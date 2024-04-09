FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 32

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 32.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a sixth straight week and seventh time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He sits on top of six community mini-leagues.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

Furthermore, Euan has now risen to third in the world.

He is also number one in FPL’s Second Chance league, in which we have all been automatically entered. This is because of a brilliant rise from 5,568th to third during the last 12 Gameweeks.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, he’s top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for an eighth successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 32 was the third round of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

2020/21 winner Mohd Rodzi was beaten 78-66 by Biggsy – who came 5,824th last season – but HSF Wednesday (now 1,397th) won his match to go through to round four as the highest-ranked manager still in the competition.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 32 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 65 points after hits, with 17 teams being removed.

It means that 39 are going through to Gameweek 33. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

The LMS leaderboard has not yet been updated but the joint top scorers of the Gameweek were Ben Goodwin and Christian Larisch with 82 points each. Both captained Mohamed Salah (£m) and had double-digit hauls from Pedro Porro (£m) and Bukayo Saka (£m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a second week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 58 points from a possible 96. He’s up to 1,189th overall.

Meanwhile, Danny Messer in League 8 Division 33 is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 85 points.

MODS & CONS

It’s the tenth week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 12th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 1,454th worldwide.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) has regained the top spot from Grey Head in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 24. He has risen to 2,383rd overall and is 18th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 29 update.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for a sixth straight week and seventh time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Euan not only came 555th in 2015/16 but also has three more top 10k finishes. As a new entrant in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3), he immediately takes the lead here too.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He’s also a late entry to PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) and is already setting the pace.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and has risen to 775th overall. He has an incredible record of five top 800 finishes plus another three inside the top 5k, currently ranked 19th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron is ahead for an eighth straight week and ninth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is up to 1,834th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for an eighth straight week and tenth time this season in his own FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 21st week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. The team is 1,245th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Ready for some more Euan Thompson? The manager ranked 19th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame is also a new entry to Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7). Again, he begins in the lead.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) is on top for the 17th week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 50th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

He has also regained the lead from Natasha Kainth in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 13th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is now up to 606th worldwide. It’s another green arrow for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), moving to 4,210th overall and second here.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul also sets the pace in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh). He has shamefully twice finished outside the top million but there’s nothing shameful about his performance this season.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a third straight week and eighth time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 12 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 364th..

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Papa Zig is up to first place in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak). He has halved his rank from 1.3m to 601k overall during the last four Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.