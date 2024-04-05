226
  1. EnterJakari
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    A) De Bruyne -> Salah
    B) Saka -> Son
    C) Both (-4)

    for this GW only, plan to use wildcard next GW.

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Maybe wait for any Saka news, but I'd expect De Bruyne to start this GW.

      Wouldn't do C personally

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Avoid the hit before the WC, straight up gamble.

      Wait for deadline news, I'd sway towards B.

  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Watkins to Isak or keep FT and get Haaland for free next week?

    Kelleher
    Porro/White/Gabriel
    Salah/Son/Saka/Diaz/Palmer
    Watkins/Solanke

    Martinez/Toney/Doughty/Taylor

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I used to watch loads of content now I just watch 1 video near the deadline to see who’s fit and what moves I could make

    This game is 90% luck, 5% actually being bothered to be engaged, miss no deadlines, get team news etc and 5% ‘skill’

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'd say being bothered to engage is at least 30%. Skill is less than 10%. Luck makes up the rest in terms of how good a rank you get.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think that’s probably fair, you’ll beat 80% of players just by not missing deadlines and listening to news

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Luck and skill with a sprinkling of magic to reach the top 10k - I'm currently at 1.5m after last night, but have had 2 x Top 10k finishes.

      For luck: I went with Garnacho on WC, mainly as a good enabler who might get me points when needed and forward looking for the DGW BB in 37, had him 1st bench, but luckily Haaland didn't play.

      Skill: Went with MacAllister based on good stats, good comments from manager vs Saka who I dropped because of fatigue concerns

      Bothering to engage: Palmer - it's pretty obvious he's been on fire all season, and he's cheap why would anyone vaguely engaged not get him on WC.

    3. el polako
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah, content is pretty much all the same now, group thinking and copying what others said.

      Not really watching much these, if I it’s the Planet FPL, these two are shite at the game but have some interesting observations about football & tactics.

      From people known in these parts, I’m always happy to stop and listen what Luke has to say as often he’s the only one here with out of the box ideas.

      Agree that game is mostly luck, pick your players and roll the dice.

  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Will Haaland play? If so, captain him or Foden?

  5. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Zabarnyi Dawson
    Salah[vc] Son Kudus Palmer
    Haaland[c] Solanke

    Dubrav Nacho Bradley Mateta

    Currently 1ft and 0.4m itb.

    Yes, I know Areola is flagged but I do not trust Moyes. [WH ST holder]
    Plan to roll transfer this week and enable a bigger move next week to build towards my dead end BB34 before using WC in GW35 for the run in.

    1. Purse83
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Another Hammer here who has exactly the same strategy (9 GW34 ‘doublers’ currently).

      Just transferred Pickford in for Areola.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Good pick tbh.

        I was waiting on Alisson news before deciding whether to get Kelleher or not, but maybe Pickford is the safer DGW option.

        Open Controls
        1. Purse83
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          In the short term he seemed safest and then look to get the more glamorous picks once you free up cash with Son.

  6. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    On a WC and FH in 34, the attack sets up itself:

    Salah Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak

    Who would your 7th & 8th attackers be?

    Garnacho Gordon Johnson Gallagher Saka
    Solanke Jackson Hojlund Watkins Pedro Muniz

  7. Jonta83
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Best GK for next 3-4 game weeks? Have 5.1M to spend and defense is Gabriel, Gusto, Udogie, Doughty, Taylor. Will FH 34
    Raya? Petrovic?

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Petrovic, good fixtures in all but 35

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No CS

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          shu EVE - - double double BOU

  8. Atters
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Which two to start alongside Gabriel?

    Van Dijk, Gusto, Alex Moreno, Branthwaite?

  9. SuperHooper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I was admin on a certain football fan page on Facebook for a few years and gave it up due to the negative population bring the loudest and the content/positive population being quiet. I am afraid it comes with the territory when putting yourself front and center on social media. These guys give personal advice/opinion on a game that has high variation, you accept it and use it to inform your own decision or you ignore it but blaming them when goes wrong is just well wrong. The majority enjoy the articles and advice/opinions but may not ever say it. I am in that camp...rarely post/comment here but read articles every week again to inform my decisions, if it goes wrong so be it. This is my worst season since I started in 2009/10, I cannot get a decision correct and have made some terrible mistakes but I blame no one for it despite any advice/opinion I got from Scout or the Scout community. It's a game and it's supposed to be fun.

  10. Chelsea and Spurs set for DGW35
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Double Gameweek 35 confirmed: https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1776188046733406462

    1. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      The chances were higher for a dgw36!

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      That is some useful content, thanks.

    3. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Isn’t that a double for 36?

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        It's the schedule for their 2nd match in 35 and their following fixture in 36.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah I think FPL have always tagged Thursday matches onto the previous Gameweek rather than bring forward the deadline of the next.

