring that I wouldn't back a City CS in any of those three games.

      On paper, B is better single fixtures but anything can happen in the double so I'd still go 37 (assuming this is the best "bench" each week).

      Open Controls
      1. Bob B
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        There's three teams in the title race, I can almost guarantee it will go down to the wire.

        Ederson was never going to play this week, he was on the bench because he was available but they wouldn't throw him in ahead of the game v Madrid.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Bingo

          Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Alisson, TAA and Jota spotted in parts of team training

    https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1777694201758859668?t=PQBN32TWD0RqV8jqcuwwZQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      do u think jota will play in both doubles ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        May get some mins. Won't get 180. Not a good idea to give a player returning from injury too many mins at once.

        But will he be more clinical than Darwin in the minutes he does get? That's another question.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        If positive news from Klopp on Jota's knee, probably predict managed mins in the double

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Klopp said it would only be partial team training this week.

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    That's funny...

    The gw35 wildcard drafts start to look a lot like gw1 and early season wildcards.

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Exhibt 1.

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1777688898350809151?t=4PIETV1ECuh5YlXxYD4v-w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Ederson Petrovic
      Udogie Porro Ait Nouri Burn Gusto
      Salah Son Palmer Foden Garnacho
      Haaland Isak Solanke

      By 35 - > Solanke/AitNouri to J.Pedro/Trippier or Hojlund/5.3

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      My GW1 squad did fairly well... for the first 2 weeks anyway! My GW6 wildcard shot me back up the ranks.

      Probably not awful?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah

        It's just funny back on United and Jackson etc.

        My two near misses this season were changing Isak before deadline for gw1, but I would have probably held too long beyond the Villa haul and benching Cash for his mega haul at Burnley early on.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Petrovic is even more funny.

          I did like this response.

          Anyone wanting 3 spurs + chelsea probably doesnt watch much games

          Open Controls
  9. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team? thanks 🙂

    Neto
    Gabriel Porro Reguilon
    Palmer Salah Foden Saka Son
    Darwin Toney
    Areola Ait Nori Doughty Mubama

    £3.7 itb 1ft

    Chips left: FH (plan to use it in GW34) & BB

    1. Saka to Gordon and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    2. Saka to Johnson and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    3. Saka to Garnacho and Darwin to Haaland for -4

    4. Doughty to Gusto for the gw 35 and 37 doubles (playing FH in 34)

    5. Other

    Thanks!!!!!

    Open Controls
  10. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    A: how do you think Mbeumo plays attacking wise with Toney in the squad?

    Open Controls
  11. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    It's comforting that Spurs fans will also be cheering on the Arsenal tonight, hoping that Germany's coefficient takes a hit so Spurs can get UCL next year.
    Thanks Spurs fans, your support is noted.

    Open Controls
  12. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Current squad:

    Pickford
    Saliba Gabriel Dawson Bradley
    Kudus Son Salah Palmer Sarabia
    Haaland

    Dubrav Solanke Mateta Zabarnyi

    0.1m itb and 1ft

    I have BB and WC left to use.
    Am building towards a dead end BB34.

    Son to Saka for free the obvious pick this week? I would also like another Liverpool player and maybe Eze with B.Diaz.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  13. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    No idea! Please, help.

    Dubravka (Areola)
    Porro Gabriel Reguilom (Estu, Doughty)
    Salah Son Palmer Bowen Havertz
    Haaland Toney (Morris)

    FH 34 | WC 35 | 2ft | 1,3 itb.

    Open Controls
    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Looks pretty good, maybe Bowen to Diaz?

      Open Controls
  14. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What's the likelihood we'll get City team news before the deadline on Saturday?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Incredibly low.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      City KO 3pm and deadline is at 11am, I think there is a decent chance we get some info

      Open Controls
  15. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    For gw 34, which option would you prefer?

    A. Alisson and Odegaard
    B. Raya and LDiaz

    Already have Saka, Gabriel, Salah and Darwin.

    Open Controls
  16. bobbyg
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Gordon to Havertz? Have Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
      1. bobbyg
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. bobbyg
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  17. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I have Gabriel. Which other Arsenal defender should I get? Have 5.1 to spare.

    Open Controls
    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Zinchenko would be my choice

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Zin only option u be got

      Open Controls
  18. FPL Zdzichu LFC
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Hi I have a small question. Who would you sell and what transfer would ideally prepare me for DGW 34 Composition. Dubravka/Flekken. Branthwhite/Gusto/Saliba/Gabriel/Porro. Saka/Barkley/Son/Salah/Palmer. Morris/Haaland/Solanke. 2FT 0.9 ITB. I am playing BB in 37th turn,no more 2 WC and FH.

      I was thinking if maybe

      And Mateta for Morris
      Cunha for Morris.

      Selling Porro and bringing in Mbeumo and switching to 3-5-2.

      Open Controls
    • Trippier Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Going for BB in GW34 (no more chips left, so want to look ahead to DGW35 and 37 too), any RMT or transfer suggestions appreciated - am likely to have 2 FT and 1.9m ITB:

      Raya Pickford
      Gabriel Bradley RAN Branthwaite Gusto*
      Salah Havertz Foden* Gordon* Palmer*
      Solanke Darwin Haaland*

      Am uncertain about Bradley with TAA returning and might look at another defender transfer (* = single GW). Thanks for any advice all.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        RAN fit to play?

        Open Controls
        1. Trippier Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Hopefully by 34 fingers crossed

          Open Controls
    • Pabster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Who and when is the best player/time to use the TC chip the remainder of the season? Keep in mind I fat fingered the BB many weeks ago so I don't have that to use.

      Salah Week 34?
      Haaland Week 37?

      Any others?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Palmer or Son 35
        Palmer 37

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Salah in 34 is the boring choice.

        You can go Havertz or Saka in 34 if you're feeling bold.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          If you want some excitement and are up for the craic then punt on Olise or Eze in dgw34 for TC.

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd say Salah in gw34 and likely by some distance, albeit it's two away games.

        Perhaps check when Ramadan fasting ends in the UK for Eid celebrations?

        Just on the Everton 8pm kick off in particular.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Big night of European football tonight.

      I guess Liverpool want both Man City and Arsenal through to the next round to play each other to penalties over 2 legs?

      Could be one of those not quite so fine margins.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.