          I've changed the HT title slightly as FPL haven't actually confirmed it yet!

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Well now, that changes things.

      Time to send Ben Crellin dog's abuse, right [joke obvs]?

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Cheers Neale.

      Fixture prediction is tough! We always knew there wss a chance to fall in 35, can't remember why the predictors were heavy on 36

  11. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    93 points in my Challenge team this week

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      101. Top 5% both weeks so far but it's just a bit of fun.

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Very good. Top 10% here. Just picked 10 Utd/Liv players plus Palmer this week lol. Full Arsenal bench!

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Bench order correct, cap correct?

    Best option with WC & BB chips available, just answered above WC35 BB37?

    Neto
    White, Gabriel, Ran
    C Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka,
    Darwin, Haaland, Solanke

    Flekken, Gordon, Gusto, Burn

    .6

  13. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Nice article AZ. I don't know if this is who you were referring to, but I really miss Ted Talks, and my FPL experience is diminished by his taking a step away. He was an excellent interviewer; he had such a personable personality - I rarely stream any of the videos, but once I came across him, I'd always watch his videos.

    As with any of these content creators, it's up to us as punters whether we choose to engage with their content. It's very clear that social media is hugely detrimental to many people's mental health. I deactivated Facebook a few years ago, following 14 years of spending WAY too much time on it, and I feel much better for it. In fact I'm embarrassed that I ever gave two hoots about how many likes a photo of mine got.

    In terms of FPL, I haven't had a good season in over a decade. This season started great, and then it all fell apart at the end of November when my focus shifted to having a kitchen extension put onto my house. It sucked balls, but the extension is amazing, so frankly my consistently abject FPL performances should be taken as a lesson in humility.

    Keep up the good work, AZ. You shouldn't care, but you're good in my book 🙂

  14. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    What transfers would you guys recommend over the coming weeks if i plan on doing FH34 and BB37? (0.4 itb)

    Neto
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Areola Garnacho Robinson Van Hecke

  15. Steavn8k
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Brantwaite or Ait-Nouri for the next three gameweeks?

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      DGW35 confirmed:
      Chelsea: avl (A) + TOT (H)
      Spurs: ARS (H) + che (A)

      Nails WC35 for me.

      Palmer TC for any folks that have the chip left

      Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      This week's captain decision could be season-deciding. Really don't know who to pick between Salah, Haaland and Palmer.
      Currently leaning towards Palmer, probably due to stupid reason of liking to watch my captains being last match in the gameweek where I have my players in.
      Both Haaland and Salah also haver their pros and cons for the captain pick.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I thought the Foden haul was "season-deciding"...

        Open Controls
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Never had him so it wasnt for me, but this one is tough

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I'm just joking, every points swing seems to be season defining on this forum

    • Sif
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      2FT
      WC 34 & BB37

      Saka > Foden
      Lascelles > Gvardiol (or Akanji)

      Thoughts? never thought I'd drop Saka but dropping Foden on WC was painful and his fixtures are much better DW34 aside.

    • Rhodes your boat
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Which WC team do you prefer?

      A) BB34 FH37 0.4itb

      Raya Henderson
      Gabriel RAN zabarnyi gusto branthwaite
      Salah Saka foden palmer eze
      Haaland Darwin solanke

      B) FH34 BB37. 0itb

      Henderson dubravka
      Gabriel vdv gusto Maguire van hecke
      Salah son saka foden palmer
      Haaland Isak j.pedro

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        With A you'll have difficulty getting Son in for DGW35 in a single transfer.

    • TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I have 2 FTs £0 ITB and struggling with what move to make in 32.

      Neto
      Gusto - Gabriel - Zabarnyi
      Salah - Saka* - Foden - Palmer
      Darwin - Solanke - Haaland

      Dubrav, Richarlison, Dawson*, Baldock*

      priced out of popular moves like Dawson -> RAN
      originally planned on doing Rich to Eze this week, benching him and rolling a transfer but Saka availability may mean i need cover at that 5th MID spot..

      Any thoughts

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      "There also seem to be issues with tags such as the “expert” label, of which I have never once seen a mainstream FPL account label themselves as (but is rather used by companies such as the Premier League, or who look to add credibility to the people they have selected to be on their panel)."

      The irony of this article being listed under the "FPL Experts Articles" tab

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Oops! 😆

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          I guess the point being made is that it's not the fault of the experts that FFS calls them experts. But that doesn't change that people don't like the tag "expert", so the point isn't very pointy.

    • Fred54
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      "Constantly comparing yourself to others – particularly on a social media platform where often people only share the good bits – certainly isn’t a healthy way to approach a game. "

      Isn't that then whole point of playing FPL? Doing well in Mini Leagues/OR. We are literally competing against ourselves.

      Yes people only sing when they win, but plenty of people love to post a sob story too.

